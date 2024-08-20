Toni Payne’s biography and stats: the footballer's background revealed

Toni Payne is an American-born Nigerian professional footballer. She has made a name in women's football as a forward for Everton Football Club, the Spanish Liga F club, Sevilla FC, and the Nigeria women’s national team, the Super Falcons.

Toni Payne is seated close to a football goal net (L). The football player wearing a green Nigerian national team football jersey (R). Photo: @toekneepain on Instagram (modified by author)

Toni Payne’s versatility allows her to play in multiple positions across the forward line, making her an asset to her teams. The professional footballer's passion for the sport began early, having been raised in a family with a strong football legacy.

Profile summary

Full name Antionette Oyedupe Payne Popular as Toni Payne Gender Female Date of birth 22 April 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Birmingham, Alabama, United States Current residence Seville, Spain Nationality Nigerian-American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings Stephen Payne Relationship status Single School Oak Mountain High School College Duke University Profession Professional footballer Instagram @toekneepain

Toni Payne’s bio

Toni was born in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Her parents are of Nigerian descent, a decision that later influenced her to represent Nigeria in international football despite being born in the United States.

The Nigerian-American football player has a younger brother and sister, Stephen Oyebolaji Payne and Nicole Payne. Toni Payne’s sister, Nicole, also found her calling in football and plays as a defender for Paris Saint Germain. Likewise, her brother, Stephen Oyebolaji Payne, is an American soccer player.

The Super Falcons star attended Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Per her LinkedIn profile, she joined Duke University in 2013 and pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She graduated from the learning institution in 2017.

How old is Toni Payne?

Toni is 29 years old as of August 2024. She was born on 22 April 1995. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Toni Payne's career has seen her play for both college and professional teams, including stints in Europe. Her foundational years at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, were transformative. While at the university, she played for the Duke Blue Devils women’s soccer team, where she consistently showcased her soccer skills.

She embarked on her European football journey, joining AFC Ajax in May 2017. She made her league debut against ADO Den Haag on 19 May 2017. The professional footballer scored her first league goal against PSV on 27 May 2018.

On 4 June 2018, the caught the attention of Sevilla FC, leading to her signing with the Spanish club. Her exceptional performance on the team earned her contract extensions for two additional years in 2019.

Top-5 facts about Toni Payne. Photo: @toekneepain on Instagram (modified by author)

Payne started her international career with the United States under-17 team and played a crucial role in winning the 2012 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship. However, her strong connection to her Nigerian heritage led her to switch allegiance in 2019.

She made her senior debut for the Nigerian women's national team, Super Falcons, on 18 February 2021 at the Turkish Women’s Cup.

Toni Payne's performances in Nigeria's midfield during the World Cup showcased her talent to a broader audience, especially those less familiar with her game. Reflecting on the tournament, Payne said:

I think Australia was a perfect place to have it. You could see how invested the fans were in the Matildas, and to be part of that group was huge and made our experience even better. In our first game against Canada, we were really nervous, and obviously, our preparations…you can't really compare to the European teams or teams in North or South America. I'm sure we didn't look prepared, but we were able to get a result.

On 19 July 2024, Payne was announced at Everton. In addition to her professional football career, she is a social media marketing manager at the Los Angeles-based sports marketing agency DivineTime Agency, where she also works in the creative content creation department.

Toni Payne's stats

Below are the professional football player’s since she joined Sevilla FC in 2018.

Year Club Games played Goals for Assists Efficiency 2024/2025 Everton W 3 _ _ _ 2023/2024 Sevilla FC W 33 6 4 424 2022/2023 Sevilla FC W 36 3 1 928 2021/2022 Sevilla FC W 37 4 _ 741 2020/2021 Sevilla FC W 33 5 3 533 2019/2020 Sevilla FC W 21 4 2 450 2018/2019 Sevilla FC W 27 7 1 291

What is Toni Payne’s net worth?

According to GoalBall Live and Apumone, the American-born Nigerian professional footballer has an alleged net worth of $5 million as of 2024. Her income stems from her football earnings, lucrative sponsorship deals and other entrepreneurial efforts.

What is Toni Payne’s height?

The professional football player is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Toni Payne? She is a professional Nigerian-American footballer who plays as a midfielder or winger. Who is Toni Payne’s sister? Her sister, Nicole, plays as a defender for Paris Saint Germain. How old is Toni Payne? As of 2024, the professional football player is 29 years old. What is Toni Payne’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Who is Toni Payne’s husband? Payne is presumably single and not married. What is Toni Payne’s height? She is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Toni Payne has emerged as a key figure in women's football, known for her dedication, talent, and significant impact on and off the pitch. Everton recently signed her in 2024, marking a new chapter in her football career.

