25 best point guards of all time: Top PGs in NBA history ranked
Sports

by  Night Mongina 12 min read

The point guard position is crucial in the NBA, with players expected to control the offence and distribute the ball effectively. Throughout NBA history, several exceptional point guards have achieved individual and team success, leaving a lasting impact. Discover some of the best point guards of all time in this article.

Jason Kidd (L), Stephen Curry (C) and Magic Johnson (R) are some of the best point guards in history. Photo: Maddie Meyer, Mike Rasay, Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

We provide valuable insights through rankings and lists based on player achievements, including MVPs, All-Star selections, and championships. We also considered stats like assists, points, and shooting efficiency. Credible sources like NBA.com, ESPN, and Sports Illustrated were used for this ranking.

Best point guards of all time

Throughout NBA history, numerous point guards have scored many points, dished out many assists, grabbed many rebounds, and won several championships and accolades. Below is a list of the best NBA point guards of all time.

No.NameCareer span
1Magic Johnson1979–1991, 1996
2Stephen Curry2009–present
3Oscar Robertson1960–1974
4Jerry West 1960–1974
5Chris Paul2005–present
6John Stockton1984–2003
7Jason Kidd 1994–2013
8Steve Nash1996–2015
9Russell Westbrook2008–present
10Isiah Thomas1981–1994
11Tony Parker2001–2019
12 Walt Frazier1967–1980
13Gary Payton1990–2007
14 Bob Cousy1950–1963, 1969–1970
15Allen Iverson1996–2011
16Luka Doncic 2015–present
17 Kyrie Irving 2011–present
18 Damian Lillard2012–present
19Anfernee Hardaway1993–2008
20Dennis Johnson1976–1990
21Nate Archibald1970–1984
22Chauncey Billups1997–2014
23Tim Hardaway1989–2003
24Dave Bing1966–1978
25Rajon Rondo2006–2022

1. Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson at Avalon on 24 June 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Magic Johnson during the TSP Live 2022 conference at The Hotel at Avalon on 24 June 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr.
  • Date of birth: 14 August 1959
  • Place of birth: Lansing, Michigan, United States
  • Championships: 5
  • Career stats: 19.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 11.2 APG

Is Magic Johnson the best point guard ever? Magic Johnson is often regarded as the greatest point guard of all time. He was an oversized guard with perfect guard skills, including dribbling and passing. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships in the 1980s. He is a three-time NBA MVP.

2. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Stephen Curry at TD Garden on 6 November 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Adam Glanzman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Wardell Stephen Curry II
  • Date of birth: 14 March 1988
  • Place of birth:  Akron, Ohio, United States
  • Championships: 4
  • Career stats: 24.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 6.4 APG

Stephen Curry is the point guard for the Golden State Warriors and is considered one of the best players of all time. A two-time MVP, Curry has won four NBA titles and established himself as the best shooter in the NBA's history. Outside the NBA, Curry is also one of the hottest NBA players.

3. Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson at Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Oscar Robertson at the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on 25 June 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Oscar Palmer Robertson
  • Date of birth: 24 November 1938
  • Place of birth: Charlotte, Tennessee, United States
  • Championships: 1
  • Career stats: 25.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 9.5 APG

The former point guard played for the Cincinnati Royals and Milwaukee Bucks. He was a 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA Team member, and one-time MVP award winner. Oscar became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season, a feat he accomplished in the 1961-1962 season with the Cincinnati Royals.

4. Jerry West

  • Full name: Jerry Alan West
  • Date of birth: 28 May 1938
  • Date of death: 12 June 2024
  • Place of birth: Chelyan, West Virginia, United States
  • Championships: 1
  • Career stats: 27.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.7 APG

Jerry West, also known as "Mr. Clutch," is one of the most iconic and skilled guards in NBA history. He was known for his scoring ability, playmaking, and defensive prowess. He led the Lakers to an NBA championship in 1972 and was a 14-time NBA All-Star.

