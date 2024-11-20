30 most missed shots in NBA history: players with most misses ranked
Curious about the players with the most missed shots in NBA history? Beyond the misses, NBA legends have demonstrated skill, resilience, and scoring prowess. Here are the top players with the most missed shots in NBA history, a compelling look at how missed opportunities tell a story of greatness.
In compiling the list of the most missed shots in NBA history, we relied on recorded statistics as of 2024, noting that scores may change over time as active players continue their careers and potentially surpass previous records. Reliable sources such as NBA, HoopsHype, and StatMuse significantly influenced this ranking.
30 most missed shots in NBA history
The most missed shots in NBA history showcase the perseverance and dedication of players who took countless shots throughout their careers. Discover how these missed shots propelled them to the top of NBA history.
1. LeBron James
- Missed shots: 14,484
- Career FG%: 50.6%
- Best shooting season: 56.7% (2014)
- Worst shooting season: 41.7% (2004)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 1
LeBron James has amassed four NBA titles and four MVP awards, solidifying his legacy despite missing 14,555 shots. He achieved a career-best 56.7% FG in 2014 and remains a top scorer in the NBA. LeBron’s playmaking and scoring consistency have kept him among the NBA's elite.
2. Kobe Bryant
- Missed shots: 14,484
- Career FG%: 44.7%
- Best shooting season: 46.9% (2002)
- Worst shooting season: 35.8% (2015)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 4
Kobe Bryant’s relentless scoring, including 14,481 missed shots, highlighted his Mamba Mentality. With five championships and two Finals MVPs, he achieved a career-best FG% of 46.9% in 2002.
3. John Havlicek
- Missed shots: 13,417
- Career FG%: 43.9%
- Best shooting season: 46.6% (1971)
- Worst shooting season: 38.6% (1976)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 18
John Havlicek missed 13,417 shots but became an eight-time NBA champion with his versatile play for the Celtics. His best shooting season was 46.6% in 1971. Havlicek’s scoring and his defensive prowess made him a Celtics legend.
4. Elvin Hayes
- Missed shots: 13,296
- Career FG%: 45.2%
- Best shooting season: 50.2% (1975)
- Worst shooting season: 40.0% (1982)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 12
Elvin Hayes, who missed 13,296 shots, dominated with a career-best 50.2% FG in 1975 and won an NBA title in 1978. Known as ‘The Big E,’ Hayes was a 12-time All-Star whose scoring and rebounding powered the Washington Bullets.
5. Karl Malone
- Missed shots: 12,682
- Career FG%: 51.6%
- Best shooting season: 57.4% (1990)
- Worst shooting season: 46.8% (2004)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 3
Karl Malone missed 12,682 shots but achieved two MVPs and a stellar FG% of 57.4% in 1990. Known as ‘The Mailman,’ he was a consistent scorer and formed a dynamic duo with John Stockton.
6. Dirk Nowitzki
- Missed shots: 12,565
- Career FG%: 47.1%
- Best shooting season: 51.8% (2011)
- Worst shooting season: 38.3% (2019)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 6
Dirk Nowitzki’s 12,565 missed shots did not stop him from revolutionising the power-forward role. He won the 2011 NBA title and was named Finals MVP. In his best season, 2011, he shot 51.8% from the field.
7. Carmelo Anthony
- Missed shots: 12,524
- Career FG%: 44.7%
- Best shooting season: 49.1% (2013)
- Worst shooting season: 37.5% (2017)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 10
Carmelo Anthony missed 12,524 shots but captured an NBA scoring title in 2013 with a career-high FG% of 49.1%. The basketball player achieved 10 All-Star appearances, and his scoring range made him a standout forward of his era.
8. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Missed shots: 12,470
- Career FG%: 55.9%
- Best shooting season: 60.4% (1980)
- Worst shooting season: 47.0% (1988)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 2
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar missed 12,470 shots yet achieved six NBA titles and six MVPs, reaching a best FG% of 60.4% in 1980. His skyhook made him one of the most efficient scorers. The sports personality’s sustained dominance over two decades helped redefine the centre position.
9. Michael Jordan
- Missed shots: 12,345
- Career FG%: 49.7%
- Best shooting season: 53.9% (1990)
- Worst shooting season: 41.6% (2003)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 5
Michael Jordan missed 12,345 shots. However, he boasts six championships and five MVPs, highlighting his prowess. His best shooting season was 53.9% in 1990, showcasing his remarkable scoring efficiency.
