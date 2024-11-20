30 most missed shots in NBA history: players with most misses ranked

Curious about the players with the most missed shots in NBA history? Beyond the misses, NBA legends have demonstrated skill, resilience, and scoring prowess. Here are the top players with the most missed shots in NBA history, a compelling look at how missed opportunities tell a story of greatness.

LeBron James (L), Carmelo Anthony (C), and Kobe Bryant (R) are among the players with the most missed shots in NBA history. Photo: Gregory Shamus, John Biever, Lisa Blumenfeld (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In compiling the list of the most missed shots in NBA history, we relied on recorded statistics as of 2024, noting that scores may change over time as active players continue their careers and potentially surpass previous records. Reliable sources such as NBA, HoopsHype, and StatMuse significantly influenced this ranking.

30 most missed shots in NBA history

The most missed shots in NBA history showcase the perseverance and dedication of players who took countless shots throughout their careers. Discover how these missed shots propelled them to the top of NBA history.

Player Missed shots LeBron James 14,484 Kobe Bryant 14,481 John Havlicek 13,417 Elvin Hayes 13,296 Karl Malone 12,682 Dirk Nowitzki 12,565 Carmelo Anthony 12,524 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 12,470 Michael Jordan 12,345 Vince Carter 12,046 Russell Westbrook 11,666 Dominique Wilkins 11,626 Elgin Baylor 11,478 Allen Iverson 11,439 Wilt Chamberlain 10,816 Paul Pierce 10,797 Kevin Garnett 10,637 Ray Allen 10,388 Alex English 10,377 Hal Greer 10,307 Bob Cousy 10,300 Hakeem Olajuwon 10,242 Oscar Robertson 10,112 Tim Duncan 10,049 Jerry West 10,016 Gary Payton 9,990 Kevin Durant 9,925 Joe Johnson 9,897 Moses Malone 9,790

1. LeBron James

LeBron James in the first half of play against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on 10 November 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 14,484

14,484 Career FG%: 50.6%

50.6% Best shooting season : 56.7% (2014)

: 56.7% (2014) Worst shooting season: 41.7% (2004)

41.7% (2004) All-time scoring rank: No. 1

LeBron James has amassed four NBA titles and four MVP awards, solidifying his legacy despite missing 14,555 shots. He achieved a career-best 56.7% FG in 2014 and remains a top scorer in the NBA. LeBron’s playmaking and scoring consistency have kept him among the NBA's elite.

2. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant drives the ball upcourt during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on 27 January 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 14,484

14,484 Career FG%: 44.7%

44.7% Best shooting season: 46.9% (2002)

46.9% (2002) Worst shooting season: 35.8% (2015)

35.8% (2015) All-time scoring rank: No. 4

Kobe Bryant’s relentless scoring, including 14,481 missed shots, highlighted his Mamba Mentality. With five championships and two Finals MVPs, he achieved a career-best FG% of 46.9% in 2002.

3. John Havlicek

John Havlicek in action against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1977 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 13,417

13,417 Career FG%: 43.9%

43.9% Best shooting season: 46.6% (1971)

46.6% (1971) Worst shooting season: 38.6% (1976)

38.6% (1976) All-time scoring rank: No. 18

John Havlicek missed 13,417 shots but became an eight-time NBA champion with his versatile play for the Celtics. His best shooting season was 46.6% in 1971. Havlicek’s scoring and his defensive prowess made him a Celtics legend.

4. Elvin Hayes

Elvin Hayes in action against the San Diego Clippers during an NBA basketball game circa 1980 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 13,296

13,296 Career FG%: 45.2%

45.2% Best shooting season: 50.2% (1975)

50.2% (1975) Worst shooting season: 40.0% (1982)

40.0% (1982) All-time scoring rank: No. 12

Elvin Hayes, who missed 13,296 shots, dominated with a career-best 50.2% FG in 1975 and won an NBA title in 1978. Known as ‘The Big E,’ Hayes was a 12-time All-Star whose scoring and rebounding powered the Washington Bullets.

5. Karl Malone

Missed shots: 12,682

12,682 Career FG%: 51.6%

51.6% Best shooting season: 57.4% (1990)

57.4% (1990) Worst shooting season: 46.8% (2004)

46.8% (2004) All-time scoring rank: No. 3

Karl Malone missed 12,682 shots but achieved two MVPs and a stellar FG% of 57.4% in 1990. Known as ‘The Mailman,’ he was a consistent scorer and formed a dynamic duo with John Stockton.

6. Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki looks on during the German League BBL-Basketball match between s.Oliver Wuerzburg and TTL Bamberg at Carl-Diem-Halle on 11 September 1998 in Wuerzburg, Germany. Photo: Holger Sauer

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 12,565

12,565 Career FG%: 47.1%

47.1% Best shooting season: 51.8% (2011)

51.8% (2011) Worst shooting season : 38.3% (2019)

: 38.3% (2019) All-time scoring rank: No. 6

Dirk Nowitzki’s 12,565 missed shots did not stop him from revolutionising the power-forward role. He won the 2011 NBA title and was named Finals MVP. In his best season, 2011, he shot 51.8% from the field.

7. Carmelo Anthony

Missed shots: 12,524

12,524 Career FG%: 44.7%

44.7% Best shooting season: 49.1% (2013)

49.1% (2013) Worst shooting season: 37.5% (2017)

37.5% (2017) All-time scoring rank: No. 10

Carmelo Anthony missed 12,524 shots but captured an NBA scoring title in 2013 with a career-high FG% of 49.1%. The basketball player achieved 10 All-Star appearances, and his scoring range made him a standout forward of his era.

8. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar readies to pass the ball as Robert Parish defends during the 1985 NBA Finals between Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics in 1985. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr.

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 12,470

12,470 Career FG% : 55.9%

: 55.9% Best shooting season: 60.4% (1980)

60.4% (1980) Worst shooting season: 47.0% (1988)

47.0% (1988) All-time scoring rank: No. 2

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar missed 12,470 shots yet achieved six NBA titles and six MVPs, reaching a best FG% of 60.4% in 1980. His skyhook made him one of the most efficient scorers. The sports personality’s sustained dominance over two decades helped redefine the centre position.

9. Michael Jordan

Missed shots: 12,345

12,345 Career FG%: 49.7%

49.7% Best shooting season: 53.9% (1990)

53.9% (1990) Worst shooting season: 41.6% (2003)

41.6% (2003) All-time scoring rank: No. 5

Michael Jordan missed 12,345 shots. However, he boasts six championships and five MVPs, highlighting his prowess. His best shooting season was 53.9% in 1990, showcasing his remarkable scoring efficiency.

10. Vince Carter

Vince Carter reacts against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Amway Arena. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 12,046

12,046 Career FG%: 43.5%

43.5% Best shooting season: 46.3% (2000)

46.3% (2000) Worst shooting season: 35.2% (2018)

35.2% (2018) All-time scoring rank: No. 21

Vince Carter’s 12,046 missed shots did not overshadow his 22-season career, celebrated for his athleticism and iconic dunks. He achieved a career-best FG% of 46.3% in 2000 and was an eight-time All-Star.

11. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on 2 February 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 11,666

11,666 Career FG%: 43.8%

43.8% Best shooting season: 47.2% (2012)

47.2% (2012) Worst shooting season: 39.6% (2021)

39.6% (2021) All-time scoring rank: No. 23

Russell Westbrook’s 11,666 missed shots reflect his aggressive style, yet he achieved a career-high FG% of 47.2% in 2012 and won the MVP in 2017. He is known for his triple-doubles, relentless energy, and nine All-Star selections, which make him a modern NBA force.

12. Dominique Wilkins

Dominique Wilkins poses for a photo above the net. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 11,626

11,626 Career FG%: 46.1%

46.1% Best shooting season: 51.1% (1985)

51.1% (1985) Worst shooting season: 41.1% (1998)

41.1% (1998) All-time scoring rank: No. 15

Dominique Wilkins missed 11,626 shots. However, the NBA player became a nine-time All-Star, with a career-best FG% of 51.1% in 1985. His scoring ability and athletic dunks made him a fan favourite. His prowess made him a standout of the ’80s and ’90s. He is also among the richest NBA players.

13. Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor after scoring 71 points in a game against the New York Knicks. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 11,478

11,478 Career FG%: 43.1%

43.1% Best shooting season: 47.1% (1962)

47.1% (1962) Worst shooting season: 40.0% (1969)

40.0% (1969) All-time scoring rank: No. 35

Elgin Baylor’s 11,478 missed shots were part of a career that transformed the small forward role. His best season was 47.1% FG in 1962. He is an 11-time All-Star, and his influence has helped shape the modern game with his dynamic style.