5. Chris Paul

Chris Paul at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
Chris Paul at Intuit Dome on 4 November 2024 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Harry How
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Emmanuel Paul
  • Date of birth: 6 May 1985
  • Place of birth: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States
  • Championships: 0
  • Career stats: 17.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 9.3 APG

Paul has played for various teams throughout his career, including the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors. Known for his court vision, basketball IQ, and leadership skills, Chris won 12 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA Team honors, and 9 All-Defensive Team selections. He is also one of the oldest active players in the NBA.

6. John Stockton

John Stockton at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
John Stockton during the NBA Legends Brunch Portraits as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on 19 February 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: David Sherman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John Houston Stockton
  • Date of birth: 26 March 1962
  • Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, United States
  • Championships: 0
  • Career stats: 13.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 10.5 APG, 2.2 SPG

The former NBA player is considered among the greatest point guards ever. He spent his entire career with the Utah Jazz, which made the playoffs in 19 seasons. Stockton won ten-time NBA All-Star honours and held the NBA records for most career assists.

7. Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Jason Kidd on 14 June 2024 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Glenn James
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jason Frederick Kidd
  • Date of birth: 23 March 1973
  • Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
  • Championships: 1
  • Career stats: 12.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 8.7 APG

Jason Kidd is an NBA coach and former player who is the head coach for the Dallas Mavericks. He is regarded as one of the best point guards, known for his exceptional playmaking, basketball IQ, and defence. Kidd was a 10-time NBA All-Star, a six-time All-NBA Team member, and a nine-time NBA All-Defensive Team member.

8. Steve Nash

Steve Nash at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Steve Nash during the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center on 28 October 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Stephen John Nash
  • Date of birth: 7 February 1974
  • Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Championships: 0
  • Career stats: 14.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 8.5 APG

Steve Nash is a Canadian professional basketball coach and former player who recently served as head coach of the Brooklyn Net (2020-2022). He played 18 seasons in the NBA, winning eight All-Star and seven All-NBA selections. He is also one of the greatest point guards of all time and was once named one of the most influential people in the world.

9. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Russell Westbrook at Ball Arena on 8 November 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: C. Morgan Engel
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Russell Westbrook III
  • Date of birth: 12 November 1988
  • Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States
  • Championships: 0
  • Career stats: 21.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 8.1 APG

Russell Westbrook is one of the most electric players in NBA history. A former NBA MVP (2017), Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season three times. Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star and plays for the Denver Nuggets. He is also among the richest NBA players in the world.

10. Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas at the 2023 ForbesBLK Summit at Southern Exchange Ballrooms in Atlanta, Georgia.
Isiah Thomas at the 2023 ForbesBLK Summit at Southern Exchange Ballrooms on 6 November 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Isiah Lord Thomas III
  • Date of birth: 30 April 1961
  • Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
  • Championships: 2
  • Career stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.9 SPG

Isiah Thomas is a former point guard and coach who is an analyst for NBA TV. He spent his entire professional career for the Detroit Pistons. As one of the greatest point guards of all time, Thomas was a two-time NBA champion, an NBA Finals MVP recipient, a five-time All-NBA Team member and a 12-time NBA All-Star.

11. Tony Parker

Tony Parker at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Tony Parker during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on 12 August 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Photo: Mike Lawrie
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: William Anthony Parker Jr.
  • Date of birth: 7 May 1982
  • Place of birth: Bruges, Belgium
  • Championships: 4
  • Career stats: 15.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 5.6 APG

Tony Parker is regarded as one of the best international point guards in NBA history. Tony played in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs from 2001 to 2018. During that run, he and the Spurs won four NBA Championships. The NBA star was also named to six NBA All-Star games and MVP of the 2007 NBA Finals.

12. Walt Frazier

Walt Frazier at SVA Theatre on 16 June 2023 in New York City.
Walt Frazier at the "Rolling Along" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on 16 June 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Walter "Clyde" Frazier Jr.
  • Date of birth: 29 March 1945
  • Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
  • Championships: 2
  • Career stats: 18.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG

Walt Frazier, known as "Clyde," is celebrated as one of the greatest point guards and defensive players in the history of the NBA. He led the New York Knicks to two championships (1970 and 1973). Frazier was a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-Defensive First Team selection.

13. Gary Payton

Gary Payton at Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Gary Payton at Chase Center on 29 October 2024 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Gary Dwayne Payton Sr.
  • Date of birth: 23 July 1968
  • Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States
  • Championships: 1
  • Career stats: 16.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.7 APG

Gary Payton is one of the greatest point guards ever. He is best known for his 13-year tenure with the Seattle SuperSonics. Payton was a nine-time All-Defensive First Team selection and the 1996 Defensive Player of the Year. He won an NBA championship with the Heat in 2006.

14. Bob Cousy

Bob Cousy in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Bob Cousy at Polar Park between the Worcester Red Sox and the Syracuse Mets on 11 May 2021 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Photo: Billie Weiss
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Robert Joseph Cousy
  • Date of birth: 9 August 1928
  • Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States
  • Championships: 6
  • Career stats: 18.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 7.5 APG

Bob Cousy played point guard for the Boston Celtics from 1950 to 1963 and briefly played for the Cincinnati Royals during the 1969–70 season. His exceptional ball-handling, playmaking, and leadership helped lead the Boston Celtics to six championships. Bob is also a 13-time NBA All-Star and the 1957 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP).

15. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Allen Iverson at the game between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on 18 March 2024 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Allen Ezail Iverson
  • Date of birth: 7 June 1975
  • Place of birth: Hampton, Virginia, United States
  • Championships: 0
  • Career stats: 26.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.2 APG

Allen Iverson is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He played 14 seasons in the NBA at shooting and point guard positions. A former MVP (2001) and 11-time All-Star, Iverson led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals in 2001. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

16. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Luka Doncic at American Airlines Center on 6 November 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Luka Dončić
  • Date of birth: 28 February 1999
  • Place of birth: Ljubljana, Slovenia
  • Championships: 0
  • Career stats: 28.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 8.3

Luka Doncic, also known as Luka Magic, is a white NBA player for Dallas. He played for Real Madrid from 2015 to 2018 and is considered one of the greatest European players of all time. In 2018, he won the EuroLeague championship and was named EuroLeague MVP and EuroLeague Final Four MVP.

17. Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Kyrie Irving during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center on 4 November 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kyrie Andrew Irving
  • Date of birth: 23 March 1992
  • Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia
  • Championships: 1
  • Career stats: 23.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.7 APG

Kyrie Andrew Irving plays for the Dallas Mavericks. He is among the best finishers and ball handlers of all time and has been considered the most skilled offensive player in history. His strong three-point shot makes him a consistent scoring threat. Irving won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

18. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Damian Lillard poses for portraits during media day on 2 October 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Stacy Revere
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr.
  • Date of birth: 15 July 1990
  • Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States
  • Championships: 0
  • Career stats: 25.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.7 APG

Damian plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. He is best known for his big shots in the clutch and is nicknamed "Dame Time." Damian Lillard began his NBA career after being drafted in 2012 and quickly established himself as a skilled player, earning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award that year. Throughout his career, he has received six NBA All-Star selections.

19. Anfernee Hardaway

Penny Hardaway at Fifth Third Arena on 15 February 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Penny Hardaway at Fifth Third Arena on 15 February 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Dylan Buell
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Anfernee Deon "Penny" Hardaway
  • Date of birth: 18 July 1971
  • Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States
  • Championships: 0
  • Career stats: 15.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.0 APG

Anfernee is an American college basketball coach and former professional player who is the head coach of the Memphis Tigers men's team in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Hardaway played college basketball at Memphis for 14 seasons in the NBA. He was a four-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-NBA Team member.

