Most receiving yards in a game: Top 10 most impressive single-game records

The NFL has seen its fair share of incredible individual performances. Some players have had spectacular games, accumulating massive yardage totals in a single game. The ability to consistently gain yards, break tackles, and score touchdowns is a testament to a player's skill, speed, and the quarterback's accuracy. Who has the most receiving yards in a game?

Players with the most receiving yards include Calvin Johnson (L), Tyreek Hill (C) and Antonio Brown (R). Photo: Mark Cunningham, Carmen Mandato, Elsa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In ranking the most receiving yards in a game, we used data from multiple reliable sources, including , Fox Sports and NFL.com. Note that the players are ranked according to their yard record in a single game. These are some of the best individual performances in NFL history.

Most receiving yards in a game

Football is a game of moments, and some moments redefine greatness on the field. Wide receivers are integral to the excitement of the NFL. Setting a record for the most receiving yards in a single game is remarkable. Here are the most impressive single-game receiving yard records in NFL history.

Player Yards record Flipper Anderson 336 Calvin Johnson 329 Stephone Paige 309 Cloyce Box 302 Julio Jones 300 Jerry Rice 289 Antonio Brown 284 Charlie Hennigan 272 Tyreek Hill 269 Del Shofner 269

1. Flipper Anderson (336 yards)

Flipper Anderson during the National Football Conference West Divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, San Francisco, California, United States. Photo: Otto Greule Jr

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Willie Lee "Flipper" Anderson Jr.

Willie Lee "Flipper" Anderson Jr. Date of birth: 7 March 1965

7 March 1965 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Yards: 336

336 Team: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Year: 1989

Flipper Anderson’s historic 336-yard game against the New Orleans Saints is the NFL single-game receiving record. He played for the Los Angeles Rams (1988–1994), the Indianapolis Colts (1995), the Washington Redskins (1996), and the Denver Broncos (1997).

In his record-breaking game, accumulated 40 yards in overtime. His performance exemplified speed, route-running precision, and the ability to exploit defences under pressure.

2. Calvin Johnson (329 yards)

Former Detroit Lions player Calvin Johnson Jr. speaks during the ceremony honouring his induction to the Pride of the Lions in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Photo: Jorge Lemus

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Calvin Johnson Jr.

Calvin Johnson Jr. Date of birth: 29 September 1985

29 September 1985 Place of birth: Newnan, Georgia, United States

Newnan, Georgia, United States Yards: 329

329 Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Year: 2013

Calvin Johnson is a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Detroit Lions for nine seasons. He is widely considered one of the best wide receivers ever.

The sports personality played college football for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, where he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as a junior. The Detroit Lions picked him second overall in the 2007 NFL draft. Calvin Johnson's 329-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys on 27 October 2013 remains one of the NFL single-game receiving records.

3. Stephone Paige (309 yards)

Wide receiver Stephone Paige #83 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the field during an NFL game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California. Photo: Rick Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Stephone Paige

Stephone Paige Date of birth: 15 October 1961

15 October 1961 Place of birth: Slidell, Louisiana, United States

Slidell, Louisiana, United States Yards: 309

309 Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Year: 1985

Paige played high school football at Long Beach Polytechnic High School before continuing his football journey at Fresno State during college. Despite going undrafted in the 1983 NFL Draft, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs and played nine seasons with the team.

On 22 December 1985, during the regular season finale against the San Diego Chargers, Paige delivered a standout performance with 309 receiving yards. This record-setting game marked the first time an NFL player achieved over 300 receiving yards since Cloyce Box accomplished the feat in 1950.

4. Cloyce Box (302 yards)

Full name: Cloyce Kennedy Box

Cloyce Kennedy Box Date of birth: 24 August, 1923

24 August, 1923 Place of birth: Hamilton, Texas, United States

Hamilton, Texas, United States Yards: 302

302 Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Year: 1950

Cloyce Box was an American professional football player and successful businessman. He spent five seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, where he made history on 3 December 1950 by setting team records with 12 catches, four touchdown receptions, 24 points, and 302 receiving yards in a single game.

After his football career, the sports personality transitioned into the oil and gas industry in Texas, where he became a prosperous entrepreneur. He at the age of 70 in 1993 following a heart attack at his home in Frisco.

5. Julio Jones (300 yards)

Julio Jones looks on from the sideline during the national anthem before an NFL Wild Card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo: Perry Knotts

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Quintorris Lopez "Julio" Jones Jr.

Quintorris Lopez "Julio" Jones Jr. Date of birth: 8 February 1989

8 February 1989 Place of birth: Foley, Alabama, United States

Foley, Alabama, United States Yards: 300

300 Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Year: 2016

Julio Jones is an American professional football wide receiver who is currently a free agent. He played college football with the Alabama Crimson Tide and was drafted sixth overall in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Widely regarded as one of the best receivers of the 2010s, Julio's career highlights include a remarkable 300-yard game against the Carolina Panthers.

