Eniola Sisialagbo has locked her official Facebook page, which doubles as her primary business hub

Her husband, Akeem Adesola, left followers in a state of high anxiety on Thursday after posting a cryptic and urgent prayer on social media

This sudden disappearance followed a series of emotional public apologies from both Akeem and Eniola

There is growing concern over the whereabouts and well-being of popular herb vendor and influencer Eniola Sisialagbo after her sudden disappearance from Facebook.

A check on her page on Friday, May 1, showed that the account, which doubles as her business platform, has been locked and is no longer accessible to the public.

The development has left many followers uneasy, especially coming on the heels of a troubling message shared by her husband, Akeem Adesola.

Eniola Sisialagbo locks her official Facebook page, which doubles as her primary business hub. Photos: Eniola Sisialagbo.

Source: Instagram

Just a day before her page went private, Akeem had taken to Facebook with a short but alarming message:

“Oh Allah, save my wife.”

The post immediately drew attention, with many questioning what might have gone wrong behind the scenes.

At the time, the couple was already under intense public scrutiny following the circulation of their controversial private video online.

Before then, Akeem had issued a detailed public apology, accepting full responsibility for the viral incident.

In his statement, he admitted that his actions had caused embarrassment and pain not only to his wife but also to family members, business associates, and supporters.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote, describing the situation as a turning point in his life.

He also appealed for forgiveness, promising to learn from the experience and rebuild trust moving forward.

Similarly, Sisialagbo had earlier addressed the issue in an emotional message, expressing regret and asking for understanding.

“I own my mistakes and I apologize with all sincerity,” she wrote, adding that the situation had taken a heavy emotional toll on her.

Reactions trail Sisi Alagbo's husband's apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Patrick Okwy Ucheagwu:

"You owe your family, your first wife and your children the apology and make the peace and amends necessary. And always avoid situations that will lead you to such embarrassing moments. May God guide you right"

Christy Debs wrote:

"Apology accepted. I dont like using no one is perfect to justify bad things, but all the same we are human, whatever we do, there is will consequences. This is the consequences of yours, just learn from it and be a better person."

Tolani Ola's Jumoke

"U guys don't owe anyone any apologies...it ur life,it ur private video,it ur problem,y are u begging people who have tarnish ur image already ,what people don't knw in this life is that we need to protect ourselves in any situation we meet our fellow human being , bullying won't solve anything,we all have our hidden affairs,if u keep posting apologies msg they will keep dragging u,move on,post ur business,be happy nd don't be move by anything ,it will be over soon....enjoy ur peace don't let them kpai u... Nigeria knws how to make someone depressed nd once u allow such u will be down forever"

Sisialagbo's husband, Akeem, accepts full responsibility for the viral video. Photos: Eniola Sisialagbo.

Source: Instagram

Kolu's bedroom tape with TikTok baddie

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-second bedroom clip featuring pint-sized Nigerian streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral.

In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.

Source: Legit.ng