10. Vince Carter
- Missed shots: 12,046
- Career FG%: 43.5%
- Best shooting season: 46.3% (2000)
- Worst shooting season: 35.2% (2018)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 21
Vince Carter’s 12,046 missed shots did not overshadow his 22-season career, celebrated for his athleticism and iconic dunks. He achieved a career-best FG% of 46.3% in 2000 and was an eight-time All-Star.
11. Russell Westbrook
- Missed shots: 11,666
- Career FG%: 43.8%
- Best shooting season: 47.2% (2012)
- Worst shooting season: 39.6% (2021)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 23
Russell Westbrook’s 11,666 missed shots reflect his aggressive style, yet he achieved a career-high FG% of 47.2% in 2012 and won the MVP in 2017. He is known for his triple-doubles, relentless energy, and nine All-Star selections, which make him a modern NBA force.
12. Dominique Wilkins
- Missed shots: 11,626
- Career FG%: 46.1%
- Best shooting season: 51.1% (1985)
- Worst shooting season: 41.1% (1998)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 15
Dominique Wilkins missed 11,626 shots. However, the NBA player became a nine-time All-Star, with a career-best FG% of 51.1% in 1985. His scoring ability and athletic dunks made him a fan favourite. His prowess made him a standout of the ’80s and ’90s. He is also among the richest NBA players.
13. Elgin Baylor
- Missed shots: 11,478
- Career FG%: 43.1%
- Best shooting season: 47.1% (1962)
- Worst shooting season: 40.0% (1969)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 35
Elgin Baylor’s 11,478 missed shots were part of a career that transformed the small forward role. His best season was 47.1% FG in 1962. He is an 11-time All-Star, and his influence has helped shape the modern game with his dynamic style.
14. Allen Iverson
- Missed shots: 11,439
- Career FG%: 42.5%
- Best shooting season: 46.1% (1998)
- Worst shooting season: 38.7% (2004)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 28
Allen Iverson missed 11,439 shots, yet his fearless play earned him the 2001 MVP and four scoring titles. His best FG% of 46.1% came in 1998, highlighting his scoring prowess. Iverson’s tenacity and crossover made him an unforgettable icon in NBA history.
15. Wilt Chamberlain
- Missed shots: 10,816
- Career FG%: 54.0%
- Best shooting season: 72.7% (1973)
- Worst shooting season: 46.1% (1959)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 7
Wilt Chamberlain missed 10,816 shots but remains dominant, with four MVPs and two championships. In 1973, he achieved an astounding 72.7% FG, unmatched today. Chamberlain’s scoring records and physical dominance still stand as benchmarks in the NBA.
16. Paul Pierce
- Missed shots: 10,797
- Career FG%: 44.5%
- Best shooting season: 47.2% (2011)
- Worst shooting season: 41.4% (2016)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 17
Paul Pierce missed 10,797 shots yet was critical to the Celtics' 2008 championship run, where he earned Finals MVP honours. His best FG% of 47.2% came in 2011. Known as ‘The Truth,’ Pierce’s clutch performances solidified his reputation as one of Boston's finest.
17. Kevin Garnett
- Missed shots: 10,637
- Career FG%: 49.7%
- Best shooting season: 54.7% (2004)
- Worst shooting season: 45.0% (1996)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 20
Kevin Garnett’s 10,637 missed shots didn't hinder his Hall of Fame career, highlighted by an MVP award and a 2008 NBA title. His best FG% was 54.7% in 2004, underscoring his efficiency.
18. Ray Allen
- Missed shots: 10,388
- Career FG%: 45.2%
- Best shooting season: 50.2% (2011)
- Worst shooting season: 39.8% (2010)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 27
Ray Allen missed 10,388 shots, but his three-point shooting led to two championships and 10 All-Star selections. His best FG% of 50.2% came in 2011. He is known for his game-tying three in the 2013 Finals.
19. Alex English
- Missed shots: 10,377
- Career FG%: 50.7%
- Best shooting season: 54.8% (1986)
- Worst shooting season: 44.2% (1990)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 22
Alex English missed 10,377 shots but was an eight-time All-Star with a high of 54.8% FG in 1986. Known for his smooth scoring ability, English became the 1980s’ leading scorer. His quiet efficiency and scoring versatility make him a Denver Nuggets legend.
20. Hal Greer
- Missed shots: 10,307
- Career FG%: 45.2%
- Best shooting season: 48.3% (1967)
- Worst shooting season: 42.1% (1969)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 40
Hal Greer missed 10,307 shots, yet his consistency earned him an NBA title and 10 All-Star nods. During Philadelphia's championship season, his best FG% of 48.3% came in 1967.
