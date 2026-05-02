Stanley Nwabali’s proposed move to Simba SC has collapsed after both parties failed to agree on personal terms.

Reports say the Tanzanian club walked away due to what they considered high financial demands from the Super Eagles' goalkeeper

Despite the setback, multiple clubs across Africa and Europe are still monitoring the Super Eagles goalkeeper’s situation

Stanley Nwabali has suffered a setback in his search for a new club after his proposed transfer to Simba SC fell through at the final stage.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper, who has been without a team since leaving Chippa United in February, had been close to sealing a move to the Tanzanian giants.

Stanley Nwabali’s expected move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC has broken down after both sides failed to agree on personal terms. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Afrik-Foot, talks had progressed well, and there was confidence that a deal would be completed for the 29-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, that momentum did not last as negotiations broke down over personal terms, with both sides unable to find common ground on financial expectations.

Why proposed Nwabali deal collapsed

The collapse of Nwabali’s deal to Simba SC came down to numbers.

According to reports, Simba were not willing to meet the salary demands put forward by Nwabali’s camp.

The Tanzanian club, despite long-standing interest in the Nigerian goalkeeper, chose to step away rather than stretch beyond their limits.

A source speaking to KickOff explained the situation clearly:

“They really wanted to sign him in January, but it did not happen, and they have moved on from him.

“Simba wanted to sign him because he is a good goalkeeper, obviously, but the demands from his side were too exorbitant. They have moved on and he is no longer going there.”

The breakdown marks a frustrating turn for Nwabali, who had been expected to secure his next move weeks ago.

Interest in Nwabali remains across Africa and beyond

Despite the setback, Nwabali is not short of options as Azam FC are reportedly monitoring his situation closely, while South African sides Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates remain linked.

Stanley Nwabali remains a free agent after ending his stay with Chippa United in February, but he is far from short of options across Africa. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

There is also interest outside Africa with clubs such as Raja Casablanca, Al Ettifaq, Queens Park Rangers, and Union Saint-Gilloise are all said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

That level of attention reflects the reputation he has built over the past year.

Nwabali’s Super Eagles spot under threat

Nwabali’s rise with Nigeria remains a major factor in his value.

He played a key role during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, keeping four consecutive clean sheets and helping the Super Eagles reach the final.

His performances brought stability to a position that had been uncertain for years.

At club level, Nwabali was equally dependable at Chippa United, producing consistent displays and standout saves.

Now without a club, the situation carries more weight as regular football will be key to maintaining his place in the national team, and that adds pressure to get his next move right.

New club moves to hijack Nwabali deal

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Azam FC have emerged as a strong contender for Nwabali, and they are not just observing the situation from a distance.

Reports suggest they are prepared to move if the opportunity is still alive when the window opens properly.

Source: Legit.ng