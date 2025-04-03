A fire broke out on the Lagos waterways early Thursday morning, injuring several passengers aboard the LagFerry boat, Igbega Eko, en route to Victoria Island

The cause of the fire on the LagFerry boat, Igbega Eko, is under investigation as four passengers suffered minor injuries and are receiving medical attention

LASWA and NIWA officials responded promptly to the incident, ensuring the safe evacuation of all passengers, while ongoing investigations focus on the cause of the fire

A fire incident on the Lagos waterways left many passengers injured when a LagFerry boat, Igbega Eko, erupted in flames while en route to Victoria Island early Thursday morning, April 3.

The boat's passengers were thrown into panic as the vessel caught fire, causing chaos among commuters who scrambled for safety.

Panic On Lagos Waterways As LagFerry Boat Goes Up in Flames, Many Passengers Injured

Source: Twitter

Fire breaks out suddenly

According to the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the fire started suddenly after a loud bang.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and investigations are currently underway.

A NIWA official, speaking to Tribune Online, said,

"There was a bang, and fire suddenly started engulfing the boat. What caused it is yet unclear, but investigations are still ongoing."

The fire broke out at approximately 6:45 AM near the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu, a popular route for daily commuters heading to Victoria Island.

Fortunately, the swift response of emergency teams prevented a worse outcome.

Prompt emergency response

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed the incident, stating that four passengers sustained minor injuries during the chaos.

The LASWA emergency response team, which quickly mobilized to the scene, worked alongside LAGFERRY, boat operators, and other first responders to contain the situation, Punch reported.

In a statement issued by LASWA’s Public Affairs Unit, the authority reassured the public that, despite the incident, all passengers and crew were evacuated safely.

"We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board were evacuated safely, though four passengers suffered minor injuries and are currently receiving medical attention," the statement read.

Investigation underway, safety protocols reaffirmed

Panic On Lagos Waterways As LagFerry Boat Goes Up in Flames, Many Passengers Injured

Source: Twitter

LASWA emphasized that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, working closely with LAGFERRY and other stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive assessment.

The agency also reassured the public that all safety protocols on Lagos waterways remain intact and ferry services continue as scheduled.

"We are currently conducting thorough preliminary investigations into the cause of the incident.

"Safety is our utmost priority, and we are committed to implementing any necessary recommendations to enhance fire prevention measures throughout the Lagos waterways," LASWA’s statement added.

The public has been urged to remain calm, follow safety guidelines, and stay informed about further developments as investigations continue.

A call for increased safety measures

As the cause of the fire is still being explored, many passengers and members of the public have expressed concerns over safety standards on the Lagos waterways.

With the recent incident still fresh, there are growing calls for a review of fire safety measures on vessels operating in the area, with an emphasis on preventing similar occurrences in the future.

See the video here:

5 missing, 15 saved in horrific Lagos boat collision

Previously, Legit.ng reported that at least five people are missing while 15 others were rescued after two boats collided on the Lagos waterways.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday evening, October 7, near Imore town in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng