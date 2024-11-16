30 best small forwards of all time: top SFs in NBA history ranked
The NBA has seen many players who have defined the game with skill, strength, and tenacity. From LeBron James to Larry Bird, these small forwards have become iconic figures on the court. Discover the greatest small forwards in NBA history and how each left an unforgettable legacy.
In compiling the list of the best small forwards of all time, we used recorded statistics and achievements as of 2024, acknowledging that rankings may evolve as active players continue their careers. This list was crafted with data and insights from trusted sources, including The NBA, Basketball Reference, and Bleacher Report, to ensure the accuracy of each player’s legacy.
30 best small forwards of all time
The small forward position has produced some of the most versatile and impactful players in NBA history. From Hall of Fame legends to modern superstars, each player on this list has left a significant mark on the game.
|Name
|Total Points
|Titles Won
|LeBron James
|40,706 (and counting)
|4
|Larry Bird
21,791
|3
|Kevin Durant
|27,923 (and counting)
|2
|Julius Erving
|30,026
|1
|Scottie Pippen
|18,940
|6
|Kawhi Leonard
|13,672 (and counting)
|2
|John Havlicek
|26,395
|8
|Elgin Baylor
|23,149
|_
|Paul Pierce
|26,397
|1
|Dominique Wilkins
|26,668
|_
|Rick Barry
|25,279
|1
|James Worthy
|16,320
|3
|Carmelo Anthony
|28,289
|_
|Paul Arizin
|16,266
|1
|Paul George
|21,865 (and counting)
|_
|Bernard King
|19,655
|_
|Jimmy Butler
|15,469 (and counting)
|_
|Adrian Dantley
|23,177
|2
|Alex English
|25,613
|_
|Chris Mullin
|17,911
|_
|Cliff Hagan
|16,201
|1
|Jayson Tatum
|13,029 (and counting)
|_
|Grant Hill
|17,137
|_
|Billy Cunningham
|16,401
|1
|Glen Rice
|18,336
|1
|Jamaal Wilkes
|16,420
|2
|Bob Dandridge
|16,254
|1
|Chet Walker
|17,003
|1
|Connie Hawkins
|14,410
|_
1. LeBron James
- Games played: 1,421 (and counting)
- All-time scoring rank: 1
- Total points: 40,706
- Titles won: 4
- All-NBA Teams: 13x First Team, 2x Second Team
LeBron James is one of the best small forwards of all time in the NBA. He is a four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP named to the All-NBA First Team 13 times. Lebron James made history on 7 February 2023, breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record by surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points.
2. Larry Bird
- Games played: 897
- All-time scoring rank: 39
- Total points: 21,791
- Titles won: 3
- All-NBA Teams: 9x First Team
Bird is known for his shooting touch, basketball IQ, and competitiveness. From 1984 to 1986, Larry Bird led the Celtics to three NBA championships, and earned three consecutive MVP awards.
3. Kevin Durant
- Games played: 986 (and counting)
- All-time scoring rank: 8
- Total points: 27,634
- Titles won: 2
- All-NBA Teams: 6x First Team, 4x Second Team
Durant is a two-time NBA champion and former MVP known for his elite scoring ability and efficient shooting. Kevin Durant won Finals MVP twice with the Warriors, solidifying his reputation as one of the game’s most prolific scorers.
4. Julius Erving
- Games played: 1,243
- All-time scoring rank: 76
- Total points: 24,368 (NBA + ABA)
- Titles won: 1 NBA, 2 ABA
- All-NBA/ABA Teams: 5x First Team NBA, 4x First Team ABA
Julius Erving, often called "Dr. J," is celebrated for his high-flying style and impact on the NBA and ABA. He won three championships and is remembered as one of basketball's most influential and charismatic players.
5. Scottie Pippen
- Games played: 1,178
- All-time scoring rank: 65
- Total points: 18,940
- Titles won: 6
- All-NBA Teams: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team, 2x Third Team
Scottie Pippen is a six-time NBA champion known for his defensive prowess and versatility. He played a crucial role in the Bulls’ dominance during the 1990s, earning a spot on multiple All-Defensive and All-NBA Teams.
6. Kawhi Leonard
- Games played: 628 (and counting)
- All-time scoring rank: 196
- Total points: 12,560
- Titles won: 2
- All-NBA Teams: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team
Kawhi Leonard is known for his exceptional defence and clutch performances, earning two NBA titles and two Finals MVP awards. His two-way ability has made him one of the league's most respected forwards.
7. John Havlicek
- Games played: 1,270
- All-time scoring rank: 18
- Total points: 26,395
- Titles won: 8
- All-NBA Teams: 4x First Team, 7x Second Team
John Havlicek, known for scoring and stamina, won eight NBA championships with the Celtics. He is celebrated as one of the most durable players in NBA history, leading Boston to success throughout the 1960s and 70s.
8. Elgin Baylor
- Games played: 846
- All-time scoring rank: 35
- Total points: 23,149
- All-NBA Teams: 10x First Team
Elgin Baylor is recognised as one of the league’s earliest high-flyers and was a dominant scorer, averaging 27.4 points per game in his career. Although he never won a title, his athleticism and scoring defined the NBA in the 1960s.
9. Paul Pierce
- Games played: 1,343
- All-time scoring rank: 17
- Total points: 26,397
- Titles won: 1
- All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team, 3x Third Team
Paul Pierce, known as "The Truth," led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA championship and won Finals MVP. He is regarded as one of the game’s most clutch scorers, consistently delivering in critical moments.
10. Dominique Wilkins
- Games played: 1,074
- All-time scoring rank: 15
- Total points: 26,668
- All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 4x Second Team, 2x Third Team
Dominique Wilkins is known for his highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring. A nine-time All-Star and one-time scoring champion, Wilkins left an indelible mark with his dynamic style and scoring ability.
11. Rick Barry
- Games played: 1,020
- All-time scoring rank: 74
- Total points: 18,395 (NBA + ABA)
- Titles won: 1
- All-NBA/ABA Teams: 5x First Team NBA, 4x First Team ABA
Rick Barry is known for his underhanded free throws and versatility, winning an NBA title and Finals MVP with the Warriors in 1975. He scored prolifically across the ABA and NBA and is respected for his unique skills and competitiveness.
12. James Worthy
- Games played: 926
- All-time scoring rank: 113
- Total points: 16,320
- Titles won: 3
- All-NBA Teams: 2x Third Team
James Worthy, known as "Big Game James," won three NBA championships with the Lakers and earned Finals MVP in 1988. He is celebrated for his clutch playoff performances, making him a cornerstone of the Lakers’ Showtime era.
13. Carmelo Anthony
- Games played: 1,260
- All-time scoring rank: 10
- Total points: 28,289
- All-NBA Teams: 2x Second Team, 4x Third Team
Carmelo Anthony is recognised as one of the NBA’s premier scorers, with ten All-Star selections. He won the NBA scoring title in 2013 and remains respected for his mid-range scoring and consistent production throughout his career.
14. Paul Arizin
- Games played: 713
- All-time scoring rank: 117
- Total points: 16,266
- Titles won: 1
- All-NBA Teams: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team
Paul Arizin is one of the best small forwards in the NBA. He is remembered as one of the game’s first pure shooters. The player led the Philadelphia Warriors to an NBA title in 1956 and was a ten-time All-Star.
15. Paul George
- Games played: 793 (and counting)
- All-time scoring rank: 79
- Total points: 16,252
- All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 4x Third Team
Paul George is known for his two-way play, consistently providing elite scoring and defence. A seven-time All-Star, he has been crucial to multiple deep playoff runs, earning All-Defensive honours and one All-NBA First Team selection.
16. Bernard King
- Games played: 874
- All-time scoring rank: 53
- Total points: 19,655
- All-NBA Teams: 2x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x Third Team
Bernard King is recognised as one of the most potent scorers of the 1980s, known for his unstoppable mid-range game. He led the NBA in scoring in 1985 and remains a beloved figure for his remarkable comeback from a serious knee injury.
17. Jimmy Butler
- Games played: 754 (and counting)
- All-time scoring rank: 153
- Total points: 14,348
- All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team, 4x Third Team
Jimmy Butler is known for his resilience and defensive intensity, leading the Miami Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals. He is a six-time All-Star and has earned a reputation as one of the game’s most intense and hardworking players.
18. Adrian Dantley
- Games played: 955
- All-time scoring rank: 33
- Total points: 23,177
- All-NBA Teams: 2x Second Team
Adrian Dantley is celebrated for his scoring efficiency. He has led the league in scoring twice. His ability to draw fouls and convert high-percentage shots makes him one of the most efficient scorers in NBA history.
19. Alex English
- Games played: 1,193
- All-time scoring rank: 22
- Total points: 25,613
- All-NBA Teams: 3x Second Team
Alex English, a smooth scorer with a deadly mid-range game, led the NBA in scoring in 1983. An eight-time All-Star, he was known for his consistency and is the all-time leading scorer for the Denver Nuggets.
20. Chris Mullin
- Games played: 986
- All-time scoring rank: 84
- Total points: 17,911
- All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 2x Second Team
Chris Mullin is known for his sharpshooting and basketball IQ. He became a five-time All-Star with the Golden State Warriors. The player was also selected to the All-NBA First Team in 1992 and was a key member of the original Dream Team.
21. Cliff Hagan
- Games played: 839
- All-time scoring rank: 210
- Total points: 13,447
- Titles won: 1
- All-NBA Teams: 2x Second Team
Cliff Hagan is celebrated as a versatile scorer who helped the St. Louis Hawks win the 1958 NBA title. Known for his hook shot and mid-range accuracy, he was a six-time All-Star and a consistent offensive threat.
22. Jayson Tatum
- Games played: 439 (and counting)
- All-time scoring rank: 269
- Total points: 8,398
- All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 1x Third Team
Jayson Tatum is recognised as one of the NBA’s rising stars, leading the Boston Celtics to multiple playoff appearances. Known for his scoring and versatility, he has already secured All-NBA First Team honours early in his career.
23. Grant Hill
- Games played: 1,026
- All-time scoring rank: 103
- Total points: 17,137
- All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 4x Second Team
Grant Hill is remembered for earning seven All-Star selections. Despite injuries, he achieved All-NBA honours five times and is respected for his contributions on and off the court.
24. Billy Cunningham
- Games played: 770
- All-time scoring rank: 206
- Total points: 13,626 (NBA + ABA)
- Titles won: 1
- All-NBA/ABA Teams: 1x First Team NBA, 3x First Team ABA
Billy Cunningham is known as a dynamic forward who won the 1967 NBA title with the 76ers. A four-time All-Star, he is remembered for his scoring and rebounding abilities, making an impact in both the NBA and ABA.
25. Glen Rice
- Games played: 1,000
- All-time scoring rank: 77
- Total points: 18,336
- Titles won: 1
- All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team
Glen Rice, known for his shooting prowess, was instrumental in the Lakers' 2000 NBA championship. A three-time All-Star and former All-Star Game MVP, Rice is one of the league's best sharpshooters from the 1990s.
26. Jamaal Wilkes
- Games played: 828
- All-time scoring rank: 164
- Total points: 14,644
- Titles won: 4
Jamaal Wilkes, a four-time NBA champion, is celebrated for his smooth shooting style and defensive skills. Known for his clutch performances, he played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ success during the Showtime era.
27. Bob Dandridge
- Games played: 839
- All-time scoring rank: 143
- Total points: 15,530
- Titles won: 2
- All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team
Bob Dandridge, a two-time NBA champion, is known for his reliable scoring and defence. A four-time All-Star, he was essential in the Bucks’ and Bullets’ title runs, providing veteran leadership and clutch play.
28. Chet Walker
- Games played: 1,032
- All-time scoring rank: 68
- Total points: 18,831
- Titles won: 1
Chet Walker is remembered as a smooth scorer and reliable forward, playing a key role in the 1967 76ers' championship run. Known for his scoring consistency, he was a seven-time All-Star with an impressive career average of 18.2 points per game.
29. Connie Hawkins
- Games played: 499
- All-time scoring rank: 532
- Total points: 8,299 (NBA + ABA)
- All-NBA/ABA Teams: 4x First Team ABA, 1x First Team NBA
Connie Hawkins, known for his athleticism and flair, was a dominant player in the ABA and had a brief but impactful NBA career. His playmaking and scoring earned him All-NBA honours in his first season, leaving a lasting legacy as a pioneer of above-the-rim play.
30. George Yardley
- Games played: 472
- All-time scoring rank: 469
- Total points: 9,063
- All-NBA Teams: 2x First Team
George Yardley, known for his scoring prowess, was the first NBA player to score 2,000 points in a season. A six-time All-Star, Yardley’s impressive offensive skills earned him All-NBA First Team honours twice.
Is LeBron James a small forward or a power forward?
LeBron James is primarily considered a small forward but has also played as a power forward throughout his career. His versatility allows him to adapt to multiple positions, making him one of the most flexible and influential players in NBA history.
What is an SF in basketball?
In basketball, an "SF" or small forward is a versatile position often responsible for scoring, playmaking, and defending. Small forwards combine the skills of guards and forwards and contribute across various aspects of the game.
How tall should a small forward be?
A small forward typically stands between 6'6" and 6'8", blending size and agility. The tallest players are reserved for this position to maximise the scoring and defence scores.
The above-best small forwards of all time represent the highest calibre of NBA talent. They showcase the versatility, leadership, and scoring prowess essential to basketball’s greatest moments.