20. Dennis Johnson

Dennis Johnson at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Dennis Johnson during the game against Toronto Raptors the on 16 March 2003 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dennis Wayne Johnson
  • Date of birth: 18 September 1954
  • Date of death: 22 February 2007
  • Place of birth: San Pedro, Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Championships: 3
  • Career stats: 14.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.3 SPG

Dennis Wayne Johnson was an American professional basketball player for the Seattle SuperSonics, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics. He was a key player for the Boston Celtics, winning three championships (1974, 1981, 1986). He was named five All-Star Teams, one All-NBA First and one Second Team.

21. Nate Archibald

Nate Archibald at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Nate Archibald at Fiserv Forum on 4 August 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Dylan Buell
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Nathaniel "Tiny" Archibald
  • Date of birth: 2 September 1948
  • Place of birth: New York City, New York, U.S.
  • Championships: 1
  • Career stats: 18.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 7.4 APG

Nate Archibald is known as a standout point guard in the NBA. He played for various teams for 14 years, most notably the Cincinnati Royals/Kansas City–Omaha Kings and Boston Celtics.  In 1972-73, Archibald led the NBA in assists and points per game while playing an absurd 46 minutes per game. Archibald won ASG MVP during the 1980-81 season.

22. Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
Chauncey Billups at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on 26 September 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Steph Chambers
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Chauncey Ray Billups
  • Date of birth: 25 September 1976
  • Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, United States
  • Championships: 1
  • Career stats: 15.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 5.4 APG

Chauncey Ray Billups is an American professional basketball coach and former player who is the head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. As one of the best NBA point guards, Chauncey helped the Detroit Pistons win an NBA championship. He also made the All-Star game five times and was a member of the All-Defensive team twice.

23. Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway at Saitama Super Arena on 2 October 2022 in Saitama, Japan.
Tim Hardaway at the NBA Japan Games between the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors at Saitama Super Arena on 2 October 2022 in Saitama, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Timothy Duane Hardaway Sr.
  • Date of birth: 1 September 1966
  • Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
  • Championships: 0
  • Career stats: 17.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 8.2 APG

Timothy spent his NBA career as a guard point for teams including the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers. He was a five-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA Team member.

24. Dave Bing

Dave Bing speaks in Chicago, Illinois.
Dave Bing speaks during "Men Of Courage" Hold MLK Holiday Day Of Action on 16 January 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Monica Morgan
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: David Bing
  • Date of birth: 24 November 1943
  • Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
  • Championships: 0
  • Career stats: 20.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 6.0 APG

David Bing was one of the top scorers throughout the late 1960s and early 70s. He was known for his scoring ability and court vision, primarily with the Detroit Pistons, where he became a seven-time NBA All-Star.

25. Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Rajon Rondo at Barclays Center on 12 April 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Sarah Stier
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Rajon Pierre Rondo
  • Date of birth: 22 February 1986
  • Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States
  • Championships: 2
  • Career stats: 9.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 7.9 APG

Rajon Rondo was widely recognised as one of the top point guards in the NBA from 2008 to 2014. He played for the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics. While in Boston, Rondo helped his team win the 2008 NBA championship. The Laker point guard currently sits at 15th on the all-time assists list and is one of the players with the biggest hands in NBA history.

Who is the best point guard of all time?

Magic Johnson is widely considered the best point guard of all time. He is known for his exceptional passing and leadership skills.

Who has the most dunks in NBA history as a point guard?

Russell Westbrook has the most dunks in NBA history as a point guard with 652. He has the most dunks among point guards since the NBA started tracking play-by-play data in 1996-97. He is the only point guard in the Top 100 (72nd).

Who is the best Lakers point guard of all time?

Magic Johnson is often considered the greatest point guard in the Los Angeles Lakers' history. Other great Lakers point guards include Jerry West, Derek Fisher, and Steve Nash.

The point guard has been widely regarded as one of the most pivotal positions on the court. The best point guards of all time have helped their teams win, changed how the position is played, and inspired fans and players worldwide.

