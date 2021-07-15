Buzzy Cohen’s biography: age, real name, career, is he married?

Austin David Cohen, professionally known as Buzzy Cohen, is a music executive from Los Angeles, California. He became famous following his victories on Jeopardy, and his popularity has been on the rise since then.

Austin David on Who Wants to Be a Billionaire's hot seat. Photo: @buzzycohenofficial

Source: Getty Images

Buzzy Cohen worked for over ten years in several music organisations before trying out his luck in Jeopardy. He is also the founder and director of The Teenage Diplomat. Here is a look at his biography to help you learn more about his personal life and career.

Profile summary

Real name : Austin David Cohen

: Austin David Cohen Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 5 March, 1985

: 5 March, 1985 Age : 36 years

: 36 years Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : New Jersey, United States

: New Jersey, United States Current residence: Culver City, California, US

Culver City, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height in feet : 6'1"

: 6'1" Height in centimetres: 185

185 Weight in pounds : 209

: 209 Weight in kilograms: 95

95 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown University: Columbia University

Columbia University Siblings: 1

1 Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse: Elisha Levin

Elisha Levin Children: 2

2 Profession : Music executive, entrepreneur

: Music executive, entrepreneur Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram page : @buzzycohenofficial

: @buzzycohenofficial Twitter account: @buzztronics

Buzzy Cohen's biography

Who is Buzzy Cohen? He is a renowned music executive and entrepreneur. He was born in Short Hills, New Jersey. He was born in a Buddhist family, and has a sister named Lindsey.

Buzzy Cohen's real name is Austin David Cohen. His parents were fans of the ’70s and ’80s TV sci-fi show called The Six Million Dollar Man. As a result, they named him Austin, after the character Steve Austin.

The nickname Buzzy came from Cohen Sr.'s high school acquaintance, who had the same nickname at the time. The moniker stuck after Austin's great-grandmother approved it.

How old is Buzzy Cohen?

Austin David "Buzzy" Cohen was born on March 5th, 1985. He celebrated his 36th birthday in 2021.

Educational background

Where did Buzzy Cohen go to school? Cohen went to Pingry School in Short Hills for his high school studies. He later pursued music education at Columbia University in 2003 and graduated from the institution in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in music.

Profession

What does Buzzy Cohen do for a living? He is a music executive and renowned entrepreneur. He has worked for various companies and currently owns a company.

Austin David while appearing on Jeopardy. Photo: @buzzycohenofficial

Source: Instagram

Austin "Buzzy" Cohen's first step in his music industry career was interning at The Harry Fox Agency from 2002 until 2003. After completing his degree at Columbia University, his journey began in earnest.

Cohen's career started at EMI Music Publishing, where he occupied the position of Associate Director. He worked there from 2007 till 2008 and later joined Domino recording company as a Creative Director. After working there for a little over a year, he left and took up a job at MOG as the Director of Content Licensing.

In 2010, Buzzy joined TBWA Media Arts Lab, first as a Music Supervisor, then as a Senior Music Supervisor. He worked there for three years before moving on to Squeak E Clean Productions, Inc. to work as a Managing Director.

Cohen left his post in 2016 to create The Teenage Diplomat. He currently works there as a director. Buzzy's company works with various popular brands and provides them with music for their projects.

Buzzy Cohen's Jeopardy! success

The thing that Brought Buzzy fame is the game show Jeopardy! In 2016, he went on to win 9 episodes in a row. After that, 'Mr. Personality' (Alex Trebek's pet name for Cohen) took part in the All-Star Games as team captain in 2017 and 2019.

How much did Buzzy Cohen win on Jeopardy!? He won $164,603 in 2016 and collected the grand prize of $250,000 in 2017.

After his successful run on Jeopardy!, Buzzy wrote and narrated an Audible original book titled Get Ready. It was released in 2020, and it shares unconventional and proven strategies for success on the show, as well as everyday life.

After the passing of the legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, Buzzy got to return to the show to host it himself. 'Mr. Personality' hosted the Tournament of Champions on May 17-28, 2021.

What is Buzzy Cohen net worth?

His net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. He has made his fortune from his career as a music executive and profits from her company.

Is Buzzy Cohen married?

Buzzy from Jeopardy! is a married man. He has been married to Elisha Cohen since 2011, and the bride's rabbi father officiated their wedding. They are currently living in the Westside of Los Angeles, California. The couple has two daughters.

Austin David and his wife. Photo: @buzzycohenofficial

Source: Instagram

Cohen has in the past confessed his love for his wife. While appearing with his wife for an interview on ARQ, he thanked Elisha for his success.

Buzzy Cohen is a music executive who has moved through the ranks of the music industry to get to where he is now. After his success on Jeopardy! and the stint as a guest host of the show, who knows, maybe we will be seeing more of Buzzy on the screen soon.

READ ALSO: Nailea Devora’s biography: age, height, parents, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Nailea Devora. Nailea is American YouTuber, Instagram influencer, and TikToker from the United States.

Nailea Devora was born on January 20th, 2002. At 19, she has a massive following on social media platforms. She is recognised for her humorous, comedic, and trendy content.

Source: Legit