25 best NFL tight ends of all time ranked by their stats

The NFL has had some amazing tight ends who have changed how the position is played, blending power, skill, and athleticism. These players are ranked by their stats, like catches, yards, and touchdowns, showing how important they were to their teams. Discover some of the best NFL tight ends of all time.

To create this list of best NFL tight ends of all time, we considered the player's statistical performance, such as receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, which reflect their individual production. The ranking was based on credible sources, such as NFL.com, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, ESPN, and Sports Illustrated.

Best NFL tight ends

In American football, a tight end (TE) is a hybrid player who plays on the offensive line. Tight ends block for the quarterback and running backs and can also catch passes. Over the years, several exceptional tight ends have achieved individual and team success, leaving a lasting impact. Here is a list of the best NFL tight ends of all time ranked by their stats.

Name Receptions Receiving yards Receiving touchdowns Tony Gonzalez 1,325 15,127 111 Jason Witten 1228 13,046 74 Travis Kelce 975 11,897 76 Antonio Gates 945 11, 841 116 Shannon Sharpe 815 10,060 116 Rob Gronkowski 621 9,286 92 Greg Olsen 742 8,683 92 Jimmy Graham 719 8,545 89 Ozzie Newsome 662 7,980 47 Zach Ertz 761 7,935 50 Jackie Smith 480 7,918 40 Vernon Davis 583 7,562 63 Jared Cook 553 7, 237 45 George Kittle 510 6,923 45 Kellen Winslow 541 6, 741 45 Heath Miller 592 6,569 45 Steve Jordan 498 6,307 28 Jeremy Shockey 547 6,143 37 Benjamin Watson 547 6,058 44 Delanie Walker 504 5,888 37 Todd Christensen 461 5,872 41 Todd Heap 499 5,869 42 Mike Ditka 427 5,812 43 Riley Odoms 396 5,755 44 Dallas Clark 505 5,665 53

1. Tony Gonzalez

Tony Gonzalez at M&T Bank Stadium on 7 November 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anthony David Gonzalez

Anthony David Gonzalez Date of birth : 27 February 1976

: 27 February 1976 Age : 48 years old (as of 2024)

: 48 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Torrance, California, United States

Tony Gonzalez played for 17 seasons in the NFL for teams Kansas City Chiefs (1997–2008) and Atlanta Falcons (2009–2013). He is considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time. He appeared in 270 of 272 regular season games and lost only two fumbles on 1,327 touches. Since retiring in 2013, Gonzalez has served as a football analyst for NFL on Prime Video.

2. Jason Witten

Jason Witten at Allegiant Stadium on 26 December 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Jason Witten

Christopher Jason Witten Date of birth : 6 May 1982

: 6 May 1982 Age : 42 years old (as of 2024)

: 42 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Elizabethton, Tennessee, United States

Jason Witten played as a tight end in the NFL for 17 seasons, primarily for the Dallas Cowboys. He is presently the head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. Considered among the greatest tight ends of all time, Witten ranks second in all-time career receptions and receiving yards by an NFL tight end, trailing only Tony Gonzalez.

3. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce at Bank of America Stadium on 24 November 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Grant Halverson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Travis Michael Kelce

: Travis Michael Kelce Date of birth : 5 October 1989

: 5 October 1989 Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)

35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Westlake, Ohio, United States

Travis Kelce is the football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, and he later won three Super Bowls with the team. Travis Kelce is among the greatest tight ends of all time. He holds the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season with 1,416 in 2020, despite playing in only 15 games.

4. Antonio Gates

Antonio Gates on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on 9 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Antonio Ethan Gates

: Antonio Ethan Gates Date of birth: 18 June 1980

18 June 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)

44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

The former tight end played for the San Diego / Los Angeles Chargers during his entire career in the NFL. He is among the best tight ends and undrafted free agents in NFL history. Gates ranks seventh in career touchdown receptions, with 116, and leads all tight ends in NFL history. He retired in early 2020 after 16 years with the Chargers.

5. Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe on the Red Carpet at the 2017 NFL Honors on 4 February 2017, at the Wortham Theater Center in Houston, Texas. Photo: Rich Graessle

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shannon Sharpe

: Shannon Sharpe Date of birth : 26 June 1968

: 26 June 1968 Age : 56 years old (as of 2024)

: 56 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Sharpe is a former football tight end who played 14 seasons in the NFL, with the Denver Broncos. Shannon Sharpe is considered among the greatest tight ends of all time and ranks third in tight end receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He became the first NFL tight end to amass over 10,000 receiving yards.

6. Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski during the red carpet for Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium. Photo: Matthew J Lee

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Robert James Gronkowski

: Robert James Gronkowski Date of birth: 14 May 1989

14 May 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Amherst, New York, United States

Rob Gronkowski is one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history. He played most of his career with the New England Patriots (2010–2018) and later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020–2021); Gronkowski was a key figure in multiple Super Bowl wins, earning four championship rings. He holds numerous records, including the most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season (17 in 2011).

7. Greg Olsen

Greg Olsen at AT&T Stadium on 12 November 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gregory Walter Olsen

Gregory Walter Olsen Date of birth : 11 March 1985

: 11 March 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of 2024)

: 39 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Paterson, New Jersey, United States

Greg Olsen played for 14 seasons in the NFL for teams including the Chicago Bears (2007–2010), Carolina Panthers (2011–2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2020). He made three Pro Bowls with the Carolina Panthers and also became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

8. Jimmy Graham

Jimmy Graham at Raymond James Stadium on 31 December 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jimmy Graham

: Jimmy Graham Date of birth : 24 November 1986

: 24 November 1986 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Goldsboro, North Carolina, United States

Jimmy Graham is an American professional football tight end. He has played for various NFL teams such as the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. Graham is second all-time for most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by a tight end in a single season.

9. Ozzie Newsome

Ozzie Newsome poses for his 2006 NFL headshot at photo day in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ozzie Newsome Jr.

Ozzie Newsome Jr. Date of birth : 16 March 1956

: 16 March 1956 Age : 68 years old (as of 2024)

: 68 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Muscle Shoals, Alabama, United States

Ozzie Newsome is a former NFL tight end who is currently the executive vice president of player personnel of the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL. He spent his entire NFL career playing for the Cleveland Browns (1978–1990. Graham set the Seahawks franchise record for the most receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns at the tight end position.

10. Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz at Lumen Field on 22 October 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Zachary Adam Ertz

: Zachary Adam Ertz Date of birth : 10 November 1990

: 10 November 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Orange, California, United States

Zach Ertz is an American professional football tight end for the Washington Commanders. He previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles (2013–2021), Arizona Cardinals (2021–2023) and Detroit Lions (2023). Zach holds the NFL record for most receptions in a season by a tight end.

11. Jackie Smith

Full name : Jackie Larue Smith

: Jackie Larue Smith Date of birth : 23 February 1940

: 23 February 1940 Age: 84 years old (as of 2024)

84 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Columbia, Mississippi, United States

Jackie Smith is a Hall of Fame tight end who was recognised as one of the greatest players to play in the early years of the NFL. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals (1963–1977) and Dallas Cowboys (1978). Jackie was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

12. Vernon Davis

Vernon Davis poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on 2 February 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. Photo: Rich Graessle

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Vernon Leonard Davis

: Vernon Leonard Davis Date of birth: 31 January 1984

31 January 1984 Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)

40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Vernon Davis played for various NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers (2006–2015), Denver Broncos (2015) and the Washington Redskins (2016–2019). Davis’s best season came in 2009 when he tied the NFL record for most touchdown receptions by a tight end in a single season with 13. He was a two-time Pro Bowler.

13. Jared Cook

Jared Cook at Levi's Stadium on 26 August 2016 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jared Alan Cook

: Jared Alan Cook Date of birth : 7 April 1987

: 7 April 1987 Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)

37 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States

The former American NFL tight end played for played college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks and was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the 2009 NFL draft. He has also played for teams like the St. Louis Rams, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers.

14. George Kittle

George Kittle at Lambeau Field on 24 November 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Todd Rosenberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : George Krieger Kittle

: George Krieger Kittle Date of birth : 9 October 1993

: 9 October 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)

31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Madison, Wisconsin, United States

George Kittle is one of the best NFL tight ends currently playing for the San Francisco 49ers. He played college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes and was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. George is a five-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and 2023.

15. Kellen Winslow

Kellen Winslow at the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on 1 February 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kellen Boswell Winslow Sr.

Kellen Boswell Winslow Sr. Date of birth: 5 November 1957

5 November 1957 Age: 67 years old (as of 2024)

67 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: East St. Louis, Illinois, United States

Kellen Winslow is a former NFL tight end who spent his entire career playing primarily for the San Diego Chargers (1979–1987) after being selected in the first round of the 1979 NFL draft. As one of the greatest tight ends in the league's history, Kellen was noted for his unusual combination of size and speed. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

16. Heath Miller

Heath Miller at Heinz Field on 6 December 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Earl Heath Miller Jr.

: Earl Heath Miller Jr. Date of birth : 22 October 1982

: 22 October 1982 Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)

42 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Richlands, Virginia, United States

Heather Miller played as a tight end for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 11 seasons from 2005 to 2015. Miller played college football for the Virginia Cavaliers. Throughout his career, he recorded 592 catches, 6,569 yards, and 45 touchdowns. Miller is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion.

17. Steve Jordan

Steve Jordan at U.S. Bank Stadium on 24 October 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Steven Russell Jordan

: Steven Russell Jordan Date of birth : 10 January 1961

: 10 January 1961 Age : 63 years old (as of 2024)

: 63 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Phoenix, Arizona, United States

Steven Russell Jordan is a former NFL tight end who played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1982 to 1994. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and also holds the Viking's all-time single-game receiving record for tight ends. Steven finished his NFL career with 498 receptions for 6,307 yards and 28 touchdowns.

18. Jeremy Shockey

Jeremy Shockey during an ACCN pregame show on 21 October 2023 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo: Doug Murray

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jeremy Charles Shockey

: Jeremy Charles Shockey Date of birth: 18 August 1980

18 August 1980 Age : 44 years old (as of 2024)

: 44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ada, Oklahoma, United States

Jeremy Shockey is an American former professional football player who played tight end for numerous NFL teams, including the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers. He won the first-ever Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award in 2002 and had four Pro Bowl selections in his career.

19. Benjamin Watson

Benjamin Watson at MetLife Stadium on 21 October 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Matt Stone

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Benjamin Seth Watson

Benjamin Seth Watson Date of birth: 18 December 1980

18 December 1980 Age : 43 years old (as of 2024)

: 43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Norfolk, Virginia, United States

Benjamin Watson spent his 15 seasons of NFL career playing for teams including the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. He had 547 catches for 6,058 yards and scored 44 touchdowns in his career.

20. Delanie Walker

Delanie Walker on 8 August 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo: Kyle Ross

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Hubert Delanie Walker

: Hubert Delanie Walker Date of birth: 12 August 1984

12 August 1984 Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)

40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Pomona, California, United States

The former football tight end played 14 seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers (2006–2012) and Tennessee Titans (2013–2019). He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015, 2016, and 2017 and was the 2017 Pro Bowl MVP. In his career, he recorded 504 receptions for 5,888 yards and 37 touchdowns.

21. Todd Christensen

Todd Christensen poses for a portrait session in uniform on the field on 4 April 1987 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Eisenberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Todd Jay Christensen

Todd Jay Christensen Date of birth : 3 August 1956

: 3 August 1956 Date of death : 13 November 2013

: 13 November 2013 Age at the time of death : 57

: 57 Place of birth: Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, United States

Todd Christensen was an American professional football tight end who played in the NFL from 1978 until 1988. He played for teams Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Oakland / Los Angeles Raiders. In his career, Christensen caught 461 passes for 5,872 yards and 41 touchdowns. Todd won two Super Bowls with the Raiders and was selected for five Pro Bowls from 1983 to 1987.

22. Todd Heap

Todd Heap at FedExField on 18 September 2011 in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Rob Carr

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Todd Benjamin Heap

: Todd Benjamin Heap Date of birth : 16 March 1980

: 16 March 1980 Age : 44 years old (as of 2024)

: 44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Arizona, United States

The American former NFL tight end played for 12 seasons, primarily for the Baltimore Ravens (2001–2010) and Arizona Cardinals (2011–2012). In his career, Heap won numerous awards, including two-time Pro Bowl player in 2002 and 2003 and NFL Alumni Tight End of the Year in 2006.

23. Mike Ditka

Mike Ditka during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on 15 December 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Brian D. Kersey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Keller Ditka

Michael Keller Ditka Date of birth : 18 October 1939

: 18 October 1939 Age : 85 years old (as of 2024)

: 85 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Carnegie, Pennsylvania, United States

Mike Ditka is a former professional football player, coach, and television commentator. He played as a tight end for NFL teams Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Ditka was the first tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards receiving. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

24. Riley Odoms

Riley Odoms in front of his newly unveiled pillar during the Ring of Fame pillar unveiling on the plaza at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Co on 6 October 2024. Photo: Helen H. Richardson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Riley Mackey Odoms

Riley Mackey Odoms Date of birth: 1 March 1950

1 March 1950 Age : 74 years old (as of 2024)

: 74 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Luling, Texas, United States

Riley Odoms was a tight end for the Denver Broncos from 1972 to 1983. He played college football at the University of Houston. Odoms was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was a two-time All-Pro. He finished his career with 396 receptions for 5,755 yards and 41 touchdowns.

25. Dallas Clark

Dallas Clark at Lucas Oil Stadium on 20 October 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dallas Dean Clark

: Dallas Dean Clark Date of birth : 12 June 1979

: 12 June 1979 Age : 45 years old (as of 2024)

: 45 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States

Dallas Clark spent his 11-season NFL career playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Baltimore Ravens. In 2009, he recorded an impressive 100 receptions, 1,106 yards, and 10 touchdowns, earning All-Pro honours. Dallas is also a Super Bowl champion (XLI).

Who is the best NFL tight end now?

George Kittle is considered the best tight end in 2024, with 65 receptions, 1,020 receiving yards, and 6 touchdowns

What tight end has the best stats in NFL history?

Tony Gonzalez holds the record for most career receiving yards by a tight end, with 15,127 yards. He boasts 1,325 receptions and 111 touchdowns.

The tight end position has been vital throughout the NFL's history. The best tight ends of all time have helped their teams win, changed how the position is played, and inspired fans and players worldwide.

