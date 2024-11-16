30 best small forwards of all time: top SFs in NBA history ranked

The NBA has seen many players who have defined the game with skill, strength, and tenacity. From LeBron James to Larry Bird, these small forwards have become iconic figures on the court. Discover the greatest small forwards in NBA history and how each left an unforgettable legacy.

LeBron James (L), Kevin Durant (C), Scottie Pippen (R). Photo: Harry How, Sam Hodde, Focus On Sport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In compiling the list of the best small forwards of all time, we used recorded statistics and achievements as of 2024, acknowledging that rankings may evolve as active players continue their careers. This list was crafted with data and insights from trusted sources, including The NBA, Basketball Reference, and Bleacher Report, to ensure the accuracy of each player’s legacy.

30 best small forwards of all time

The small forward position has produced some of the most versatile and impactful players in NBA history. From Hall of Fame legends to modern superstars, each player on this list has left a significant mark on the game.

Name Total Points Titles Won LeBron James 40,706 (and counting) 4 Larry Bird Larry Bird 3 Kevin Durant 27,923 (and counting) 2 Julius Erving 30,026 1 Scottie Pippen 18,940 6 Kawhi Leonard 13,672 (and counting) 2 John Havlicek 26,395 8 Elgin Baylor 23,149 _ Paul Pierce 26,397 1 Dominique Wilkins 26,668 _ Rick Barry 25,279 1 James Worthy 16,320 3 Carmelo Anthony 28,289 _ Paul Arizin 16,266 1 Paul George 21,865 (and counting) _ Bernard King 19,655 _ Jimmy Butler 15,469 (and counting) _ Adrian Dantley 23,177 2 Alex English 25,613 _ Chris Mullin 17,911 _ Cliff Hagan 16,201 1 Jayson Tatum 13,029 (and counting) _ Grant Hill 17,137 _ Billy Cunningham 16,401 1 Glen Rice 18,336 1 Jamaal Wilkes 16,420 2 Bob Dandridge 16,254 1 Chet Walker 17,003 1 Connie Hawkins 14,410 _

1. LeBron James

LeBron James in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on 10 November 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 1,421 (and counting)

1,421 (and counting) All-time scoring rank: 1

1 Total points: 40,706

40,706 Titles won : 4

: 4 All-NBA Teams: 13x First Team, 2x Second Team

LeBron James is one of the best small forwards of all time in the NBA. He is a four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP named to the All-NBA First Team 13 times. Lebron James made history on 7 February 2023, breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record by surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points.

2. Larry Bird

Larry Bird in action against the Detroit Pistons. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 897

897 All-time scoring rank : 39

: 39 Total points: 21,791

21,791 Titles won: 3

All-NBA Teams: 9x First Team

Bird is known for his shooting touch, basketball IQ, and competitiveness. From 1984 to 1986, Larry Bird led the Celtics to three NBA championships, and earned three consecutive MVP awards.

3. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant during the Texas Longhorns win 69-64 over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the third day of the Big 12 Conference Championship. Photo: Larry Smith

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 986 (and counting)

986 (and counting) All-time scoring rank: 8

8 Total points: 27,634

27,634 Titles won: 2

2 All-NBA Teams: 6x First Team, 4x Second Team

Durant is a two-time NBA champion and former MVP known for his elite scoring ability and efficient shooting. won Finals MVP twice with the Warriors, solidifying his reputation as one of the game’s most prolific scorers.

4. Julius Erving

Julius Erving in action, making dunk vs Portland Trail Blazers. Photo: James Drake

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 1,243

1,243 All-time scoring rank: 76

76 Total points: 24,368 (NBA + ABA)

24,368 (NBA + ABA) Titles won: 1 NBA, 2 ABA

1 NBA, 2 ABA All-NBA/ABA Teams: 5x First Team NBA, 4x First Team ABA

Julius Erving, often called "Dr. J," is celebrated for his high-flying style and impact on the NBA and ABA. He won three championships and is remembered as one of basketball's most influential and charismatic players.

5. Scottie Pippen

Games played: 1,178

1,178 All-time scoring rank: 65

65 Total points: 18,940

18,940 Titles won : 6

: 6 All-NBA Teams: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team, 2x Third Team

Scottie Pippen is a six-time NBA champion known for his defensive prowess and versatility. He played a crucial role in the Bulls’ dominance during the 1990s, earning a spot on multiple All-Defensive and All-NBA Teams.

6. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard smiles during a break in practice drills in Riverside. Photo: Gina Ferazzi

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 628 (and counting)

628 (and counting) All-time scoring rank: 196

196 Total points: 12,560

12,560 Titles won: 2

2 All-NBA Teams: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team

Kawhi Leonard is known for his exceptional defence and clutch performances, earning two NBA titles and two Finals MVP awards. His two-way ability has made him one of the league's most respected forwards.

7. John Havlicek

John Havlicek runs during a game at the Boston Garden circa 1970's in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 1,270

1,270 All-time scoring rank: 18

18 Total points: 26,395

26,395 Titles won: 8

8 All-NBA Teams: 4x First Team, 7x Second Team

John Havlicek, known for scoring and stamina, won eight NBA championships with the Celtics. He is celebrated as one of the most durable players in NBA history, leading Boston to success throughout the 1960s and 70s.

8. Elgin Baylor

Games played: 846

846 All-time scoring rank : 35

: 35 Total points: 23,149

23,149 All-NBA Teams: 10x First Team

Elgin Baylor is recognised as one of the league’s earliest high-flyers and was a dominant scorer, averaging 27.4 points per game in his career. Although he never won a title, his athleticism and scoring defined the NBA in the 1960s.

9. Paul Pierce

The Celtics' Paul Pierce wonders what happened during the fourth period against the 76ers at the FleetCenter. Photo: The Boston Globe

Source: Getty Images

Games played : 1,343

: 1,343 All-time scoring rank : 17

: 17 Total points: 26,397

26,397 Titles won : 1

: 1 All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team, 3x Third Team

Paul Pierce, known as "The Truth," led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA championship and won Finals MVP. He is regarded as one of the game’s most clutch scorers, consistently delivering in critical moments.

10. Dominique Wilkins

Dominique Wilkins poses for a photo above the net. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Games played : 1,074

: 1,074 All-time scoring rank: 15

15 Total points: 26,668

26,668 All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 4x Second Team, 2x Third Team

Dominique Wilkins is known for his highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring. A nine-time All-Star and one-time scoring champion, Wilkins left an indelible mark with his dynamic style and scoring ability.

11. Rick Barry

Games played : 1,020

: 1,020 All-time scoring rank : 74

: 74 Total points: 18,395 (NBA + ABA)

18,395 (NBA + ABA) Titles won : 1

: 1 All-NBA/ABA Teams: 5x First Team NBA, 4x First Team ABA

Rick Barry is known for his underhanded free throws and versatility, winning an NBA title and Finals MVP with the Warriors in 1975. He scored prolifically across the ABA and NBA and is respected for his unique skills and competitiveness.

12. James Worthy

James Worthy prepares to shoot a free throw during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on 7 March 1984. Photo: Alvin Chung

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 926

926 All-time scoring rank: 113

113 Total points : 16,320

: 16,320 Titles won : 3

: 3 All-NBA Teams: 2x Third Team

James Worthy, known as "Big Game James," won three NBA championships with the Lakers and earned Finals MVP in 1988. He is celebrated for his clutch playoff performances, making him a cornerstone of the Lakers’ Showtime era.

13. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony during the game vs Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis. Photo: David E. Klutho

Source: Getty Images

Games played : 1,260

: 1,260 All-time scoring rank: 10

10 Total points: 28,289

28,289 All-NBA Teams: 2x Second Team, 4x Third Team

Carmelo Anthony is recognised as one of the NBA’s premier scorers, with ten All-Star selections. He won the NBA scoring title in 2013 and remains respected for his mid-range scoring and consistent production throughout his career.

14. Paul Arizin

Paul Arizin throws a ball. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 713

713 All-time scoring rank : 117

: 117 Total points : 16,266

: 16,266 Titles won: 1

1 All-NBA Teams: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team

Paul Arizin is one of the best small forwards in the NBA. He is remembered as one of the game’s first pure shooters. The player led the Philadelphia Warriors to an NBA title in 1956 and was a ten-time All-Star.

15. Paul George

Games played: 793 (and counting)

793 (and counting) All-time scoring rank : 79

: 79 Total points: 16,252

16,252 All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 4x Third Team

Paul George is known for his two-way play, consistently providing elite scoring and defence. A seven-time All-Star, he has been crucial to multiple deep playoff runs, earning All-Defensive honours and one All-NBA First Team selection.

16. Bernard King

Bernard King prepares to make a free throw shot to the basket during the NBA Midwest Division basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on 11 December 1990. Photo: Tim DeFrisco

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 874

874 All-time scoring rank: 53

53 Total points : 19,655

: 19,655 All-NBA Teams: 2x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x Third Team

Bernard King is recognised as one of the most potent scorers of the 1980s, known for his unstoppable mid-range game. He led the NBA in scoring in 1985 and remains a beloved figure for his remarkable comeback from a serious knee injury.

17. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is seen during action against the Indiana Pacers on 5 October 2013 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 754 (and counting)

754 (and counting) All-time scoring rank: 153

153 Total points : 14,348

: 14,348 All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team, 4x Third Team

Jimmy Butler is known for his resilience and defensive intensity, leading the Miami Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals. He is a six-time All-Star and has earned a reputation as one of the game’s most intense and hardworking players.

18. Adrian Dantley

Adrian Dantley dribbles the ball against the New Jersey Nets during an NBA basketball game circa 1980 at the Rutgers Athletic Center. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 955

955 All-time scoring rank : 33

: 33 Total points: 23,177

23,177 All-NBA Teams: 2x Second Team

Adrian Dantley is celebrated for his scoring efficiency. He has led the league in scoring twice. His ability to draw fouls and convert high-percentage shots makes him one of the most efficient scorers in NBA history.

19. Alex English

Alex English looks on against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1990 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 1,193

1,193 All-time scoring rank: 22

22 Total points: 25,613

25,613 All-NBA Teams: 3x Second Team

Alex English, a smooth scorer with a deadly mid-range game, led the NBA in scoring in 1983. An eight-time All-Star, he was known for his consistency and is the all-time leading scorer for the Denver Nuggets.

20. Chris Mullin

Chris Mullin dribbles the basketball down the court during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the New York Knicks on 28 January 1991. Photo: Otto Greule Jr

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 986

986 All-time scoring rank: 84

84 Total points: 17,911

17,911 All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 2x Second Team

Chris Mullin is known for his sharpshooting and basketball IQ. He became a five-time All-Star with the Golden State Warriors. The player was also selected to the All-NBA First Team in 1992 and was a key member of the original Dream Team.

21. Cliff Hagan

Cliff Hagan poses for the camera. Photo: @NBAHistory on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Games played: 839

839 All-time scoring rank: 210

210 Total points: 13,447

13,447 Titles won: 1

1 All-NBA Teams: 2x Second Team

Cliff Hagan is celebrated as a versatile scorer who helped the St. Louis Hawks win the 1958 NBA title. Known for his hook shot and mid-range accuracy, he was a six-time All-Star and a consistent offensive threat.

22. Jayson Tatum

Games played: 439 (and counting)

439 (and counting) All-time scoring rank: 269

269 Total points: 8,398

8,398 All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 1x Third Team

Jayson Tatum is recognised as one of the NBA’s rising stars, leading the Boston Celtics to multiple playoff appearances. Known for his scoring and versatility, he has already secured All-NBA First Team honours early in his career.

23. Grant Hill

Grant Hill reacts to a non-foul call during the NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at US Airways Center on 13 February 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 1,026

1,026 All-time scoring rank: 103

103 Total points: 17,137

17,137 All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 4x Second Team

Grant Hill is remembered for earning seven All-Star selections. Despite injuries, he achieved All-NBA honours five times and is respected for his contributions on and off the court.

24. Billy Cunningham

Billy Cunningham looks on against the Baltimore Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1974 at the Baltimore Civic Center in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 770

770 All-time scoring rank : 206

: 206 Total points: 13,626 (NBA + ABA)

13,626 (NBA + ABA) Titles won: 1

1 All-NBA/ABA Teams: 1x First Team NBA, 3x First Team ABA

Billy Cunningham is known as a dynamic forward who won the 1967 NBA title with the 76ers. A four-time All-Star, he is remembered for his scoring and rebounding abilities, making an impact in both the NBA and ABA.

25. Glen Rice

Glen Rice looking on during the game against the Phoenix Suns at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo: Todd Warshaw

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 1,000

1,000 All-time scoring rank : 77

: 77 Total points : 18,336

: 18,336 Titles won : 1

: 1 All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team

Glen Rice, known for his shooting prowess, was instrumental in the Lakers' 2000 NBA championship. A three-time All-Star and former All-Star Game MVP, Rice is one of the league's best sharpshooters from the 1990s.

26. Jamaal Wilkes

Jamaal Wilkes dribbles the ball in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1970s. Photo: Ronald C. Modra

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 828

828 All-time scoring rank : 164

: 164 Total points: 14,644

14,644 Titles won: 4

Jamaal Wilkes, a four-time NBA champion, is celebrated for his smooth shooting style and defensive skills. Known for his clutch performances, he played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ success during the Showtime era.

27. Bob Dandridge

Games played : 839

: 839 All-time scoring rank: 143

143 Total points: 15,530

15,530 Titles won: 2

2 All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team

Bob Dandridge, a two-time NBA champion, is known for his reliable scoring and defence. A four-time All-Star, he was essential in the Bucks’ and Bullets’ title runs, providing veteran leadership and clutch play.

28. Chet Walker

Chet Walker walks the floor during a break in play against the Toronto Raptors in the second half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on 22 March 2024 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Cole Burston

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 1,032

1,032 All-time scoring rank : 68

: 68 Total points: 18,831

18,831 Titles won: 1

Chet Walker is remembered as a smooth scorer and reliable forward, playing a key role in the 1967 76ers' championship run. Known for his scoring consistency, he was a seven-time All-Star with an impressive career average of 18.2 points per game.

29. Connie Hawkins

Connie Hawkins in action, dunk vs Kansas City-Omaha Kings at The Forum. Photo: George Long

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 499

499 All-time scoring rank: 532

532 Total points: 8,299 (NBA + ABA)

8,299 (NBA + ABA) All-NBA/ABA Teams: 4x First Team ABA, 1x First Team NBA

Connie Hawkins, known for his athleticism and flair, was a dominant player in the ABA and had a brief but impactful NBA career. His playmaking and scoring earned him All-NBA honours in his first season, leaving a lasting legacy as a pioneer of above-the-rim play.

30. George Yardley

George Yardley dribbles a ball during a game. Photo: @kennewickmike on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Games played: 472

472 All-time scoring rank: 469

469 Total points: 9,063

9,063 All-NBA Teams: 2x First Team

George Yardley, known for his scoring prowess, was the first NBA player to score 2,000 points in a season. A six-time All-Star, Yardley’s impressive offensive skills earned him All-NBA First Team honours twice.

Is LeBron James a small forward or a power forward?

LeBron James is primarily considered a small forward but has also played as a power forward throughout his career. His versatility allows him to adapt to multiple positions, making him one of the most flexible and influential players in NBA history.

What is an SF in basketball?

In basketball, an "SF" or small forward is a versatile position often responsible for scoring, playmaking, and defending. Small forwards combine the skills of guards and forwards and contribute across various aspects of the game.

How tall should a small forward be?

A small forward typically stands between 6'6" and 6'8", blending size and agility. The tallest players are reserved for this position to maximise the scoring and defence scores.

The above-best small forwards of all time represent the highest calibre of NBA talent. They showcase the versatility, leadership, and scoring prowess essential to basketball’s greatest moments.

Legit.ng recently published the richest NBA players in the world and their net worths in 2024. The NBA attracts billions of fans annually and is considered one of the richest sports in the world.

The sport has also turned many players into multimillionaires and billionaires. Throughout the years, the NBA has seen many outstanding players who have amassed fortunes on and off the court. Read the article to uncover the wealthiest NBA players in the world.

Source: Legit.ng