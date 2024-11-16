American football is one of the most thrilling games in the US, and it gets even better with bigger stadiums. NFL stadiums in the US have varying sizes and capacities, providing an electrifying atmosphere for American football lovers. The biggest NFL stadiums accommodate thousands of fans and are used for other games, such as rugby and soccer.

The biggest NFL stadiums have large seating capacities and architectural marvels with state-of-the-art facilities. Photo: Lupengyu

Source: Getty Images

The information provided in this article on the biggest NFL stadiums is based on publicly available data about NFL stadiums. While we strive to ensure accuracy, stadium capacities and details may vary due to renovations, events, or other factors.

Biggest NFL stadiums

NFL games draw large crowds, and only big stadiums can accommodate such a large number of fans. Below is a compilation of NFL stadiums ranked by capacity.

No. NFL Stadium Capacity 1 MetLife Stadium 82,500 2 Lambeau Field 81,441 3 AT&T Stadium 80,000 4 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 76,416 5 Empower Field at Mile High 76,125 6 Bank of America Stadium 75,037 7 Caesars Superdome 73,208 8 NRG Stadium 72,220 9 Highmark Stadium 71,608 10 M&T Bank Stadium 71,008 11 Mercedes-Benz Stadium 71,000 12 SoFi Stadium 70,240 13 Nissan Stadium 69,143 14 Lumen Field 68,740 15 Levi’s Stadium 68,500 16 Acrisure Field 68,400 17 EverBank Stadium 67,814 18 Northwest Stadium 67,617 19 Lincoln Financial Field 67,594 20 Huntington Bank Field 67,431 21 Lucas Oil Stadium 67,000 22 U.S. Bank Stadium 66,860 23 Paycor Stadium 65,515 24 Hard Rock Stadium 65 326 25 Raymond James Stadium 65,000 26 Allegiant Stadium 65,000 27 Ford Field 65,000 28 Gillette Stadium 64,628 29 State Farm Stadium 63,400

30. State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium located in Glendale, Arizona has a capacity of 63,400 and it is the home facility of the Arizona Cardinals. Photo: Lance King

Source: Getty Images

Location : Glendale, Arizona

: Glendale, Arizona Capacity : 63,400

: 63,400 Opening date : 1 August 2006

: 1 August 2006 Home team: Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is one of the NFL stadiums with a retractable roof and field. It serves as the home ground for the Arizona Cardinals and has a capacity of 63,400. With a barrel cactus design, it is a favourite venue for many sports.

29. Soldier Field

Soldier Field is one of the smallest NFL stadium with a capacity of 63,500 and is home to Chicago Bears. Photo: Michael Miller

Source: Getty Images

Location : Chicago, Illinois

: Chicago, Illinois Capacity : 63,500

: 63,500 Opening date : 9 October 1924

: 9 October 1924 Home team: Chicago Bears

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, constructed in 1924, is the oldest stadium in the NFL. With a capacity of 63,500, it serves as a home facility for the Chicago Bears of the NFL. Although it is one of the smallest NFL stadiums by capacity, it is loved for its legacy and atmosphere.

28. Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts has a capacity of 64,628 and has hosted multiple Super Bowl events. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Location : Foxborough, Massachusetts

: Foxborough, Massachusetts Capacity : 64,628

: 64,628 Opening date : 11 May 2002

: 11 May 2002 Home team: New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is home to the New England Patriots. The sporting venue, constructed in 2002, has a capacity of 64,628. It is a landmark for sports in New England and has hosted multiple celebrations.

27. Ford Field

Ford Field blends old industrial elements with modern design and has a capacity of 65,000. Photo: Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

Location : Detroit, Michigan

: Detroit, Michigan Capacity : 65,000

: 65,000 Opening date : 24 August 2002

: 24 August 2002 Home team: Detroit Lions

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, is the home facility of the Detroit Lions. The stadium, which blends old industrial elements with modern design, has a capacity of 65,000. Ford Field hosts NFL games and major events like music concerts and NCAA tournaments.

26. Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium is nicknamed the Death Star and is home to the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL. Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher

Source: Getty Images

Location : Paradise, Nevada

: Paradise, Nevada Capacity : 65,000

: 65,000 Opening date : 31 July 2020

: 31 July 2020 Home team: Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, was built in 2020 and is one of the newest and most luxurious stadiums in the NFL. It is nicknamed the Death Star and is the home facility of the Las Vegas Raiders. The stadium has a capacity of 65,000 and hosts concerts, UNLV football games, and other large events.

25. Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium is an important venue in Tampa sports culture with a capacity of 65,000. Photo: Simon Bruty

Source: Getty Images

Location : Tampa, Florida

: Tampa, Florida Capacity : 65,000

: 65,000 Opening date : 20 September 1998

: 20 September 1998 Home team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium is another NFL stadium in Florida and is home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The stadium, which was constructed in 1998, has a capacity of 65,000. It hosts major events, such as the annual Outback Bowl, making it a staple in Tampa sports culture.

24. Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is home to the Miami Dolphins and it was built in 1987 with a capacity of 65,326. Photo: Kirby Lee

Source: Getty Images

Location : Miami Gardens, Florida

: Miami Gardens, Florida Capacity : 65 326

: 65 326 Opening date : 16 August 1987

: 16 August 1987 Home team: Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. In addition to , it hosts the Miami Open tennis tournament and major concerts, making it an important entertainment venue. It boasts a capacity of 65 326.

23. Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium is nicknamed The Jungle and as a capacity of 65,515. Photo: Dylan Buell

Source: Getty Images

Location : Cincinnati, Ohio

: Cincinnati, Ohio Capacity : 65,515

: 65,515 Opening date : 19 August 2000

: 19 August 2000 Home team: Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium, formerly Paul Brown Stadium, is located in Cincinnati, Ohio. It is home to the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL and has a capacity of 65,515. The stadium is nicknamed The Jungle.

22. U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium as translucent roof and glass walls and has a seating capacity of 66,860. Photo: Stephen Maturen

Source: Getty Images

Location : Minneapolis, Minnesota

: Minneapolis, Minnesota Capacity : 66,860

: 66,860 Opening date : 22 July 2016

: 22 July 2016 Home team: Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the home facility of the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL. Its translucent roof and glass walls allow natural light while offering stunning views of the city. Built in 2016, it can host up to 66,860 fans.

21. Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is home to the Indianapolis Colts and has a capacity of 67,000. Photo: Lance King

Source: Getty Images

Location : Indianapolis, Indiana

: Indianapolis, Indiana Capacity : 67,000

: 67,000 Opening date : 16 August 2008

: 16 August 2008 Home team: Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, is home to the Indianapolis Colts. It is nicknamed the House that Peyton Built and is recognised for its brick exterior and iconic shape. The facility’s capacity is 67,000.

20. Huntington Bank Field

Huntington Bank Field was constructed in 1999 and can host 67,431 fans. Photo: Diamond Images

Source: Getty Images

Location : Cleveland, Ohio

: Cleveland, Ohio Capacity : 67,431

: 67,431 Opening date : 12 September 1999

: 12 September 1999 Home team: Cleveland Browns

Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, is the home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. The stadium opened in 1999 after being constructed at a cost of $283 million. It has modern facilities and a capacity of 67,431.

19. Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field is one of the most eco-friendly stadiums in the NFL built in 2003. Photo: Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Location : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Capacity : 67,594

: 67,594 Opening date : 3 August 2003

: 3 August 2003 Home team: Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is known as The Linc and is home to the Philadelphia Eagles. With green initiatives, including solar panels and wind turbines, it’s one of the most eco-friendly stadiums in the NFL. It was constructed in 2003 and has a capacity of 67,594.

18. Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium was formerly FedEx Field and it has a capacity of 67,617. Photo: Kirby Lee

Source: Getty Images

Location : Landover, Maryland

: Landover, Maryland Capacity : 67,617

: 67,617 Opening date : 14 September 1997

: 14 September 1997 Home team: Washington Commanders

Formerly known as FedExField, Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, is home to the Washington Commanders. It was constructed in 1997 and has a capacity of 67,617. In addition to American football, the stadium hosts other sports, such as soccer and rugby.

17. EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium has a seating capacity of 67,814, expandable to 82,000. Photo: 6381380

Source: Getty Images

Location : Jacksonville, Florida

: Jacksonville, Florida Capacity : 67,814

: 67,814 Opening date : 18 August 1995

: 18 August 1995 Home team: Jacksonville Jaguars

EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, is the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. It is a unique NFL stadium with several facilities, including swimming pools and cabanas. It has a seating capacity of 67,814, expandable to 82,000.

16. Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure is home to the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL. Photo: Joshua Quillo

Source: Getty Images

Location : Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Capacity : 68,400

: 68,400 Opening date : 18 August 2001

: 18 August 2001 Home team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is home to the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL. Known for its Terrible Towel-waving fans, it is one of the most intimidating venues for visiting teams, with a seating capacity of 68,400.

15. Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium is the first NFL stadium to achieve LEED Gold certification. Photo: Ric Tapia

Source: Getty Images

Location : Santa Clara, California

: Santa Clara, California Capacity : 68,500

: 68,500 Opening date : 17 July 2014

: 17 July 2014 Home team: San Francisco 49ers

Levi’s Stadium, located in Santa Clara, California, is home to the San Francisco 49ers. Known for its eco-friendly features, Levi’s Stadium is the first NFL stadium to achieve LEED Gold certification. The stadium has a capacity of 68,500 and includes a 27,000-square-foot green roof and solar panels.

14. Lumen Field

Lumen Field is the Seattle Seahawks' home facility and it was constructed in 2002 with a capacity of 68,740. Photo: Simon Kr

Source: Getty Images

Location : Seattle, Washington

: Seattle, Washington Capacity : 68,740

: 68,740 Opening date : 28 July 2002

: 28 July 2002 Home team: Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, in Seattle, Washington, is famous for its loud, passionate fan base known as the 12th Man. Constructed in 2002 with a capacity of 68,740, it is the home venue of the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL. The stadium holds the Guinness World Record for loudest crowd roar at a sports stadium.

13. Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium was built in 1999 and has a capacity of 69,143. Photo: Martin Bureau

Source: Getty Images

Location : Nashville, Tennessee

: Nashville, Tennessee Capacity : 69,143

: 69,143 Opening date : 27 August 1999

: 27 August 1999 Home team: Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, is home to the Tennessee Titans of the NFL. The sports arena, which was constructed in 1999 and has a capacity of 69,143 since 2006, frequently hosts concerts, college football games, and other large-scale events.

12. SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California is home to the Los Angeles Rams. Photo: Daniel Slim

Source: Getty Images

Location : Inglewood, California

: Inglewood, California Capacity : 70,240

: 70,240 Opening date : 8 September 2020

: 8 September 2020 Home team: Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California, is the home of the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL. It has a distinctive, open-air design with a translucent canopy, providing natural lighting while protecting fans from weather. The facility’s capacity is 70,240.

11. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a retractable roof that opens in eight petal-like segments. Photo: Felix Mizio

Source: Getty Images

Location : Atlanta, Georgia

: Atlanta, Georgia Capacity : 71,000

: 71,000 Opening date : 26 August 2017

: 26 August 2017 Home team: Atlanta Falcons

The stadium was constructed in 2017 and has a seating capacity of 71,000. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Known for its cutting-edge design, it features a retractable roof that opens in eight petal-like segments, resembling a camera lens.

10. M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium is 185 feet high and has a seating capacity of 71,008. Photo: Kirby Lee

Source: Getty Images

Location : Baltimore, Maryland

: Baltimore, Maryland Capacity : 71,008

: 71,008 Opening date : 8 August 1998

: 8 August 1998 Home team: Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium is one of the biggest NFL stadiums, towering 185 feet high and with a seating capacity of 71,008. It was launched in 1998 as Ravens Stadium at Camden Yards after it was constructed at a cost of $220 million. The stadium is the home facility of the Baltimore Ravens.

9. Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is home to the Buffalo Bills and it can host 71,608 fans. Photo: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

Location : Orchard Park, New York

: Orchard Park, New York Capacity : 71,608

: 71,608 Opening date : 17 August 1973

: 17 August 1973 Home team: Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, has a capacity of 71,608. It was opened in 1973 as Rich Stadium and has been renamed multiple times over the years. In addition to NFL games, it hosts college football, ice hockey, and other sporting events. It is the home facility of the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.

8. NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium is located in Houston, Texas, and it can host 72,220 fans. Photo: Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Location : Houston, Texas

: Houston, Texas Capacity : 72,220

: 72,220 Opening date : 4 August 2002

: 4 August 2002 Home team: Houston Texans

NRG Stadium is located in Houston, Texas and is the home facility of the Houston Texans. The facility, formerly known as Reliant Stadium, was renamed in 2014 and has a capacity of 72,220 since 2018. It is owned by Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation and was constructed at a cost of $352 million.

7. Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome was opened on 3 August 1975 and is home to the New Orleans Saints. Photo: Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

Location : New Orleans, Louisiana

: New Orleans, Louisiana Capacity : 73,208

: 73,208 Opening date : 3 August 1975

: 3 August 1975 Home team: New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome opened in 1975 under the name Louisiana Superdome but was later renamed in 2011 and 2021. The stadium’s seating capacity is 73,208, expandable to 76,468. The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District owns it and is the home of the New Orleans Saints of the NFL.

6. Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium is home to the Carolina Pnathers of the NFL. Photo: Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Location : Charlotte, North Carolina

: Charlotte, North Carolina Capacity : 75,037

: 75,037 Opening date : 3 August 1996

: 3 August 1996 Home team: Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, has a seating capacity of 75,037 and is owned by Tepper Sports and Entertainment. Originally named Ericsson Stadium, it was opened in 1996 but was renamed Bank of America Stadium in 2004. It is the home facility of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

5. Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High was built in Denver, Colorado in 2001. Photo: Jeffrey Brown

Source: Getty Images

Location : Denver, Colorado

: Denver, Colorado Capacity : 76,125

: 76,125 Opening date : 11 August 2001

: 11 August 2001 Home team: Denver Broncos

The stadium covers an area of 1.8 million square feet and has a seating capacity of 76,125. It is owned by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and was constructed at a cost of approximately $400.7 million. Empower Field at Mile High is one of the most outstanding sports facilities in the US and is home to the Denver Broncos of the NFL.

4. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the home facility of the Kansas Chiefs. Photo: Scott Winters

Source: Getty Images

Location : Kansas City, Missouri

: Kansas City, Missouri Capacity : 76,416

: 76,416 Opening date : 12 August 1972

: 12 August 1972 Home team: Kansas Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, constructed in 1972 in Kansas City, Missouri, is the home stadium of the Kansas Chiefs of the NFL. Over the years, it has been renovated, resulting in a change in its capacity, which is now 76,416. It is one of the stadiums scheduled to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

3. AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium is in Arlington, Texas and has a seating capacity of 80,000. Photo: Tom Pennington

Source: Getty Images

Location : Arlington, Texas

: Arlington, Texas Capacity : 80,000

: 80,000 Opening date : 27 May 2009

: 27 May 2009 Home team: Dallas Cowboys

Located in Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL. It was constructed in 2009 at a cost of $1.4 billion. The stadium has a capacity of 80,000, which can be expanded to over 100,000. It hosts major sports such as basketball, wrestling, soccer, boxing, and music concerts.

2. Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field was built in 1957 and hosts 81,441 fans. Photo: Jeff Haynes

Source: Getty Images

Location : Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Green Bay, Wisconsin Capacity : 81,441

: 81,441 Opening date : 29 September 1957

: 29 September 1957 Home team: Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field is the second-largest NFL stadium, with a capacity of 81,441. It opened on 29 September 1957 and is home to the Green Bay Packers. In addition to American football, other games, such as hockey and snowmobile racing, are played on it.

1. MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is the biggest NFL stadium with a capacity of 82,500. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Location : East Rutherford, New Jersey

: East Rutherford, New Jersey Capacity : 82,500

: 82,500 Opening date : 10 April 2010

: 10 April 2010 Home team: New York Giants, New York Jets

MetLife Stadium is the biggest NFL stadium, with a seating capacity of 82,500. Its construction, which cost approximately $1.6 billion, was completed in 2010. The stadium, owned by the MetLife Stadium Company, is home to the New York Giants and New York Jets.

What NFL stadium is the largest?

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is the biggest NFL stadium, with a capacity of 82,500. It was opened in 2010 and is the home facility for the New York Giants and New York Jets of the NFL.

Who has the smallest NFL stadium?

The NFL’s Arizona Cardinals have the smallest stadium, State Farm Stadium, which was built in 2006 and has a seating capacity of 63,400.

Is AT&T stadium the biggest in the NFL?

AT&T Stadium is not the biggest, but it comes third with a capacity of 80,000. It has an expandable capacity of 100,000.

The biggest NFL stadiums are the ultimate venues for some of the most iconic sporting events. They accommodate thousands of fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere. These venues are not only meant for American football, as they can also host other games and entertainment concerts.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the biggest hands in the NBA. Professional basketball players are known to be huge with intimidating physiques. Hand size determines how well a player can grab and hold the ball.

Having large hands is an advantage in basketball as it helps with gripping and ball control. Most NBA players are known to have big hands, but who has the largest? Check out the article for a compilation of NBA players with the biggest hands.

Source: Legit.ng