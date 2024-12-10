Most receiving yards in a game: Top 10 most impressive single-game records
The NFL has seen its fair share of incredible individual performances. Some players have had spectacular games, accumulating massive yardage totals in a single game. The ability to consistently gain yards, break tackles, and score touchdowns is a testament to a player's skill, speed, and the quarterback's accuracy. Who has the most receiving yards in a game?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Most receiving yards in a game
- Who has the most receiving yards in a single game?
- Has any receiver had a 300-yard game?
- What receiver has the most yards in a game?
In ranking the most receiving yards in a game, we used data from multiple reliable sources, including Pro-Footbal-Reference.com, Fox Sports and NFL.com. Note that the players are ranked according to their yard record in a single game. These are some of the best individual performances in NFL history.
Most receiving yards in a game
Football is a game of moments, and some moments redefine greatness on the field. Wide receivers are integral to the excitement of the NFL. Setting a record for the most receiving yards in a single game is remarkable. Here are the most impressive single-game receiving yard records in NFL history.
|Player
|Yards record
|Flipper Anderson
|336
|Calvin Johnson
|329
|Stephone Paige
|309
|Cloyce Box
|302
|Julio Jones
|300
|Jerry Rice
|289
|Antonio Brown
|284
|Charlie Hennigan
|272
|Tyreek Hill
|269
|Del Shofner
|269
1. Flipper Anderson (336 yards)
- Full name: Willie Lee "Flipper" Anderson Jr.
- Date of birth: 7 March 1965
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Yards: 336
- Team: Los Angeles Rams
- Year: 1989
Flipper Anderson’s historic 336-yard game against the New Orleans Saints is the NFL single-game receiving record. He played for the Los Angeles Rams (1988–1994), the Indianapolis Colts (1995), the Washington Redskins (1996), and the Denver Broncos (1997).
In his record-breaking game, Flipper Anderson accumulated 40 yards in overtime. His performance exemplified speed, route-running precision, and the ability to exploit defences under pressure.
2. Calvin Johnson (329 yards)
- Full name: Calvin Johnson Jr.
- Date of birth: 29 September 1985
- Place of birth: Newnan, Georgia, United States
- Yards: 329
- Team: Detroit Lions
- Year: 2013
Calvin Johnson is a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Detroit Lions for nine seasons. He is widely considered one of the best wide receivers ever.
The sports personality played college football for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, where he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as a junior. The Detroit Lions picked him second overall in the 2007 NFL draft. Calvin Johnson's 329-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys on 27 October 2013 remains one of the NFL single-game receiving records.
3. Stephone Paige (309 yards)
- Full name: Stephone Paige
- Date of birth: 15 October 1961
- Place of birth: Slidell, Louisiana, United States
- Yards: 309
- Team: Kansas City Chiefs
- Year: 1985
Paige played high school football at Long Beach Polytechnic High School before continuing his football journey at Fresno State during college. Despite going undrafted in the 1983 NFL Draft, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs and played nine seasons with the team.
On 22 December 1985, during the regular season finale against the San Diego Chargers, Paige delivered a standout performance with 309 receiving yards. This record-setting game marked the first time an NFL player achieved over 300 receiving yards since Cloyce Box accomplished the feat in 1950.
4. Cloyce Box (302 yards)
- Full name: Cloyce Kennedy Box
- Date of birth: 24 August, 1923
- Place of birth: Hamilton, Texas, United States
- Yards: 302
- Team: Detroit Lions
- Year: 1950
Cloyce Box was an American professional football player and successful businessman. He spent five seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, where he made history on 3 December 1950 by setting team records with 12 catches, four touchdown receptions, 24 points, and 302 receiving yards in a single game.
After his football career, the sports personality transitioned into the oil and gas industry in Texas, where he became a prosperous entrepreneur. He passed away at the age of 70 in 1993 following a heart attack at his home in Frisco.
5. Julio Jones (300 yards)
- Full name: Quintorris Lopez "Julio" Jones Jr.
- Date of birth: 8 February 1989
- Place of birth: Foley, Alabama, United States
- Yards: 300
- Team: Atlanta Falcons
- Year: 2016
Julio Jones is an American professional football wide receiver who is currently a free agent. He played college football with the Alabama Crimson Tide and was drafted sixth overall in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
Widely regarded as one of the best receivers of the 2010s, Julio's career highlights include a remarkable 300-yard game against the Carolina Panthers.
He also holds records for the most receiving yards in a single game against the Green Bay Packers (259 yards) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (253 yards).
