25 best NFL tight ends of all time ranked by their stats
The NFL has had some amazing tight ends who have changed how the position is played, blending power, skill, and athleticism. These players are ranked by their stats, like catches, yards, and touchdowns, showing how important they were to their teams. Discover some of the best NFL tight ends of all time.
- Best NFL tight ends
- 1. Tony Gonzalez
- 2. Jason Witten
- 3. Travis Kelce
- 4. Antonio Gates
- 5. Shannon Sharpe
- 6. Rob Gronkowski
- 7. Greg Olsen
- 8. Jimmy Graham
- 9. Ozzie Newsome
- 10. Zach Ertz
- 11. Jackie Smith
- 12. Vernon Davis
- 13. Jared Cook
- 14. George Kittle
- 15. Kellen Winslow
- 16. Heath Miller
- 17. Steve Jordan
- 18. Jeremy Shockey
- 19. Benjamin Watson
- 20. Delanie Walker
- 21. Todd Christensen
- 22. Todd Heap
- 23. Mike Ditka
- 24. Riley Odoms
- 25. Dallas Clark
- Who is the best NFL tight end now?
- What tight end has the best stats in NFL history?
To create this list of best NFL tight ends of all time, we considered the player's statistical performance, such as receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, which reflect their individual production. The ranking was based on credible sources, such as NFL.com, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, ESPN, and Sports Illustrated.
Best NFL tight ends
In American football, a tight end (TE) is a hybrid player who plays on the offensive line. Tight ends block for the quarterback and running backs and can also catch passes. Over the years, several exceptional tight ends have achieved individual and team success, leaving a lasting impact. Here is a list of the best NFL tight ends of all time ranked by their stats.
|Name
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Receiving touchdowns
|Tony Gonzalez
|1,325
|15,127
|111
|Jason Witten
|1228
|13,046
|74
|Travis Kelce
|975
|11,897
|76
|Antonio Gates
|945
|11, 841
|116
|Shannon Sharpe
|815
|10,060
|116
|Rob Gronkowski
|621
|9,286
|92
|Greg Olsen
|742
|8,683
|92
|Jimmy Graham
|719
|8,545
|89
|Ozzie Newsome
|662
|7,980
|47
|Zach Ertz
|761
|7,935
|50
|Jackie Smith
|480
|7,918
|40
|Vernon Davis
|583
|7,562
|63
|Jared Cook
|553
|7, 237
|45
|George Kittle
|510
|6,923
|45
|Kellen Winslow
|541
|6, 741
|45
|Heath Miller
|592
|6,569
|45
|Steve Jordan
|498
|6,307
|28
|Jeremy Shockey
|547
|6,143
|37
|Benjamin Watson
|547
|6,058
|44
|Delanie Walker
|504
|5,888
|37
|Todd Christensen
|461
|5,872
|41
|Todd Heap
|499
|5,869
|42
|Mike Ditka
|427
|5,812
|43
|Riley Odoms
|396
|5,755
|44
|Dallas Clark
|505
|5,665
|53
1. Tony Gonzalez
- Full name: Anthony David Gonzalez
- Date of birth: 27 February 1976
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Torrance, California, United States
Tony Gonzalez played for 17 seasons in the NFL for teams Kansas City Chiefs (1997–2008) and Atlanta Falcons (2009–2013). He is considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time. He appeared in 270 of 272 regular season games and lost only two fumbles on 1,327 touches. Since retiring in 2013, Gonzalez has served as a football analyst for NFL on Prime Video.
2. Jason Witten
- Full name: Christopher Jason Witten
- Date of birth: 6 May 1982
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Elizabethton, Tennessee, United States
Jason Witten played as a tight end in the NFL for 17 seasons, primarily for the Dallas Cowboys. He is presently the head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. Considered among the greatest tight ends of all time, Witten ranks second in all-time career receptions and receiving yards by an NFL tight end, trailing only Tony Gonzalez.
3. Travis Kelce
- Full name: Travis Michael Kelce
- Date of birth: 5 October 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Westlake, Ohio, United States
Travis Kelce is the football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, and he later won three Super Bowls with the team. Travis Kelce is among the greatest tight ends of all time. He holds the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season with 1,416 in 2020, despite playing in only 15 games.
4. Antonio Gates
- Full name: Antonio Ethan Gates
- Date of birth: 18 June 1980
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
The former tight end played for the San Diego / Los Angeles Chargers during his entire career in the NFL. He is among the best tight ends and undrafted free agents in NFL history. Gates ranks seventh in career touchdown receptions, with 116, and leads all tight ends in NFL history. He retired in early 2020 after 16 years with the Chargers.
5. Shannon Sharpe
- Full name: Shannon Sharpe
- Date of birth: 26 June 1968
- Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
Sharpe is a former football tight end who played 14 seasons in the NFL, with the Denver Broncos. Shannon Sharpe is considered among the greatest tight ends of all time and ranks third in tight end receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He became the first NFL tight end to amass over 10,000 receiving yards.
6. Rob Gronkowski
- Full name: Robert James Gronkowski
- Date of birth: 14 May 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Amherst, New York, United States
Rob Gronkowski is one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history. He played most of his career with the New England Patriots (2010–2018) and later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020–2021); Gronkowski was a key figure in multiple Super Bowl wins, earning four championship rings. He holds numerous records, including the most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season (17 in 2011).
7. Greg Olsen
- Full name: Gregory Walter Olsen
- Date of birth: 11 March 1985
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Paterson, New Jersey, United States
Greg Olsen played for 14 seasons in the NFL for teams including the Chicago Bears (2007–2010), Carolina Panthers (2011–2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2020). He made three Pro Bowls with the Carolina Panthers and also became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.
8. Jimmy Graham
- Full name: Jimmy Graham
- Date of birth: 24 November 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Goldsboro, North Carolina, United States
Jimmy Graham is an American professional football tight end. He has played for various NFL teams such as the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. Graham is second all-time for most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by a tight end in a single season.
9. Ozzie Newsome
- Full name: Ozzie Newsome Jr.
- Date of birth: 16 March 1956
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Muscle Shoals, Alabama, United States
Ozzie Newsome is a former NFL tight end who is currently the executive vice president of player personnel of the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL. He spent his entire NFL career playing for the Cleveland Browns (1978–1990. Graham set the Seahawks franchise record for the most receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns at the tight end position.
10. Zach Ertz
- Full name: Zachary Adam Ertz
- Date of birth: 10 November 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Orange, California, United States
Zach Ertz is an American professional football tight end for the Washington Commanders. He previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles (2013–2021), Arizona Cardinals (2021–2023) and Detroit Lions (2023). Zach holds the NFL record for most receptions in a season by a tight end.
11. Jackie Smith
- Full name: Jackie Larue Smith
- Date of birth: 23 February 1940
- Age: 84 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Columbia, Mississippi, United States
Jackie Smith is a Hall of Fame tight end who was recognised as one of the greatest players to play in the early years of the NFL. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals (1963–1977) and Dallas Cowboys (1978). Jackie was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.
12. Vernon Davis
- Full name: Vernon Leonard Davis
- Date of birth: 31 January 1984
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
Vernon Davis played for various NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers (2006–2015), Denver Broncos (2015) and the Washington Redskins (2016–2019). Davis’s best season came in 2009 when he tied the NFL record for most touchdown receptions by a tight end in a single season with 13. He was a two-time Pro Bowler.
13. Jared Cook
- Full name: Jared Alan Cook
- Date of birth: 7 April 1987
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States
The former American NFL tight end played for played college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks and was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the 2009 NFL draft. He has also played for teams like the St. Louis Rams, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers.
14. George Kittle
- Full name: George Krieger Kittle
- Date of birth: 9 October 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Madison, Wisconsin, United States
George Kittle is one of the best NFL tight ends currently playing for the San Francisco 49ers. He played college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes and was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. George is a five-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and 2023.
15. Kellen Winslow
- Full name: Kellen Boswell Winslow Sr.
- Date of birth: 5 November 1957
- Age: 67 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: East St. Louis, Illinois, United States
Kellen Winslow is a former NFL tight end who spent his entire career playing primarily for the San Diego Chargers (1979–1987) after being selected in the first round of the 1979 NFL draft. As one of the greatest tight ends in the league's history, Kellen was noted for his unusual combination of size and speed. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.
16. Heath Miller
- Full name: Earl Heath Miller Jr.
- Date of birth: 22 October 1982
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Richlands, Virginia, United States
Heather Miller played as a tight end for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 11 seasons from 2005 to 2015. Miller played college football for the Virginia Cavaliers. Throughout his career, he recorded 592 catches, 6,569 yards, and 45 touchdowns. Miller is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion.
17. Steve Jordan
- Full name: Steven Russell Jordan
- Date of birth: 10 January 1961
- Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Phoenix, Arizona, United States
Steven Russell Jordan is a former NFL tight end who played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1982 to 1994. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and also holds the Viking's all-time single-game receiving record for tight ends. Steven finished his NFL career with 498 receptions for 6,307 yards and 28 touchdowns.
18. Jeremy Shockey
- Full name: Jeremy Charles Shockey
- Date of birth: 18 August 1980
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Ada, Oklahoma, United States
Jeremy Shockey is an American former professional football player who played tight end for numerous NFL teams, including the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers. He won the first-ever Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award in 2002 and had four Pro Bowl selections in his career.
19. Benjamin Watson
- Full name: Benjamin Seth Watson
- Date of birth: 18 December 1980
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Norfolk, Virginia, United States
Benjamin Watson spent his 15 seasons of NFL career playing for teams including the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. He had 547 catches for 6,058 yards and scored 44 touchdowns in his career.
20. Delanie Walker
- Full name: Hubert Delanie Walker
- Date of birth: 12 August 1984
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Pomona, California, United States
The former football tight end played 14 seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers (2006–2012) and Tennessee Titans (2013–2019). He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015, 2016, and 2017 and was the 2017 Pro Bowl MVP. In his career, he recorded 504 receptions for 5,888 yards and 37 touchdowns.
21. Todd Christensen
- Full name: Todd Jay Christensen
- Date of birth: 3 August 1956
- Date of death: 13 November 2013
- Age at the time of death: 57
- Place of birth: Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, United States
Todd Christensen was an American professional football tight end who played in the NFL from 1978 until 1988. He played for teams Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Oakland / Los Angeles Raiders. In his career, Christensen caught 461 passes for 5,872 yards and 41 touchdowns. Todd won two Super Bowls with the Raiders and was selected for five Pro Bowls from 1983 to 1987.
22. Todd Heap
- Full name: Todd Benjamin Heap
- Date of birth: 16 March 1980
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Arizona, United States
The American former NFL tight end played for 12 seasons, primarily for the Baltimore Ravens (2001–2010) and Arizona Cardinals (2011–2012). In his career, Heap won numerous awards, including two-time Pro Bowl player in 2002 and 2003 and NFL Alumni Tight End of the Year in 2006.
23. Mike Ditka
- Full name: Michael Keller Ditka
- Date of birth: 18 October 1939
- Age: 85 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Carnegie, Pennsylvania, United States
Mike Ditka is a former professional football player, coach, and television commentator. He played as a tight end for NFL teams Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Ditka was the first tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards receiving. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.
24. Riley Odoms
- Full name: Riley Mackey Odoms
- Date of birth: 1 March 1950
- Age: 74 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Luling, Texas, United States
Riley Odoms was a tight end for the Denver Broncos from 1972 to 1983. He played college football at the University of Houston. Odoms was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was a two-time All-Pro. He finished his career with 396 receptions for 5,755 yards and 41 touchdowns.
25. Dallas Clark
- Full name: Dallas Dean Clark
- Date of birth: 12 June 1979
- Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States
Dallas Clark spent his 11-season NFL career playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Baltimore Ravens. In 2009, he recorded an impressive 100 receptions, 1,106 yards, and 10 touchdowns, earning All-Pro honours. Dallas is also a Super Bowl champion (XLI).
Who is the best NFL tight end now?
George Kittle is considered the best tight end in 2024, with 65 receptions, 1,020 receiving yards, and 6 touchdowns
What tight end has the best stats in NFL history?
Tony Gonzalez holds the record for most career receiving yards by a tight end, with 15,127 yards. He boasts 1,325 receptions and 111 touchdowns.
The tight end position has been vital throughout the NFL's history. The best tight ends of all time have helped their teams win, changed how the position is played, and inspired fans and players worldwide.