14. Allen Iverson

Missed shots: 11,439

11,439 Career FG%: 42.5%

42.5% Best shooting season: 46.1% (1998)

46.1% (1998) Worst shooting season: 38.7% (2004)

38.7% (2004) All-time scoring rank: No. 28

Allen Iverson missed 11,439 shots, yet his fearless play earned him the 2001 MVP and four scoring titles. His best FG% of 46.1% came in 1998, highlighting his scoring prowess. Iverson’s tenacity and crossover made him an unforgettable icon in NBA history.

15. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain in action, making a dunk vs New York Knicks, Inglewood. Photo: George Long

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 10,816

10,816 Career FG% : 54.0%

: 54.0% Best shooting season: 72.7% (1973)

72.7% (1973) Worst shooting season: 46.1% (1959)

46.1% (1959) All-time scoring rank: No. 7

Wilt Chamberlain missed 10,816 shots but remains dominant, with four MVPs and two championships. In 1973, he achieved an astounding 72.7% FG, unmatched today. Chamberlain’s scoring records and physical dominance still stand as benchmarks in the NBA.

16. Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce reacts against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Nick Laham

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 10,797

10,797 Career FG%: 44.5%

44.5% Best shooting season : 47.2% (2011)

: 47.2% (2011) Worst shooting season: 41.4% (2016)

41.4% (2016) All-time scoring rank: No. 17

Paul Pierce missed 10,797 shots yet was critical to the Celtics' 2008 championship run, where he earned Finals MVP honours. His best FG% of 47.2% came in 2011. Known as ‘The Truth,’ Pierce’s clutch performances solidified his reputation as one of Boston's finest.

17. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett reacts prior to Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks. Photo: Jared Wickerham

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 10,637

10,637 Career FG%: 49.7%

49.7% Best shooting season: 54.7% (2004)

54.7% (2004) Worst shooting season: 45.0% (1996)

45.0% (1996) All-time scoring rank: No. 20

Kevin Garnett’s 10,637 missed shots didn't hinder his Hall of Fame career, highlighted by an MVP award and a 2008 NBA title. His best FG% was 54.7% in 2004, underscoring his efficiency.

18. Ray Allen

Ray Allen reacts in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 10,388

10,388 Career FG%: 45.2%

45.2% Best shooting season: 50.2% (2011)

50.2% (2011) Worst shooting season: 39.8% (2010)

39.8% (2010) All-time scoring rank: No. 27

Ray Allen missed 10,388 shots, but his three-point shooting led to two championships and 10 All-Star selections. His best FG% of 50.2% came in 2011. He is known for his game-tying three in the 2013 Finals.

19. Alex English

Alex English looks on against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1990 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 10,377

10,377 Career FG%: 50.7%

50.7% Best shooting season: 54.8% (1986)

54.8% (1986) Worst shooting season: 44.2% (1990)

44.2% (1990) All-time scoring rank: No. 22

Alex English missed 10,377 shots but was an eight-time All-Star with a high of 54.8% FG in 1986. Known for his smooth scoring ability, English became the 1980s’ leading scorer. His quiet efficiency and scoring versatility make him a Denver Nuggets legend.

20. Hal Greer

Hal Greer plays on the court during an exhibition game at Charles Boehm Junior High School. Photo: Jack Rosen

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 10,307

10,307 Career FG%: 45.2%

45.2% Best shooting season: 48.3% (1967)

48.3% (1967) Worst shooting season: 42.1% (1969)

42.1% (1969) All-time scoring rank: No. 40

Hal Greer missed 10,307 shots, yet his consistency earned him an NBA title and 10 All-Star nods. During Philadelphia's championship season, his best FG% of 48.3% came in 1967.

21. Bob Cousy

Bob Cousy bouncing a ball. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 10,300

10,300 Career FG%: 37.5%

37.5% Best shooting season: 40.7% (1955)

40.7% (1955) Worst shooting season: 32.2% (1963)

32.2% (1963) All-time scoring rank: No. 104

Bob Cousy missed 10,300 shots, yet his playmaking led the Celtics to six championships. His best shooting season was 1955, when he hit 40.7%.

22. Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on 22 February 2000 at Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Sporting News

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 10,242

10,242 Career FG%: 51.2%

51.2% Best shooting season: 56.1% (1993)

56.1% (1993) Worst shooting season: 46.4% (2001)

46.4% (2001) All-time scoring rank: No. 13

The professional athlete missed 10,242 shots, yet his defensive prowess won him two championships and two Finals MVPs. His career-best FG% of 56.1% in 1993 showcased his efficiency.

23. Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson in action vs Boston Celtics. Photo: Walter Iooss Jr.