He also holds records for the most receiving yards in a single game against the Green Bay Packers (259 yards) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (253 yards).

6. Jerry Rice (289 yards)

Jerry Rice stands on the field wearing a “Goat Fuel” chain before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jerry Lee Rice

Jerry Lee Rice Date of birth: 13 October 1962

13 October 1962 Place of birth: Starkville, Mississippi, United States

Starkville, Mississippi, United States Yards: 289

289 Team: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Year: 1995

Jerry Lee Rice is celebrated as one of the greatest players in NFL history. He is also widely regarded as the best wide receiver of all time and won three Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers. Later in his career, he had shorter stints with the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

In 2010, he was named the greatest player in NFL history by NFL Network's The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players. While his career didn't include a game exceeding 300 receiving yards, his remarkable 289-yard performance is a testament to his precision and relentless effort on the field.

7. Antonio Brown (284 yards)

Antonio Brown warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Antonio Tavaris Brown Sr.

Antonio Tavaris Brown Sr. Date of birth: 10 July 1988

10 July 1988 Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Yards: 284

284 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers,

Pittsburgh Steelers, Year: 2015

On 20 December 2015, Brown, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, torched the Denver Broncos for 16 receptions, 284 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. This incredible feat was crucial in the Steelers' 34-27 comeback victory over one of the league's top defences that season.

His 284 receiving yards broke Keenan McCardell's mark of 232 for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1996 for most receiving yards in a game without a receiving touchdown.

8. Charlie Hennigan (272 yards)

Charlie Hennigan in the midst of catching the football. Photo: @StatsCentre on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Charles Taylor Hennigan Sr.

Charles Taylor Hennigan Sr. Date of birth: 19 March, 1935

19 March, 1935 Place of birth: Bienville, Louisiana, United States

Bienville, Louisiana, United States Yards: 272

272 Team: Houston Oilers

Houston Oilers Year: 1961

Charley Hennigan was an American professional football player who excelled as a wide receiver for the Houston Oilers in the American Football League (AFL). A five-time AFL All-Star, he earned a place on the prestigious AFL All-Time Team.

Hennigan set a high standard in the league's early years with a 272-yard performance for the Oilers. In 1978, he was recognised for his achievements in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Hennigan passed away on 20 December 2017 at 82.

9. Tyreek Hill (269 yards)

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins warms up before a game against Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill Date of birth: 1 March 1994

1 March 1994 Place of birth: Pearson, Georgia, United States

Pearson, Georgia, United States Yards: 269

269 Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Year: 2020

Tyreek Hill, nicknamed "Cheetah", is a prominent professional football player in the NFL, known for his incredible speed and versatility on the field. Currently, Hill plays as a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins.

He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 5th round (165th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was crucial in helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

In 2020, Hill secured 13 catches for a career-best 269 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 27–24 victory. He became the first player since Lee Evans in 2006 to achieve over 200 receiving yards in a single quarter.

10. Del Shofner (269 yards)

Del Shofner training at Fairfield University. Photo: Arthur Buckley

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Delbert Martin Shofner

Delbert Martin Shofner Date of birth: 11 December 1934

11 December 1934 Place of birth: Center, Texas, United States

Center, Texas, United States Yards: 269

269 Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Year: 1962

Delbert Martin Shofner was a former American football end and flanker who played for eleven seasons in the National Football League (NFL) with the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants from 1957 to 1967.

He set a record for the most receiving yards in a single game by a Giant, catching 11 passes for 269 yards on 28 October 1962 against the Washington Redskins. in Los Angeles on 11 March 2020 at 85.

Who has the most receiving yards in a single game?

The most receiving yards in a game in NFL history is 336 yards, achieved by Flipper Anderson of the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson wrapped up his career with 267 receptions, 5,357 yards, and 28 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 20.1 yards per catch.

Has any receiver had a 300-yard game?

Multiple receivers have recorded 300-yard games in NFL history. These players include Willie "Flipper" Anderson, Calvin Johnson, Stephone Paige, Cloyce Box, and Julio Jones.

What receiver has the most yards in a game?

Flipper Anderson holds the record for the most receiving yards in a game, with 336 yards. His performance against the New Orleans Saints in 1989 remains the pinnacle of individual brilliance for wide receivers.

The record of the most receiving yards in a game was Flipper Anderson in 1989 with 336 yards. While Flipper Anderson’s performance stands alone at the top, each player on this list has left an indelible mark on NFL history.

