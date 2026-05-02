Skit maker Carter Efe defeated musician Portable by unanimous decision, with all judges scoring the fight 30-27

The victory earned Carter Efe a reported ₦50 million payout, one of the biggest in Nigeria’s celebrity boxing scene

Fans flooded social media with reactions, praising his performance and poking fun at Portable’s defeat

Oderhowho Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe walked away with more than bragging rights after defeating Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable in a celebrity boxing clash that had fans talking long after the final bell.

The fight, staged at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos as part of the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event, delivered exactly what it promised. Noise, drama, and a clear winner.

Carter Efe emerged victorious in a high-energy celebrity boxing match against controversial singer Portable. Photo credit: DAZN

Source: Twitter

According to DAZN, after three rounds, all judges scored the bout 30-27 in Carter Efe’s favour, sealing a unanimous decision victory for the popular streamer and skit-maker.

Beyond the spectacle, the result came with a major financial reward.

Carter Efe reportedly earned ₦50 million from the fight, adding a serious payday to his growing profile in entertainment.

How Carter Efe controlled the fight

From the opening round, Carter Efe looked more composed and calculated.

Despite Portable’s previous experience in celebrity boxing, he struggled to deal with Carter Efe’s reach and cleaner shots.

The skit maker kept things simple. Stay balanced, pick moments, and avoid unnecessary exchanges.

By the second round, the pattern was clear. Carter Efe was dictating the pace while Portable chased the fight.

Each judge saw it the same way, scoring every round in Carter Efe’s favour.

The final scorecards reflected total control. No split opinions, no controversy. Just a straightforward win.

₦50 million reward for Carter Efe after victory

The biggest takeaway from the night, aside from the result, was the prize.

Carter Efe beats Portable by unanimous decision at Chaos in the Ring 4 in Lagos, winning ₦50m cash prize. Photo credit: DAZN

Source: Twitter

According to Africa Facts Zone, Carter Efe reportedly pocketed ₦50 million, a reward said to be backed by businessman Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money.

It is one of the biggest payouts seen in Nigeria’s growing celebrity boxing scene.

The event also drew big names, including Timaya and D'banj, showing how much attention these fights are starting to command.

Fans react as Carter Efe steals the show

As expected, social media lit up after the fight, with fans and celebrities sharing their reactions.

Shank Comics posted:

"Congratulations Carter Efe. Tear him face!😂"

Bernese reacted:

"Carter Efe is a successful comedian, a successful streamer and a successful boxer."

Oyiga Michael posted:

"How did this same Portable beat speed Darlington and Charles Okocha? Carter Efe with one day experience just destroyed Portable 😂"

Asiwaju Lerry posted:

"Is this the Portable you guys said will beat Carter Efe??? Match never reach anywhere, Carter wan kpai Portable 😭😭😭"

UTDTrey posted:

"Biggest twitch streamer in Africa & now a boxing Champion. Carter Efe is HIM"

TG Omori reacted:

"Them blow portable, portable turn 360 Carter efe burst laugh 🤣🤣 I don die"

Malik posted:

"See as carter efe dey paste portable. No be everything gra gra😭😭😭😭😭😭"

The reactions captured the mood. Surprise for some, validation for others, and plenty of humour across the board.

Carter Efe and Portable involved in heated exchange

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a heated exchange between the controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable and notable streamer, Oderhowho Joseph Efe a.k.a Carter Efe, builds tension ahead of the much-talked-about boxing match between the duo.

Weeks after the fight was announced, things took a dramatic turn during a meetup involving both singers and music executive Soso Soberekon, who had earlier pledged N50 million sponsorship for the match.

Source: Legit.ng