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 10,112

10,112 Career FG%: 48.5%

48.5% Best shooting season: 51.7% (1967)

51.7% (1967) Worst shooting season: 43.1% (1960)

43.1% (1960) All-time scoring rank: No. 14

Oscar Robertson’s 10,112 missed shots were a small price for his 1964 MVP award and pioneering triple-doubles. His career-best 51.7% FG came in 1967.

24. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan reacts while taking on the Memphis Grizzlies during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at the FedExForum. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 10,049

10,049 Career FG%: 50.6%

50.6% Best shooting season: 54.9% (2010)

54.9% (2010) Worst shooting season: 46.6% (2015)

46.6% (2015) All-time scoring rank: No. 16

Tim Duncan’s 10,049 missed shots did not deter his dominance. He won five titles and two MVP awards. In 2010, he hit a career-best FG% of 54.9%. He is also one of the youngest NBA players ever to be drafted.

25. Jerry West

Missed shots: 10,016

10,016 Career FG%: 47.4%

47.4% Best shooting season : 51.4% (1971)

: 51.4% (1971) Worst shooting season: 38.0% (1974)

38.0% (1974) All-time scoring rank: No. 25

Jerry West missed 10,016 shots but achieved Finals MVP honours and a career-best 51.4% FG in 1971. Known as ‘The Logo,’ his clutch performances and scoring ability were hallmarks of his career.

26. Gary Payton

Gary Payton stands at the free throw line preparing to shoot against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1993 at the US Airways Arena. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 9,990

9,990 Career FG%: 46.6%

46.6% Best shooting season: 51.0% (1994)

51.0% (1994) Worst shooting season: 41.2% (2004)

41.2% (2004) All-time scoring rank: No. 38

Gary Payton is among the top NBA players with the most missed shots, with 9,990. Still, his 1996 Defensive Player of the Year award and an NBA title make him an icon for many. His best FG% of 51.0% came in 1994.

27. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant reacts during the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on 28 April 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 9,925

9,925 Career FG%: 49.6%

49.6% Best shooting season: 53.7% (2017)

53.7% (2017) Worst shooting season: 43.0% (2024)

43.0% (2024) All-time scoring rank: No. 8

Kevin Durant’s 9,925 missed shots have not overshadowed his two championships and MVP in 2014. He hit his best FG% of 53.7% in 2017.

28. Joe Johnson

Missed shots: 9,897

9,897 Career FG% : 46.5%

: 46.5% Best shooting season: 47.1% (2004)

47.1% (2004) Worst shooting season: 37.5% (2017)

37.5% (2017) All-time scoring rank: No. 49

Joe Johnson missed 9,897 shots but earned seven All-Star selections for his consistency. His career-best FG% was 47.1% in 2004.

29. Moses Malone

Moses Malone upset during the game vs Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles. Photo: Peter Read Miller

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 9,790

9,790 Career FG%: 49.5%

49.5% Best shooting season: 54.0% (1985)

54.0% (1985) Worst shooting season: 44.2% (1994)

44.2% (1994) All-time scoring rank: No. 11

Moses Malone missed 9,790 shots but won three MVPs and an NBA title, excelling with a career-best 54.0% FG in 1985. Malone’s impact in the paint defined his Hall of Fame career.

30. Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford reacts after their 84-81 win over the Orlando Magic during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Missed shots: 9,715

9,715 Career FG%: 41.0%

41.0% Best shooting season: 45.2% (2008)

45.2% (2008) Worst shooting season: 37.6% (2016)

37.6% (2016) All-time scoring rank: No. 59

Jamal Crawford’s 9,715 missed shots did not deter him from being a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner. His best FG% was 45.2% in 2008. The player is known for his flashy dribbling and scoring off the bench.

Who missed the most threes in NBA history?

James Harden holds the record for the most missed three-pointers in NBA history. He is known for his high-volume shooting (4,583 misses) and consistent three-point attempts throughout his career.

What are LeBron’s most missed shots in NBA history?

LeBron James holds the NBA record with 14,555 missed shots as of the latest count in 2024, surpassing previous records and cementing his role as one of the league's highest-volume shooters.

Who has the 2nd most missed shots in NBA history?

The late basketball legendary Kobe Bryant holds the second spot for most missed shots in NBA history, with 14,481 missed field goals over his illustrious career.

The above players with the most missed shots in NBA history highlight the perseverance and dedication of some of the greatest players to ever step on the court. Their ability to continue taking shots daily helped them achieve legendary status on the court.

