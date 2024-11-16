What is the biggest NFL stadium? Ranking NFL stadia by size and capacity
American football is one of the most thrilling games in the US, and it gets even better with bigger stadiums. NFL stadiums in the US have varying sizes and capacities, providing an electrifying atmosphere for American football lovers. The biggest NFL stadiums accommodate thousands of fans and are used for other games, such as rugby and soccer.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Biggest NFL stadiums
- 30. State Farm Stadium
- 29. Soldier Field
- 28. Gillette Stadium
- 27. Ford Field
- 26. Allegiant Stadium
- 25. Raymond James Stadium
- 24. Hard Rock Stadium
- 23. Paycor Stadium
- 22. U.S. Bank Stadium
- 21. Lucas Oil Stadium
- 20. Huntington Bank Field
- 19. Lincoln Financial Field
- 18. Northwest Stadium
- 17. EverBank Stadium
- 16. Acrisure Stadium
- 15. Levi’s Stadium
- 14. Lumen Field
- 13. Nissan Stadium
- 12. SoFi Stadium
- 11. Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 10. M&T Bank Stadium
- 9. Highmark Stadium
- 8. NRG Stadium
- 7. Caesars Superdome
- 6. Bank of America Stadium
- 5. Empower Field at Mile High
- 4. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- 3. AT&T Stadium
- 2. Lambeau Field
- 1. MetLife Stadium
- What NFL stadium is the largest?
- Who has the smallest NFL stadium?
- Is AT&T stadium the biggest in the NFL?
The information provided in this article on the biggest NFL stadiums is based on publicly available data about NFL stadiums. While we strive to ensure accuracy, stadium capacities and details may vary due to renovations, events, or other factors.
Biggest NFL stadiums
NFL games draw large crowds, and only big stadiums can accommodate such a large number of fans. Below is a compilation of NFL stadiums ranked by capacity.
|No.
|NFL Stadium
|Capacity
|1
|MetLife Stadium
|82,500
|2
|Lambeau Field
|81,441
|3
|AT&T Stadium
|80,000
|4
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|76,416
|5
|Empower Field at Mile High
|76,125
|6
|Bank of America Stadium
|75,037
|7
|Caesars Superdome
|73,208
|8
|NRG Stadium
|72,220
|9
|Highmark Stadium
|71,608
|10
|M&T Bank Stadium
|71,008
|11
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|71,000
|12
|SoFi Stadium
|70,240
|13
|Nissan Stadium
|69,143
|14
|Lumen Field
|68,740
|15
|Levi’s Stadium
|68,500
|16
|Acrisure Field
|68,400
|17
|EverBank Stadium
|67,814
|18
|Northwest Stadium
|67,617
|19
|Lincoln Financial Field
|67,594
|20
|Huntington Bank Field
|67,431
|21
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|67,000
|22
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|66,860
|23
|Paycor Stadium
|65,515
|24
|Hard Rock Stadium
|65 326
|25
|Raymond James Stadium
|65,000
|26
|Allegiant Stadium
|65,000
|27
|Ford Field
|65,000
|28
|Gillette Stadium
|64,628
|29
|State Farm Stadium
|63,400
30. State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Capacity: 63,400
- Opening date: 1 August 2006
- Home team: Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is one of the NFL stadiums with a retractable roof and field. It serves as the home ground for the Arizona Cardinals and has a capacity of 63,400. With a barrel cactus design, it is a favourite venue for many sports.
29. Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Capacity: 63,500
- Opening date: 9 October 1924
- Home team: Chicago Bears
Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, constructed in 1924, is the oldest stadium in the NFL. With a capacity of 63,500, it serves as a home facility for the Chicago Bears of the NFL. Although it is one of the smallest NFL stadiums by capacity, it is loved for its legacy and atmosphere.
28. Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Capacity: 64,628
- Opening date: 11 May 2002
- Home team: New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is home to the New England Patriots. The sporting venue, constructed in 2002, has a capacity of 64,628. It is a landmark for sports in New England and has hosted multiple Super Bowl celebrations.
27. Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Capacity: 65,000
- Opening date: 24 August 2002
- Home team: Detroit Lions
Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, is the home facility of the Detroit Lions. The stadium, which blends old industrial elements with modern design, has a capacity of 65,000. Ford Field hosts NFL games and major events like music concerts and NCAA tournaments.
26. Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Capacity: 65,000
- Opening date: 31 July 2020
- Home team: Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, was built in 2020 and is one of the newest and most luxurious stadiums in the NFL. It is nicknamed the Death Star and is the home facility of the Las Vegas Raiders. The stadium has a capacity of 65,000 and hosts concerts, UNLV football games, and other large events.
25. Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Capacity: 65,000
- Opening date: 20 September 1998
- Home team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium is another NFL stadium in Florida and is home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The stadium, which was constructed in 1998, has a capacity of 65,000. It hosts major events, such as the annual Outback Bowl, making it a staple in Tampa sports culture.
24. Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Capacity: 65 326
- Opening date: 16 August 1987
- Home team: Miami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. In addition to American football, it hosts the Miami Open tennis tournament and major concerts, making it an important entertainment venue. It boasts a capacity of 65 326.
23. Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Capacity: 65,515
- Opening date: 19 August 2000
- Home team: Cincinnati Bengals
Paycor Stadium, formerly Paul Brown Stadium, is located in Cincinnati, Ohio. It is home to the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL and has a capacity of 65,515. The stadium is nicknamed The Jungle.
22. U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Capacity: 66,860
- Opening date: 22 July 2016
- Home team: Minnesota Vikings
U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the home facility of the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL. Its translucent roof and glass walls allow natural light while offering stunning views of the city. Built in 2016, it can host up to 66,860 fans.
21. Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Capacity: 67,000
- Opening date: 16 August 2008
- Home team: Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, is home to the Indianapolis Colts. It is nicknamed the House that Peyton Built and is recognised for its brick exterior and iconic shape. The facility’s capacity is 67,000.
20. Huntington Bank Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Capacity: 67,431
- Opening date: 12 September 1999
- Home team: Cleveland Browns
Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, is the home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. The stadium opened in 1999 after being constructed at a cost of $283 million. It has modern facilities and a capacity of 67,431.
19. Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Capacity: 67,594
- Opening date: 3 August 2003
- Home team: Philadelphia Eagles
Lincoln Financial Field, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is known as The Linc and is home to the Philadelphia Eagles. With green initiatives, including solar panels and wind turbines, it’s one of the most eco-friendly stadiums in the NFL. It was constructed in 2003 and has a capacity of 67,594.
18. Northwest Stadium
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Capacity: 67,617
- Opening date: 14 September 1997
- Home team: Washington Commanders
Formerly known as FedExField, Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, is home to the Washington Commanders. It was constructed in 1997 and has a capacity of 67,617. In addition to American football, the stadium hosts other sports, such as soccer and rugby.
17. EverBank Stadium
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Capacity: 67,814
- Opening date: 18 August 1995
- Home team: Jacksonville Jaguars
EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, is the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. It is a unique NFL stadium with several facilities, including swimming pools and cabanas. It has a seating capacity of 67,814, expandable to 82,000.
16. Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Capacity: 68,400
- Opening date: 18 August 2001
- Home team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is home to the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL. Known for its Terrible Towel-waving fans, it is one of the most intimidating venues for visiting teams, with a seating capacity of 68,400.
15. Levi’s Stadium
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Capacity: 68,500
- Opening date: 17 July 2014
- Home team: San Francisco 49ers
Levi’s Stadium, located in Santa Clara, California, is home to the San Francisco 49ers. Known for its eco-friendly features, Levi’s Stadium is the first NFL stadium to achieve LEED Gold certification. The stadium has a capacity of 68,500 and includes a 27,000-square-foot green roof and solar panels.
14. Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Capacity: 68,740
- Opening date: 28 July 2002
- Home team: Seattle Seahawks
Lumen Field, in Seattle, Washington, is famous for its loud, passionate fan base known as the 12th Man. Constructed in 2002 with a capacity of 68,740, it is the home venue of the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL. The stadium holds the Guinness World Record for loudest crowd roar at a sports stadium.
13. Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Capacity: 69,143
- Opening date: 27 August 1999
- Home team: Tennessee Titans
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, is home to the Tennessee Titans of the NFL. The sports arena, which was constructed in 1999 and has a capacity of 69,143 since 2006, frequently hosts concerts, college football games, and other large-scale events.
12. SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Capacity: 70,240
- Opening date: 8 September 2020
- Home team: Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California, is the home of the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL. It has a distinctive, open-air design with a translucent canopy, providing natural lighting while protecting fans from weather. The facility’s capacity is 70,240.
11. Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Capacity: 71,000
- Opening date: 26 August 2017
- Home team: Atlanta Falcons
The stadium was constructed in 2017 and has a seating capacity of 71,000. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Known for its cutting-edge design, it features a retractable roof that opens in eight petal-like segments, resembling a camera lens.
10. M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Capacity: 71,008
- Opening date: 8 August 1998
- Home team: Baltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium is one of the biggest NFL stadiums, towering 185 feet high and with a seating capacity of 71,008. It was launched in 1998 as Ravens Stadium at Camden Yards after it was constructed at a cost of $220 million. The stadium is the home facility of the Baltimore Ravens.
9. Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Capacity: 71,608
- Opening date: 17 August 1973
- Home team: Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, has a capacity of 71,608. It was opened in 1973 as Rich Stadium and has been renamed multiple times over the years. In addition to NFL games, it hosts college football, ice hockey, and other sporting events. It is the home facility of the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.
8. NRG Stadium
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Capacity: 72,220
- Opening date: 4 August 2002
- Home team: Houston Texans
NRG Stadium is located in Houston, Texas and is the home facility of the Houston Texans. The facility, formerly known as Reliant Stadium, was renamed in 2014 and has a capacity of 72,220 since 2018. It is owned by Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation and was constructed at a cost of $352 million.
7. Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Capacity: 73,208
- Opening date: 3 August 1975
- Home team: New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome opened in 1975 under the name Louisiana Superdome but was later renamed in 2011 and 2021. The stadium’s seating capacity is 73,208, expandable to 76,468. The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District owns it and is the home of the New Orleans Saints of the NFL.
6. Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Capacity: 75,037
- Opening date: 3 August 1996
- Home team: Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, has a seating capacity of 75,037 and is owned by Tepper Sports and Entertainment. Originally named Ericsson Stadium, it was opened in 1996 but was renamed Bank of America Stadium in 2004. It is the home facility of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
5. Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Capacity: 76,125
- Opening date: 11 August 2001
- Home team: Denver Broncos
The stadium covers an area of 1.8 million square feet and has a seating capacity of 76,125. It is owned by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and was constructed at a cost of approximately $400.7 million. Empower Field at Mile High is one of the most outstanding sports facilities in the US and is home to the Denver Broncos of the NFL.
4. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Capacity: 76,416
- Opening date: 12 August 1972
- Home team: Kansas Chiefs
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, constructed in 1972 in Kansas City, Missouri, is the home stadium of the Kansas Chiefs of the NFL. Over the years, it has been renovated, resulting in a change in its capacity, which is now 76,416. It is one of the stadiums scheduled to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.
3. AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Capacity: 80,000
- Opening date: 27 May 2009
- Home team: Dallas Cowboys
Located in Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL. It was constructed in 2009 at a cost of $1.4 billion. The stadium has a capacity of 80,000, which can be expanded to over 100,000. It hosts major sports such as basketball, wrestling, soccer, boxing, and music concerts.
2. Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Capacity: 81,441
- Opening date: 29 September 1957
- Home team: Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field is the second-largest NFL stadium, with a capacity of 81,441. It opened on 29 September 1957 and is home to the Green Bay Packers. In addition to American football, other games, such as hockey and snowmobile racing, are played on it.
1. MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Capacity: 82,500
- Opening date: 10 April 2010
- Home team: New York Giants, New York Jets
MetLife Stadium is the biggest NFL stadium, with a seating capacity of 82,500. Its construction, which cost approximately $1.6 billion, was completed in 2010. The stadium, owned by the MetLife Stadium Company, is home to the New York Giants and New York Jets.
The biggest NFL stadiums are the ultimate venues for some of the most iconic sporting events. They accommodate thousands of fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere. These venues are not only meant for American football, as they can also host other games and entertainment concerts.
Source: Legit.ng
