A Nigerian lady has publicly disclosed an exciting development in her family ever since they put tiles on her late father's grave

In a trending TikTok video, the excited lady could be seen dancing happily over the heartwarming happenings in her family

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's post, as some netizens shared their similar experiences, while others vowed to take a cue from her family

A lady, known on TikTok as @clamonity3, has revealed on the social media platform that wedding bells have been ringing in her family ever since they tiled her late father's grave.

Breaking the exciting development on TikTok, the lady shared a video of herself dancing with joy.

A lady says her family decided to tile her father's grave, and their marital situation changed afterwards. Photo Credit: @clamonity3

Source: TikTok

"Since we tiled our dad's grave, marital settlements na water for my family," words overlaid on her TikTok video read.

The lady stressed that some things are too spiritual, suggesting to netizens who have lost their dads to take a cue from her family's move.

"Some things are just too spiritual. This is a sign to tile your dad’s grave. 25yrs in heaven," she wrote.

Social media users were divided over the lady's revelation.

A lady rejoices after her family tiled her father's grave. Photo Credit: @clamonity3

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Lady's assertion met with mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's assertion below:

Shopwitella said:

"And before you wan advice me or my mama. I was 3months when he died my mom was 18yrs and according to tradition then she couldn’t see his grave because she just had a baby."

NNENA said:

"It is well with you, my dear. I can say the same for myself. I cannot recall my mother’s own She passed away in 2004 when I was just 12 years old."

MIYA❤️ said:

"My dad knows we’re still young and can’t afford to build his grave now 😩😩🙏🏽🙏🏽when I start earning I’ll build his."

Ego Oyibo said:

"Thanks for sharing! People need to know that honoring their dead parents/relatives is good."

Debby Abj said:

"Same thing...with my mum's grave. Only we the kids that contribute.. we are above others."

flourish said:

"My mama's grave don level I can't spot the exact place again."

MIMI12345💕 said:

"I will try my do it this year. Maybe God will remember me and my sister this year .i don’t have man But yet.what God cannot do does not exist."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had visited the room where her father was buried to pay tribute to him.

Bride visits late father's graveside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had visited her late father's graveside on her wedding day.

A beauty professional recorded the emotional scene and later made it public. The clip showed the bride overcome with pain as she marked her special day without her late father. The bride's makeup artist captured the emotional young bride dressed in her cultural bridal attire. She had left the main event to visit the resting place of her father and mourn his demise again.

While at the graveside, she called his name through tears and allowed herself to grieve openly. After that, she gathered herself, composed her countenance and returned to the wedding venue dancing. The makeup artist who posted the clip narrated how emotional the moment had been. She explained that the sight had affected her greatly, especially watching the bride cry.

Source: Legit.ng