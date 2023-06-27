Does Shannon Sharpe have a wife? A look at his relationships

Shannon Sharpe is widely recognised as one of the greatest American football players ever, having played in the NFL as a tight end for Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. He was a football analyst at CBS, and currently, he hosts the podcast Club Shay Shay where he interviews celebrities. Despite gaining immense fame as an athlete, he has kept his personal life, especially relationships, out of the spotlight. Does Shannon Sharpe have a wife, and who did he date in the past?

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe. Photo: @shannonsharpe84 on Instagram (modified by author)

Having been in the limelight as an American football player, much is known about Shannon’s stellar career. However, the former athlete has managed to keep his relationships under wraps leaving people wondering whether he is married or not. Does Shannon Sharpe have a wife? Here is a look at his relationship history.

Profile summary

Full name Shannon Sharpe Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1968 Age 55 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 227 Weight in kilograms 103 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mary Alice Dixon Father Pete Sharpe Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 3 College Savannah State University Profession Former professional American football player, sports analyst Net worth $14 million Instagram @shannonsharpe84 Twitter @ShannonSharpe TikTok @shannon84sharpe Facebook @Shannon.Sharpe YouTube Club Shay Shay

Does Shannon Sharpe have a wife?

Is Shannon Sharpe married? The former sports personality has never exchanged marriage vows and does not have a wife. However, he has been romantically linked with a few women in the past. Below are his alleged relationships.

Shannon Sharpe and Nicole Murphy (2017)

Model and film producer Nicole Murphy in beautiful black and pink dresses. Photo: @nikimurphy on Instagram (modified by author)

Nicole Murphy is best known for being the former wife of American actor Eddie Murphy. She is a model and film producer. She was rumoured to be Shannon Sharpe’s partner after the former Denver Broncos player shared a picture of them on Instagram during a fitness session at a gym in 2017.

Previously, the former athlete had tweeted severally about his interest in the film producer, and with the emergence of the photo, most of their fans thought the relationship had materialised. However, neither Shannon nor Nicole confirmed whether they had a relationship.

Shannon Sharpe and Katy Kellner (2013)

Fitness coach Katy Kellner. Photo: @katy_kellner_castillo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Katy Kellner is a fitness and nutrition coach known for being Shannon Sharpe’s ex-girlfriend. She was once thought to be his wife after rumours emerged about their wedding in 2016. However, the former couple was not married but engaged.

Their relationship reportedly commenced in 2013 after they met at Thousand Oaks Gym in California, United States. They dated for approximately five years before parting ways in 2018. Sharpe allegedly called it quits with Katy after she got pregnant with former professional baseball player Marlon Byrd’s child.

Shannon Sharpe and Michelle Bundy (2010)

In 2010, a woman named Michelle Bundy accused the former NFL player of sexual assault. She claimed that Sharpe assaulted her, threatened her life, and stalked her. However, it turned out to be a false accusation, as the , and he was acquitted of the charges.

Shannon Sharpe and Erika Evans

Shannon’s relationship with Erika Evans was unknown until the duo was involved in an altercation in 2004. After the incident, Erika filed battery charges against him, and later, the former athlete turned himself in.

The incident brought the former NFL player’s relationship with Erika to the spotlight. Erika is alleged to have been Shannon Sharpe’s spouse in 1992 when she gave birth to his firstborn child Kiari. It is unknown when their relationship started or ended.

Who is Shannon Sharpe’s girlfriend now?

The former CBS reporter is seemingly single. Even though he is a public figure, he has not revealed details about his love life; thus, he is presumably not in a relationship.

Does Shannon Sharpe have children?

The former NFL player reportedly has from three different relationships. He has a son, Kiari, and two daughters, Kayla and Kaley. The mother of his son is Erika Evans, while the mothers of her two daughters are unknown.

Kiari, born in 1992, pursued an undergraduate degree in psychology and business management at Georgia Southern University. Kayla, also born in 1992, studied pre-law at Georgia Southern University. She is an HR business partner at Phoebe Putney Health System. Kaley studied a medical course at Georgia State University and Indian University, graduating in 2022.

Fast facts about Shannon Sharpe

Who is Shannon Sharpe? He is an ex-NFL player and former CBS football analyst. He currently hosts the podcast Club Shay Shay on YouTube. Who is Shannon Sharpe’s wife? The former athlete has never married and currently does not have a wife. Does Shannon Sharpe have a GF? He is seemingly not in any romantic relationship. What happened between Marlon Byrd and Shannon Sharpe? Marlon Byrd had a child with Sharpe’s then-girlfriend Katy. How many kids does Shannon Sharpe have? He has three children, Kiari, Kayla, and Kaley. Why did Shannon Sharpe and Katy Kellner break up? Their relationship allegedly ended because Katy Kellner became pregnant with Byrd’s child. What is Shannon Sharpe’s net worth? His net worth is $14 million.

Does Shannon Sharpe have a wife? The former athlete does not have a wife. He has been romantically linked to a few women in the past and has three children from his previous relationships. He is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment.

