Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay Idibia has reacted to the show of love she received from Omosedei Gabriella Igbinedion, the daughter of the Esama of Benin, Chief Igbinedion.

On Monday, Legit.ng reported that the movie star had posted a video and photographs of herself to tease netizens about her comeback amid her marriage crisis with singer 2baba.

Surprisingly, Gabriella who is an aunt to 2baba’s new lover Natasha Osawaru uploaded Annie’s photographs on her Instagram account with a statement referring to Annie as a queen. This move startled many online.

In a new update, Annie reposted the picture on her Instagram with the love and appreciation emoji, demonstrating that she holds no resentment toward their family.

After announcing his separation from wife Annie Idibia, 2baba disclosed his relationship with an Edo State politician, Natasha Igbinedion. He confessed that he loves Natasha and wishes to marry her. 2baba stated that she had nothing to do with his marriage split and that he and Annie had an agreement.

Following the announcement of their engagement, 2bace's mother, Rose Idibia, made a heartfelt appeal to Natasha. She begged the Edo legislator to remove the beads she had placed on her son's hands and neck and release him. Rose remarked that her son was going through a divorce from Annie and hence wasn't in his right mind.

The singer's family had even filed a petition with the DSS for the singer's intervention from Natasha. His family said that the famed musician had gone missing and was last seen wearing his loungewear.

Legit.ng previously reported that Natasha Osawaru, is out for her hater critics as he shared another latest development in their relationship.

Fans and netizens are buzzing with questions after the Edo State lawmaker flaunted her wedding band, which features dazzling diamond studs.

In a boomerang video, Natasha playfully folded her fingers under her chin, subtly showing the ring. This video surfaced a few hours after the news broke that the Edo star has dumped her father’s name to bear the musician’s name, Idibia.

This was after the Honourable sparked curiosity about their relationship and potential marriage plans following a recent development.

A report circulating online revealed that Natasha has made a significant change by dropping her father’s surname in favour of adopting the musician’s last name.

The Edo State lawmaker, who was previously known as Natasha Osawaru, now goes by Natasha IDIBIA on Instagram, with the singer’s name conspicuously displayed in capital letters.

This move has caught attention as it seems to symbolise Natasha's growing connection to the African Queen’s hit maker.