21. Bob Cousy
- Missed shots: 10,300
- Career FG%: 37.5%
- Best shooting season: 40.7% (1955)
- Worst shooting season: 32.2% (1963)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 104
Bob Cousy missed 10,300 shots, yet his playmaking led the Celtics to six championships. His best shooting season was 1955, when he hit 40.7%.
22. Hakeem Olajuwon
- Missed shots: 10,242
- Career FG%: 51.2%
- Best shooting season: 56.1% (1993)
- Worst shooting season: 46.4% (2001)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 13
The professional athlete missed 10,242 shots, yet his defensive prowess won him two championships and two Finals MVPs. His career-best FG% of 56.1% in 1993 showcased his efficiency.
23. Oscar Robertson
- Missed shots: 10,112
- Career FG%: 48.5%
- Best shooting season: 51.7% (1967)
- Worst shooting season: 43.1% (1960)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 14
Oscar Robertson’s 10,112 missed shots were a small price for his 1964 MVP award and pioneering triple-doubles. His career-best 51.7% FG came in 1967.
24. Tim Duncan
- Missed shots: 10,049
- Career FG%: 50.6%
- Best shooting season: 54.9% (2010)
- Worst shooting season: 46.6% (2015)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 16
Tim Duncan’s 10,049 missed shots did not deter his dominance. He won five titles and two MVP awards. In 2010, he hit a career-best FG% of 54.9%. He is also one of the youngest NBA players ever to be drafted.
25. Jerry West
- Missed shots: 10,016
- Career FG%: 47.4%
- Best shooting season: 51.4% (1971)
- Worst shooting season: 38.0% (1974)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 25
Jerry West missed 10,016 shots but achieved Finals MVP honours and a career-best 51.4% FG in 1971. Known as ‘The Logo,’ his clutch performances and scoring ability were hallmarks of his career.
26. Gary Payton
- Missed shots: 9,990
- Career FG%: 46.6%
- Best shooting season: 51.0% (1994)
- Worst shooting season: 41.2% (2004)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 38
Gary Payton is among the top NBA players with the most missed shots, with 9,990. Still, his 1996 Defensive Player of the Year award and an NBA title make him an icon for many. His best FG% of 51.0% came in 1994.
27. Kevin Durant
- Missed shots: 9,925
- Career FG%: 49.6%
- Best shooting season: 53.7% (2017)
- Worst shooting season: 43.0% (2024)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 8
Kevin Durant’s 9,925 missed shots have not overshadowed his two championships and MVP in 2014. He hit his best FG% of 53.7% in 2017.
28. Joe Johnson
- Missed shots: 9,897
- Career FG%: 46.5%
- Best shooting season: 47.1% (2004)
- Worst shooting season: 37.5% (2017)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 49
Joe Johnson missed 9,897 shots but earned seven All-Star selections for his consistency. His career-best FG% was 47.1% in 2004.
29. Moses Malone
- Missed shots: 9,790
- Career FG%: 49.5%
- Best shooting season: 54.0% (1985)
- Worst shooting season: 44.2% (1994)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 11
Moses Malone missed 9,790 shots but won three MVPs and an NBA title, excelling with a career-best 54.0% FG in 1985. Malone’s impact in the paint defined his Hall of Fame career.
30. Jamal Crawford
- Missed shots: 9,715
- Career FG%: 41.0%
- Best shooting season: 45.2% (2008)
- Worst shooting season: 37.6% (2016)
- All-time scoring rank: No. 59
Jamal Crawford’s 9,715 missed shots did not deter him from being a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner. His best FG% was 45.2% in 2008. The player is known for his flashy dribbling and scoring off the bench.
Who missed the most threes in NBA history?
James Harden holds the record for the most missed three-pointers in NBA history. He is known for his high-volume shooting (4,583 misses) and consistent three-point attempts throughout his career.
What are LeBron’s most missed shots in NBA history?
LeBron James holds the NBA record with 14,555 missed shots as of the latest count in 2024, surpassing previous records and cementing his role as one of the league's highest-volume shooters.
Who has the 2nd most missed shots in NBA history?
The late basketball legendary Kobe Bryant holds the second spot for most missed shots in NBA history, with 14,481 missed field goals over his illustrious career.
The above players with the most missed shots in NBA history highlight the perseverance and dedication of some of the greatest players to ever step on the court. Their ability to continue taking shots daily helped them achieve legendary status on the court.