6. Jerry Rice (289 yards)
- Full name: Jerry Lee Rice
- Date of birth: 13 October 1962
- Place of birth: Starkville, Mississippi, United States
- Yards: 289
- Team: San Francisco 49ers
- Year: 1995
Jerry Lee Rice is celebrated as one of the greatest players in NFL history. He is also widely regarded as the best wide receiver of all time and won three Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers. Later in his career, he had shorter stints with the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.
In 2010, he was named the greatest player in NFL history by NFL Network's The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players. While his career didn't include a game exceeding 300 receiving yards, his remarkable 289-yard performance is a testament to his precision and relentless effort on the field.
7. Antonio Brown (284 yards)
- Full name: Antonio Tavaris Brown Sr.
- Date of birth: 10 July 1988
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States
- Yards: 284
- Team: Pittsburgh Steelers,
- Year: 2015
On 20 December 2015, Brown, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, torched the Denver Broncos for 16 receptions, 284 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. This incredible feat was crucial in the Steelers' 34-27 comeback victory over one of the league's top defences that season.
His 284 receiving yards broke Keenan McCardell's mark of 232 for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1996 for most receiving yards in a game without a receiving touchdown.
8. Charlie Hennigan (272 yards)
- Full name: Charles Taylor Hennigan Sr.
- Date of birth: 19 March, 1935
- Place of birth: Bienville, Louisiana, United States
- Yards: 272
- Team: Houston Oilers
- Year: 1961
Charley Hennigan was an American professional football player who excelled as a wide receiver for the Houston Oilers in the American Football League (AFL). A five-time AFL All-Star, he earned a place on the prestigious AFL All-Time Team.
Hennigan set a high standard in the league's early years with a 272-yard performance for the Oilers. In 1978, he was recognised for his achievements in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Hennigan passed away on 20 December 2017 at 82.
9. Tyreek Hill (269 yards)
- Full name: Tyreek Hill
- Date of birth: 1 March 1994
- Place of birth: Pearson, Georgia, United States
- Yards: 269
- Team: Kansas City Chiefs
- Year: 2020
Tyreek Hill, nicknamed "Cheetah", is a prominent professional football player in the NFL, known for his incredible speed and versatility on the field. Currently, Hill plays as a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins.
He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 5th round (165th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was crucial in helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.
In 2020, Hill secured 13 catches for a career-best 269 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 27–24 victory. He became the first player since Lee Evans in 2006 to achieve over 200 receiving yards in a single quarter.
10. Del Shofner (269 yards)
- Full name: Delbert Martin Shofner
- Date of birth: 11 December 1934
- Place of birth: Center, Texas, United States
- Yards: 269
- Team: New York Giants
- Year: 1962
Delbert Martin Shofner was a former American football end and flanker who played for eleven seasons in the National Football League (NFL) with the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants from 1957 to 1967.
He set a record for the most receiving yards in a single game by a Giant, catching 11 passes for 269 yards on 28 October 1962 against the Washington Redskins. Shofner passed away in Los Angeles on 11 March 2020 at 85.
Who has the most receiving yards in a single game?
The most receiving yards in a game in NFL history is 336 yards, achieved by Flipper Anderson of the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson wrapped up his career with 267 receptions, 5,357 yards, and 28 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 20.1 yards per catch.
Has any receiver had a 300-yard game?
Multiple receivers have recorded 300-yard games in NFL history. These players include Willie "Flipper" Anderson, Calvin Johnson, Stephone Paige, Cloyce Box, and Julio Jones.
What receiver has the most yards in a game?
Flipper Anderson holds the record for the most receiving yards in a game, with 336 yards. His performance against the New Orleans Saints in 1989 remains the pinnacle of individual brilliance for wide receivers.
The record of the most receiving yards in a game was Flipper Anderson in 1989 with 336 yards. While Flipper Anderson’s performance stands alone at the top, each player on this list has left an indelible mark on NFL history.
Legit.ng recently published a comprehensive list of players with the longest NBA career. The NBA has witnessed numerous legendary players throughout its history. However, only a handful have had the longevity to remain in the league for an extended period, competing at the highest level for 15 or even 20 seasons.
In the history of the NBA, over 4,500 players have competed, with the average career spanning approximately 4.5 years. Read the article to uncover the top ten longest-playing NBA stars and the number of seasons played.
Source: Legit.ng
Mercy Mbuthia (Lifestyle writer) Mercy Mbuthia is a content writer with five years of experience writing on various topics, including biographies, entertainment, and lifestyle. She joined the Legit team in 2019. Mercy earned a Master of Science (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics) from Dedan Kimathi University in 2022. Her articles have appeared on several media sites such as The Health Channel, The Nation, Tekrati, ValiantCEO and Celebrity Leader. In 2023, Mercy finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: mercymmbuthia18@gmail.com