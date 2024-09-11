Who has the most NFL MVPs? Top 10 NFL athletes ranked

In American football, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is considered one of the most prestigious, with every player yearning to have it on their resume. The National Football League allows players to showcase their exceptional abilities and earn the title every year. There is a long list of players who have won the award, but who has the most NFL MVPs?

American football players with the most NFL MVPs (L - R): Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, and Patrick Mahomes. Photo: Michael Hickey, Phillip Faraone, Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Since 1957, the NFL has awarded MVP awards to the most outstanding players yearly. The award is highly coveted as it is a testament to a player's individual prowess and significant contribution to the team’s overall success. Many players have won the award, with others winning it multiple times. The players with the most NFL MVPs are exceptional talents, and their names will forever remain in the game’s history books.

Who has the most NFL MVPs?

For many people, an easy answer to this question would be Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, as they are the most popular names in the modern era of American football. However, they are not because many other players have won the title several times more than them. Here are the NFL players with the most MVPs in history.

Rank Athlete MVPs Years 1 Peyton Manning 5 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013 2 Aaron Rodgers 4 2011, 2014, 2020, 2021 3 Tom Brady 3 2007, 2010, 2017 4 Brett Favre 3 1995, 1996, 1997 5 Jim Brown 3 1957, 1958, 1965 6 Johnny Unitas 3 1959, 1964, 1967 7 Kurt Warner 2 1999, 2001 8 Joe Montana 2 1989, 1990 9 Steve Young 2 1992, 1994 10 Patrick Mahomes 2 2018, 2022

1. Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning at Netflix's 'Receiver' premiere held at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Full name : Peyton Williams Manning

: Peyton Williams Manning Date of birth : 24 March 1976

: 24 March 1976 Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback NFL teams : Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos

: Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos NLF MVPs: 5

Who has the most MVP in NFL history? Former American football player Peyton Manning holds the record for the most NFL MVPs. Peyton, nicknamed The Sheriff, began his NFL career in 1998 when he signed up for the Indianapolis Colts. He spent 14 seasons with the team before joining the Denver Broncos for four seasons before retiring.

He is one of the players who revolutionised the quarterback role, making the position one of the most important in the game. His top performance in the NFL saw him win five MVPs in 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, and 2013, more than any other player in American football history. Manning greatly understood the game, and his physical and mental abilities made him an outstanding player.

2. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks on against the Washington Commanders during the preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Mitchell Leff

Full name : Aaron Charles Rodgers

: Aaron Charles Rodgers Date of birth : 2 December 1983

: 2 December 1983 Place of birth : Chico, California, United States

: Chico, California, United States Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback NFL teams : Green Bay Packers, New York Jets

: Green Bay Packers, New York Jets NLF MVPs: 4

Aaron Rodgers is second with four NFL MVP awards. He is considered one of the best quarterbacks the game has ever had, and his exceptional qualities saw him win four MVP awards between 2005 and 2023. His MVP awards came in 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021.

The professional American football player began his career with the Green Bay Packers and spent 18 years on the team, winning all his MVPs. He is now signed by the New York Jets for the NFL, where he has committed to his future until 2025.

3. Tom Brady

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on prior to a game between the Michigan Panthers and the Memphis Showboats at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya

Full name : Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. Date of birth : 3 August 1977

: 3 August 1977 Place of birth : San Mateo, California, United States

: San Mateo, California, United States Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback NFL teams : New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers NLF MVPs: 3

Tom Brady is arguably the most popular football player in the NFL's history and is regarded as the GOAT in the game. He has an impressive record, with seven Super Bowl wins over two decades. How many NFL MVPs does Tom Brady have? The legendary quarterback won three titles in 2007, 2010, and 2017.

His NFL career started in 2000 when he joined the New England Patroits aged 23. His consistency, competitive spirit, work ethic, and ability to deliver under pressure made him an outstanding performer. The American football player spent 20 years playing for the New England Patriots and won all his MVPs. He later moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played for four years before retiring in 2023.

4. Brett Favre

Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida. Photo: Cindy Ord

Full name : Brett Lorenzo Favre

: Brett Lorenzo Favre Date of birth : 10 October 1969

: 10 October 1969 Place of birth : Gulfport, Mississippi, United States

: Gulfport, Mississippi, United States Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback NFL teams : Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings

: Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings NLF MVPs: 3

Brett Favre is another former American football player with three NFL MVP awards. He is the only player to have won the award three times in a row between 1995 and 1997 when he played for the Green Bay Packers. He was at his peak performance during this period, helping the Green Bay Packers to multiple playoff runs and a Super Bowl.

Brett Favre was introduced to the NFL in 1991, playing for the Atlanta Falcons. He spent a significant portion of his career with the Green Bay Packers and concluded his career playing for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. The former quarterback was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

5. Jim Brown

Cleveland Browns Full Back, NFL Champion and Actor Jim Brown attends the Sports Academy Foundation 50 For 50 at Manhattan Country Club in Manhattan Beach, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Full name : James Nathaniel Brown

: James Nathaniel Brown Date of birth : 17 February 1936

: 17 February 1936 Place of birth : St. Simons Island, Georgia, United States

: St. Simons Island, Georgia, United States Position : Fullback

: Fullback NFL teams : Cleveland Browns

: Cleveland Browns NLF MVPs: 3

Jim Brown was an American football great who won three MVP awards: in 1957, 1958, and 1965. He is the only fullback on this list, which quarterbacks dominate. The former player's remarkable speed and power were his core strengths, and he was a nightmare for many opponents.

Jim Brown entered the NFL in 1957 and retired nine years later, in 1965, playing for the Cleveland Browns. Although his professional career was short-lived, he significantly impacted the game. He was also a civil rights activist and actor. Jim passed away on 18 May 2023.

6. Johnny Unitas

The Baltimore's Johnny Unitas at a past football event. Photo: Bettmann

Full name : John Constantine Unitas

: John Constantine Unitas Date of birth : 7 May 1933

: 7 May 1933 Place of birth : Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback NFL teams : Baltimore Colts, San Diego Chargers

: Baltimore Colts, San Diego Chargers NLF MVPs: 3

Johnny Unitas is also on the list of players with the most MVPs, winning three awards in 1959, 1964, and 1967. He was awarded the three titles when he played for the Baltimore Colts of the NFL. Apart from the individual awards, he helped the Colts win the NFL title in 1958 and 1959 and Super Bowl V in 1971.

Johnny Unitas became an NFL player in 1956 when he joined the Baltimore Colts. He played for the Colts for 17 seasons before joining the San Diego Chargers for a year, after which he retired. The legendary footballer was chosen to five all-league teams and played in 10 Pro Bowls. Johnny passed away on 11 September 2002.

7. Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name : Kurtis Eugene Warner

: Kurtis Eugene Warner Date of birth : 22 June 1971

: 22 June 1971 Place of birth : Burlington, Iowa, United States

: Burlington, Iowa, United States Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback NFL teams : St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals

: St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals NLF MVPs: 2

Kurt Warner opens the chapter of football players with two NFL MVPs, winning them in 1999 and 2001. His NFL story is one of struggle and persistence, but ultimately, he was victorious and is among the greatest NFL players.

After overcoming multiple hurdles at the start of his career, he joined the St. Louis Rams of the NFL. The former American footballer played for the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals for 12 years. Kurt is an analyst at NFL GameDay Morning and occasionally makes NFL Total Access appearances.

8. Joe Montana

Joe Montana looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Full name : Joseph Clifford Montana Jr.

: Joseph Clifford Montana Jr. Date of birth : 11 June 1956

: 11 June 1956 Place of birth : New Eagle, Pennsylvania, United States

: New Eagle, Pennsylvania, United States Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback NFL teams : San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs NLF MVPs: 2

Joe Montana was a fan-favourite quarterback, earning nicknames such as Joe Cool and The Comeback Kid. He won two NFL MVPs consecutively in 1989 and 1990 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. The former football player was dedicated to the game and gave his all in critical moments when a win was much needed.

The former American athlete’s NFL career started when he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 1979. He played for the 49ers for 13 seasons and spent his last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Montana was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

9. Steve Young

Steve Young throws a football before the start of a game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott

Full name : Jon Steven Young

: Jon Steven Young Date of birth : 11 October 1961

: 11 October 1961 Place of birth : Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

: Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback NFL teams : Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers NLF MVPs: 2

Steve Young won two MVP awards in 1992 and 1994 when he played quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He was a talented player during his active days, known for his exceptional abilities as a passer and runner. The ex-footballer was also a leader who guided his team to great victories.

He spent his first two seasons in the NFL playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before finding a home at the San Francisco 49ers, where he played until his retirement in 1999. After football, he became an ESPN analyst and has ventured into coaching.

10. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Full name : Patrick Lavon Mahomes II

: Patrick Lavon Mahomes II Date of birth : 17 September 1995

: 17 September 1995 Place of birth : Tyler, Texas, United States

: Tyler, Texas, United States Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback NFL teams : Kansas City Chiefs

: Kansas City Chiefs NLF MVPs: 2

Patrick Mahomes is the youngest player featured on this list, winning two MVP awards in 2018 and 2022. He is a versatile and dynamic player who has captured the attention of many football fanatics at a young age.

He debuted in the NFL in 2017 as a Kansas City Chiefs player. Despite spending only seven seasons with the football, he has made significant achievements. Mahomes has led the Chiefs to six consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and four Super Bowl appearances. He has also won three Super Bowl MVP awards. At a young age, Patrick Mahomes already has an impressive football resume comparable to some of the game’s greats.

Who is the NFL's most valuable player in history?

Peyton Manning holds the record for the most MVPs in the NFL's history. He has won the title five times (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, and 2013). He played for 15 years in the NFL for different teams and retired in 2015.

Who has the most NFL MVPs in a row?

No one has the most NFL MVPs in a row than Brett Favre. He won the title three times in a row between 1995 and 1997 while playing for the Green Bay Packers as a quarterback.

How many MVPs does Patrick Mahomes have?

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs has two NFL MVP awards, won in 2018 and 2022. He is an incredible player with many years of football ahead of him, and he might win more titles in the future.

Who is the 2024 Super Bowl MVP?

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes won the 2024 Super Bowl MVP. It was his third Super Bowl MVP. He won other Super Bowl MVPs in 2020 and 2023.

Who has the most Super Bowl MVP ever?

In Super Bowl history, Tom Brady has the most MVPs, having won the title five times. Other players who have won the title multiple times are Joe Montana (3), Patrick Mahomes (3), Bart Starr (2), Terry Bradshaw (2) and Eli Manning (2).

Has a kicker ever won the MVP?

In 1982, ex-professional American football star Mark Moseley of the then-Washington Redskins (currently the Commanders) won the MVP title. He is the first and only kicker to have won the award.

The list of players with the most NFL MVPs highlights excellent talents who have been consistent at the highest level of the game. It might seem like an individual award, but their contributions have significantly helped their teams. Although most players on the list have retired, several talented young players are coming up, and the list will have new inclusions in the future.

