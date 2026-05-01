A young lady who graduated from Ekiti State University (EKSU) shared her academic journey on social media

She revealed that her GPA dropped from 4.0 to 2.8 during her 100-level days after she recorded 3 Es in her results

The graduate eventually finished with a Second Class Upper degree and attributed her success to God

A graduate of Business Administration from Ekiti State University (EKSU), identified as @_mubinahh, has celebrated her academic success after overcoming a major setback in her first year.

The young lady took to TikTok to share her convocation shoot while reflecting on how her grades plummeted during her 100-level second semester.

Ekiti State University Student Who Faced Academic Setback Celebrates Her Graduation, Shares Story

Source: TikTok

She explained that she recorded three 'E' grades at the time, which caused her Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) to drop from a 4.0 to 2.8.

According to her, the experience was so overwhelming that she initially thought it was a dream.

Overcoming academic struggles

The graduate noted that the period was filled with emotional distress as she struggled to figure out how to navigate her studies after the setback.

Despite the initial tears and confusion, she remained resilient throughout her stay at the university.

Sharing her victory, @_mubinahh said:

"Graduating with second class upper cuz life didn’t end when I has 3 Es in 100l 2nd semester and my CGPA dropped from 4.0 to 2.8. At first i thought it was a dream. It was not easy then. I cried out and I asked myself that where do I start from but look at me now graduating with a second class upper. It can only be God."

See her TikTok post below:

Social media users react

The video has resonated with many students who are currently facing similar academic challenges. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to @_mubinahh's post below:

𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧 wrote:

"My 100 level result is a mess EFE everywhere"

HAWAU🎀🌸 said:

"congratulations 🥰 This is my table also but I'm still in 300 level I pray I graduate well"

Similoluwa❤️ commented:

"Mine was 4.1 to 3.85"

damilola_bby added:

"Congratulations 🎉 my love ❤️…. I’m also coming here to testify next year because is not easy at all"

benita_ob wrote:

"Me rn I’m struggling frllll it will end in praise sha"

bi🍥dun⚕️ reacted:

"congratulations 🎉 wishing you more doors of greatness"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng