Global site navigation

Local editions

30 best small forwards of all time: top SFs in NBA history ranked
Sports

30 best small forwards of all time: top SFs in NBA history ranked

by  Mercy Mbuthia 11 min read

The NBA has seen many players who have defined the game with skill, strength, and tenacity. From LeBron James to Larry Bird, these small forwards have become iconic figures on the court. Discover the greatest small forwards in NBA history and how each left an unforgettable legacy.

LeBron James (L), Kevin Durant (C), Scottie Pippen (R)
LeBron James (L), Kevin Durant (C), Scottie Pippen (R). Photo: Harry How, Sam Hodde, Focus On Sport (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

In compiling the list of the best small forwards of all time, we used recorded statistics and achievements as of 2024, acknowledging that rankings may evolve as active players continue their careers. This list was crafted with data and insights from trusted sources, including The NBA, Basketball Reference, and Bleacher Report, to ensure the accuracy of each player’s legacy.

30 best small forwards of all time

The small forward position has produced some of the most versatile and impactful players in NBA history. From Hall of Fame legends to modern superstars, each player on this list has left a significant mark on the game.

Read also

Who is the shortest WNBA player? 10 shortest players in league history

NameTotal PointsTitles Won
LeBron James40,706 (and counting)4
Larry BirdLarry Bird3
Kevin Durant27,923 (and counting)2
Julius Erving30,0261
Scottie Pippen18,9406
Kawhi Leonard13,672 (and counting)2
John Havlicek26,3958
Elgin Baylor23,149_
Paul Pierce26,3971
Dominique Wilkins26,668_
Rick Barry25,2791
James Worthy16,3203
Carmelo Anthony28,289_
Paul Arizin 16,2661
Paul George21,865 (and counting)_
Bernard King19,655_
Jimmy Butler15,469 (and counting)_
Adrian Dantley23,1772
Alex English25,613_
Chris Mullin17,911_
Cliff Hagan16,2011
Jayson Tatum13,029 (and counting)_
Grant Hill17,137_
Billy Cunningham16,4011
Glen Rice18,3361
Jamaal Wilkes16,4202
Bob Dandridge16,2541
Chet Walker 17,0031
Connie Hawkins14,410_

1. LeBron James

LeBron James in the second half at Crypto.com Arena in 2024
LeBron James in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on 10 November 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 1,421 (and counting)
  • All-time scoring rank: 1
  • Total points: 40,706
  • Titles won: 4
  • All-NBA Teams: 13x First Team, 2x Second Team

Read also

Who has the highest vertical jump in the NBA? The top 10 highest jumpers ranked

LeBron James is one of the best small forwards of all time in the NBA. He is a four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP named to the All-NBA First Team 13 times. Lebron James made history on 7 February 2023, breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record by surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points.

2. Larry Bird

Larry Bird in action against the Detroit Pistons
Larry Bird in action against the Detroit Pistons. Photo: Bettmann
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 897
  • All-time scoring rank: 39
  • Total points: 21,791
  • Titles won: 3
  • All-NBA Teams: 9x First Team

Bird is known for his shooting touch, basketball IQ, and competitiveness. From 1984 to 1986, Larry Bird led the Celtics to three NBA championships, and earned three consecutive MVP awards.

3. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant during the Texas Longhorns win 69-64 over the Oklahoma State Cowboys
Kevin Durant during the Texas Longhorns win 69-64 over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the third day of the Big 12 Conference Championship. Photo: Larry Smith
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 986 (and counting)
  • All-time scoring rank: 8
  • Total points: 27,634
  • Titles won: 2
  • All-NBA Teams: 6x First Team, 4x Second Team

Durant is a two-time NBA champion and former MVP known for his elite scoring ability and efficient shooting. Kevin Durant won Finals MVP twice with the Warriors, solidifying his reputation as one of the game’s most prolific scorers.

Read also

What is the oldest video on YouTube? Top 10 earliest uploads

4. Julius Erving

Julius Erving in action, making dunk vs Portland Trail Blazers
Julius Erving in action, making dunk vs Portland Trail Blazers. Photo: James Drake
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 1,243
  • All-time scoring rank: 76
  • Total points: 24,368 (NBA + ABA)
  • Titles won: 1 NBA, 2 ABA
  • All-NBA/ABA Teams: 5x First Team NBA, 4x First Team ABA

Julius Erving, often called "Dr. J," is celebrated for his high-flying style and impact on the NBA and ABA. He won three championships and is remembered as one of basketball's most influential and charismatic players.

5. Scottie Pippen

  • Games played: 1,178
  • All-time scoring rank: 65
  • Total points: 18,940
  • Titles won: 6
  • All-NBA Teams: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team, 2x Third Team

Scottie Pippen is a six-time NBA champion known for his defensive prowess and versatility. He played a crucial role in the Bulls’ dominance during the 1990s, earning a spot on multiple All-Defensive and All-NBA Teams.

6. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard smiles during a break in practice drills in Riverside
Kawhi Leonard smiles during a break in practice drills in Riverside. Photo: Gina Ferazzi
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 628 (and counting)
  • All-time scoring rank: 196
  • Total points: 12,560
  • Titles won: 2
  • All-NBA Teams: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team

Read also

Who is the fastest NFL player? Top 10 football speedsters

Kawhi Leonard is known for his exceptional defence and clutch performances, earning two NBA titles and two Finals MVP awards. His two-way ability has made him one of the league's most respected forwards.

7. John Havlicek

John Havlicek runs during a game at the Boston Garden circa
John Havlicek runs during a game at the Boston Garden circa 1970's in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Focus on Sport
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 1,270
  • All-time scoring rank: 18
  • Total points: 26,395
  • Titles won: 8
  • All-NBA Teams: 4x First Team, 7x Second Team

John Havlicek, known for scoring and stamina, won eight NBA championships with the Celtics. He is celebrated as one of the most durable players in NBA history, leading Boston to success throughout the 1960s and 70s.

8. Elgin Baylor

  • Games played: 846
  • All-time scoring rank: 35
  • Total points: 23,149
  • All-NBA Teams: 10x First Team

Elgin Baylor is recognised as one of the league’s earliest high-flyers and was a dominant scorer, averaging 27.4 points per game in his career. Although he never won a title, his athleticism and scoring defined the NBA in the 1960s.

Read also

Who are the lowest-paid NFL players? Positions and their salaries

9. Paul Pierce

The Celtics' Paul Pierce wonders what happened during the fourth period against the 76ers at the FleetCenter
The Celtics' Paul Pierce wonders what happened during the fourth period against the 76ers at the FleetCenter. Photo: The Boston Globe
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 1,343
  • All-time scoring rank: 17
  • Total points: 26,397
  • Titles won: 1
  • All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team, 3x Third Team

Paul Pierce, known as "The Truth," led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA championship and won Finals MVP. He is regarded as one of the game’s most clutch scorers, consistently delivering in critical moments.

10. Dominique Wilkins

Dominique Wilkins poses for a photo above the net
Dominique Wilkins poses for a photo above the net. Photo: Focus on Sport
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 1,074
  • All-time scoring rank: 15
  • Total points: 26,668
  • All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 4x Second Team, 2x Third Team

Dominique Wilkins is known for his highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring. A nine-time All-Star and one-time scoring champion, Wilkins left an indelible mark with his dynamic style and scoring ability.

11. Rick Barry

  • Games played: 1,020
  • All-time scoring rank: 74
  • Total points: 18,395 (NBA + ABA)
  • Titles won: 1
  • All-NBA/ABA Teams: 5x First Team NBA, 4x First Team ABA

Read also

Serena Williams vs Venus Williams: Who is the better tennis player?

Rick Barry is known for his underhanded free throws and versatility, winning an NBA title and Finals MVP with the Warriors in 1975. He scored prolifically across the ABA and NBA and is respected for his unique skills and competitiveness.

12. James Worthy

James Worthy prepares to shoot a free throw
James Worthy prepares to shoot a free throw during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on 7 March 1984. Photo: Alvin Chung
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 926
  • All-time scoring rank: 113
  • Total points: 16,320
  • Titles won: 3
  • All-NBA Teams: 2x Third Team

James Worthy, known as "Big Game James," won three NBA championships with the Lakers and earned Finals MVP in 1988. He is celebrated for his clutch playoff performances, making him a cornerstone of the Lakers’ Showtime era.

13. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony during the game vs Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis
Carmelo Anthony during the game vs Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis. Photo: David E. Klutho
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 1,260
  • All-time scoring rank: 10
  • Total points: 28,289
  • All-NBA Teams: 2x Second Team, 4x Third Team

Carmelo Anthony is recognised as one of the NBA’s premier scorers, with ten All-Star selections. He won the NBA scoring title in 2013 and remains respected for his mid-range scoring and consistent production throughout his career.

Read also

Every Premier League stadium capacity: Which stadium has the biggest capacity in the EPL?

14. Paul Arizin

Paul Arizin throws a ball
Paul Arizin throws a ball. Photo: Bettmann
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 713
  • All-time scoring rank: 117
  • Total points: 16,266
  • Titles won: 1
  • All-NBA Teams: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team

Paul Arizin is one of the best small forwards in the NBA. He is remembered as one of the game’s first pure shooters. The player led the Philadelphia Warriors to an NBA title in 1956 and was a ten-time All-Star.

15. Paul George

  • Games played: 793 (and counting)
  • All-time scoring rank: 79
  • Total points: 16,252
  • All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 4x Third Team

Paul George is known for his two-way play, consistently providing elite scoring and defence. A seven-time All-Star, he has been crucial to multiple deep playoff runs, earning All-Defensive honours and one All-NBA First Team selection.

16. Bernard King

Bernard King prepares to make a free throw
Bernard King prepares to make a free throw shot to the basket during the NBA Midwest Division basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on 11 December 1990. Photo: Tim DeFrisco
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 874
  • All-time scoring rank: 53
  • Total points: 19,655
  • All-NBA Teams: 2x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x Third Team

Read also

Top 20 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in football

Bernard King is recognised as one of the most potent scorers of the 1980s, known for his unstoppable mid-range game. He led the NBA in scoring in 1985 and remains a beloved figure for his remarkable comeback from a serious knee injury.

17. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is seen during action against the Indiana Pacers
Jimmy Butler is seen during action against the Indiana Pacers on 5 October 2013 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 754 (and counting)
  • All-time scoring rank: 153
  • Total points: 14,348
  • All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team, 4x Third Team

Jimmy Butler is known for his resilience and defensive intensity, leading the Miami Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals. He is a six-time All-Star and has earned a reputation as one of the game’s most intense and hardworking players.

18. Adrian Dantley

Adrian Dantley dribbles the ball against the New Jersey Nets
Adrian Dantley dribbles the ball against the New Jersey Nets during an NBA basketball game circa 1980 at the Rutgers Athletic Center. Photo: Focus on Sport
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 955
  • All-time scoring rank: 33
  • Total points: 23,177
  • All-NBA Teams: 2x Second Team

Adrian Dantley is celebrated for his scoring efficiency. He has led the league in scoring twice. His ability to draw fouls and convert high-percentage shots makes him one of the most efficient scorers in NBA history.

Read also

Ranking the top 12 fastest hat-tricks in football history

19. Alex English

Alex English looks on against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game
Alex English looks on against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1990 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 1,193
  • All-time scoring rank: 22
  • Total points: 25,613
  • All-NBA Teams: 3x Second Team

Alex English, a smooth scorer with a deadly mid-range game, led the NBA in scoring in 1983. An eight-time All-Star, he was known for his consistency and is the all-time leading scorer for the Denver Nuggets.

20. Chris Mullin

Chris Mullin dribbles the basketball down the court during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game
Chris Mullin dribbles the basketball down the court during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the New York Knicks on 28 January 1991. Photo: Otto Greule Jr
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 986
  • All-time scoring rank: 84
  • Total points: 17,911
  • All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 2x Second Team

Chris Mullin is known for his sharpshooting and basketball IQ. He became a five-time All-Star with the Golden State Warriors. The player was also selected to the All-NBA First Team in 1992 and was a key member of the original Dream Team.

21. Cliff Hagan

Cliff Hagan poses for the camera
Cliff Hagan poses for the camera. Photo: @NBAHistory on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Games played: 839
  • All-time scoring rank: 210
  • Total points: 13,447
  • Titles won: 1
  • All-NBA Teams: 2x Second Team

Read also

Who are the top 15 highest paid players in La Liga in 2023?

Cliff Hagan is celebrated as a versatile scorer who helped the St. Louis Hawks win the 1958 NBA title. Known for his hook shot and mid-range accuracy, he was a six-time All-Star and a consistent offensive threat.

22. Jayson Tatum

  • Games played: 439 (and counting)
  • All-time scoring rank: 269
  • Total points: 8,398
  • All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 1x Third Team

Jayson Tatum is recognised as one of the NBA’s rising stars, leading the Boston Celtics to multiple playoff appearances. Known for his scoring and versatility, he has already secured All-NBA First Team honours early in his career.

23. Grant Hill

Grant Hill reacts to a non-foul call during an NBA game
Grant Hill reacts to a non-foul call during the NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at US Airways Center on 13 February 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 1,026
  • All-time scoring rank: 103
  • Total points: 17,137
  • All-NBA Teams: 1x First Team, 4x Second Team

Grant Hill is remembered for earning seven All-Star selections. Despite injuries, he achieved All-NBA honours five times and is respected for his contributions on and off the court.

Read also

22 best 80s rappers: the greatest artists of the decade

24. Billy Cunningham

Billy Cunningham looks on against the Baltimore Bullets during an NBA basketball game
Billy Cunningham looks on against the Baltimore Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1974 at the Baltimore Civic Center in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 770
  • All-time scoring rank: 206
  • Total points: 13,626 (NBA + ABA)
  • Titles won: 1
  • All-NBA/ABA Teams: 1x First Team NBA, 3x First Team ABA

Billy Cunningham is known as a dynamic forward who won the 1967 NBA title with the 76ers. A four-time All-Star, he is remembered for his scoring and rebounding abilities, making an impact in both the NBA and ABA.

25. Glen Rice

Glen Rice looking on during the game against the Phoenix Suns
Glen Rice looking on during the game against the Phoenix Suns at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo: Todd Warshaw
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 1,000
  • All-time scoring rank: 77
  • Total points: 18,336
  • Titles won: 1
  • All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team

Glen Rice, known for his shooting prowess, was instrumental in the Lakers' 2000 NBA championship. A three-time All-Star and former All-Star Game MVP, Rice is one of the league's best sharpshooters from the 1990s.

26. Jamaal Wilkes

Jamaal Wilkes dribbles the ball during a game
Jamaal Wilkes dribbles the ball in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1970s. Photo: Ronald C. Modra
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 828
  • All-time scoring rank: 164
  • Total points: 14,644
  • Titles won: 4

Read also

33 top 90s rappers: who ruled the hip-hop scene in the 90s?

Jamaal Wilkes, a four-time NBA champion, is celebrated for his smooth shooting style and defensive skills. Known for his clutch performances, he played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ success during the Showtime era.

27. Bob Dandridge

  • Games played: 839
  • All-time scoring rank: 143
  • Total points: 15,530
  • Titles won: 2
  • All-NBA Teams: 1x Second Team

Bob Dandridge, a two-time NBA champion, is known for his reliable scoring and defence. A four-time All-Star, he was essential in the Bucks’ and Bullets’ title runs, providing veteran leadership and clutch play.

28. Chet Walker

Chet Walker walks the floor during a break in play against the Toronto Raptors
Chet Walker walks the floor during a break in play against the Toronto Raptors in the second half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on 22 March 2024 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Cole Burston
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 1,032
  • All-time scoring rank: 68
  • Total points: 18,831
  • Titles won: 1

Chet Walker is remembered as a smooth scorer and reliable forward, playing a key role in the 1967 76ers' championship run. Known for his scoring consistency, he was a seven-time All-Star with an impressive career average of 18.2 points per game.

Read also

What is John Stamos' net worth? Full House cast ranked by wealth

29. Connie Hawkins

Connie Hawkins in action during a game
Connie Hawkins in action, dunk vs Kansas City-Omaha Kings at The Forum. Photo: George Long
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 499
  • All-time scoring rank: 532
  • Total points: 8,299 (NBA + ABA)
  • All-NBA/ABA Teams: 4x First Team ABA, 1x First Team NBA

Connie Hawkins, known for his athleticism and flair, was a dominant player in the ABA and had a brief but impactful NBA career. His playmaking and scoring earned him All-NBA honours in his first season, leaving a lasting legacy as a pioneer of above-the-rim play.

30. George Yardley

George Yardley dribbles a ball during a game
George Yardley dribbles a ball during a game. Photo: @kennewickmike on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Games played: 472
  • All-time scoring rank: 469
  • Total points: 9,063
  • All-NBA Teams: 2x First Team

George Yardley, known for his scoring prowess, was the first NBA player to score 2,000 points in a season. A six-time All-Star, Yardley’s impressive offensive skills earned him All-NBA First Team honours twice.

Is LeBron James a small forward or a power forward?

LeBron James is primarily considered a small forward but has also played as a power forward throughout his career. His versatility allows him to adapt to multiple positions, making him one of the most flexible and influential players in NBA history.

Read also

What is the longest Snapchat streak in 2024? Top 50 contenders

What is an SF in basketball?

In basketball, an "SF" or small forward is a versatile position often responsible for scoring, playmaking, and defending. Small forwards combine the skills of guards and forwards and contribute across various aspects of the game.

How tall should a small forward be?

A small forward typically stands between 6'6" and 6'8", blending size and agility. The tallest players are reserved for this position to maximise the scoring and defence scores.

The above-best small forwards of all time represent the highest calibre of NBA talent. They showcase the versatility, leadership, and scoring prowess essential to basketball’s greatest moments.

Legit.ng recently published the richest NBA players in the world and their net worths in 2024. The NBA attracts billions of fans annually and is considered one of the richest sports in the world.

The sport has also turned many players into multimillionaires and billionaires. Throughout the years, the NBA has seen many outstanding players who have amassed fortunes on and off the court. Read the article to uncover the wealthiest NBA players in the world.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Mercy Mbuthia avatar

Mercy Mbuthia (Lifestyle writer) Mercy Mbuthia is a content writer with five years of experience writing on various topics, including biographies, entertainment, and lifestyle. She joined the Legit team in 2019. Mercy earned a Master of Science (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics) from Dedan Kimathi University in 2022. Her articles have appeared on several media sites such as The Health Channel, The Nation, Tekrati, ValiantCEO and Celebrity Leader. In 2023, Mercy finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: mercymmbuthia18@gmail.com

Tags:
NBA
Hot: