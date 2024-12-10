Who is the highest-paid WNBA player? Top 25 biggest earners ranked

The WNBA is known for talented players who have gained global recognition not only because of their exceptional talents but also for their outstanding achievements in the sport. With their immense talent, many WNBA players now earn top salaries, reflecting their significant contributions to the game. Discover some of the highest-paid WNBA players now.

Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd, Kahleah Copper, Arike Ogunbowale and Diana Taurasi. Photo: Dylan Blue, Catalina Fragoso, Kate Frese, Sam Hodde, Stephen Maturen/Getty Images (modified by author)

When compiling the list of the highest-paid WNBA players, we used information from trusted sports sources, including ESPN, Front Office Sports, Sportskeeda, Spotrac, and Yahoo Sports. These players are ranked based on their annual base salaries under the 2024 salary cap. These salaries do not include their endorsements and business ventures.

Top 25 highest-paid WNBA players

Women National Basketball Association players are making a good fortune from sports. They have gained immense fame. Who is the highest-paid WNBA player? Jackie Young is the biggest earner in the WNBA. Below is the list of the highest-paid women's basketball players.

Rank Name Annual salary 1 Jackie Young $252,450 2 Jewell Loyd $245,508 3 Kahleah Copper $245,059 4 Arike Ogunbowale $241,984 5 Diana Taurasi $234,936 6 Natasha Howard $224,675 7 Erica Wheeler $222,154 8 Brionna Jones $212,000 9 Skylar Diggins-Smith $211,343 10 Alyssa Thomas $209,000 11 Marina Mabrey $ 206, 667 12 Kayla McBride $206,500 13 Kelsey Mitchell $206,000 14 Sabrina Ionescu $205,030 15 Breanna Stewart $205,000 16 Nneka Ogwumike $204,500 17 A'ja Wilson $200,000 18 DeWanna Bonner $200,000 19 Kelsey Plum $200,000 20 Natasha Cloud $200,000 21 Ariel Atkins $200,000 22 Chelsea Gray $196,267 23 Teaira McCowan $195,700 24 Satou Sabally $195,000 25 Azura Stevens $192,500

25. Azura Stevens - $192,500

Azura Stevens bringing the ball up the court during the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on August 25, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde (modified by author)

Full name: Azura Breeona Stevens

Azura Breeona Stevens Date of birth: 1 February 1996

1 February 1996 Place of birth: Pawtucket, Rhode Island, United States

Pawtucket, Rhode Island, United States Current team: Los Angeles Sparks

Azura Stevens is a basketball player from the United States who rose to fame in 2018 after being drafted sixth overall by the Dallas Wings. She played forward and centre for the Chicago Sky and helped the basketball team win a WNBA title in 2021. According to Sportskeeda, she earns an average annual salary of $192,500.

24. Satou Sabbally - $195,000

Satou Sabally with a ball during the second half against the New York Liberty at College Park Center on 12 September 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Full name: Isatou Sabally

Isatou Sabally Date of birth: 25 April 1998

25 April 1998 Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Current team: Dallas Wings

Isatou Sabally, popularly known as Satou Sabally, is a German-American basketball player who plays for the Dallas Wings. She joined the WNBA in 2020 when she was drafted second overall by the Dallas Wings. In 2023, she was named the WNBA's Most Improved Player. Her salary is alleged to be $195,000, as per Sportskeeda.

23. Teaira McCowan - $195,700

Teaira McCowan looking on against the Phoenix Mercury at the College Park Center on 3 July 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill (modified by author)

Full name: Teaira McCowan

Teaira McCowan Date of birth: 28 September 1996

28 September 1996 Place of birth: Bryan, Texas, United States

Bryan, Texas, United States Current team: Dallas Wings

Teaira McCowan was born in Bryan, Texas, United States. She started a successful basketball career during college, playing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs and being named WBCA All-American. She also won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award in college. According to Sportskeeda, her salary is alleged to be $197,700.

22. Chelsea Gray - $196,267

Chelsea Gray walking on the court during a break in the third quarter of Game Two of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Seattle Storm. Photo: Ethan Miller

Full name: Chelsea Nichelle Gray

Chelsea Nichelle Gray Date of birth: 8 October 1992

8 October 1992 Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States

Hayward, California, United States Current team: Las Vegas Aces

Chelsea Gray's WNBA salary is alleged to be $196,267, based on Sportskeeda. The Connecticut Sun drafted her as the 11th overall pick in 2014. She currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces. The famous athlete joined the team in 2021. She is a three-time WNBA champion.

21. Ariel Atkins - $200,000

Ariel Atkins looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on 14 July 2024 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Photo: Kenny Giarla

Full name: Ariel Atkins

Ariel Atkins Date of birth: 30 July 1996

30 July 1996 Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

Dallas, Texas, United States Current team: Washington Mystics

Ariel Atkins is also among the biggest earners in the WNBA. She is a basketball guard from the United States of America who rose to fame after joining the Washington Mystics in 2018. She is a two-time WNBA All-Star in 2021 and 2022. According to ESPN, the athlete's annual salary is alleged to be $200,000.

20. Natasha Cloud - $200,000

Natasha Cloud speaks during a press conference after round one game of the 2024 WNBA playoffs on 22 September 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Jordan Johnson

Full name: Natasha Cloud

Natasha Cloud Date of birth: 22 February 1992

22 February 1992 Place of birth: Broomall, Pennsylvania, United States

Broomall, Pennsylvania, United States Current team: Phoenix Mercury

Natasha Cloud is an American WNBA player who currently plays for Phoenix Mercury. She was born in Broomall, Pennsylvania, United States of America. She is among the highest-paid athletes in the WNBA. According to Sportskeeda, she allegedly earns an annual salary of $200,000.

19. Kelsey Plum - $200,000

Kelsey Plum smiles during the game against the New York Liberty on 8 September 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Catalina Fragoso (modified by author)

Full name: Kelsey Christine Plum

Kelsey Christine Plum Date of birth: 24 August 1994

24 August 1994 Place of birth: Poway, California, United States

Poway, California, United States Current team: Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Plum has been a member of the Las Vegas Aces since 2018. She started playing basketball during her college days. Some of her honours include the WNBA All-Rookie Team and the All-WNBA First Team. Her parents are Katie and Jim Plum, and they are also athletes. As per Marca, her salary is alleged to be $200,000.

18. DeWanna Bonner - $200,000

DeWanna Bonner reacts after a foul call in the second quarter against the Chicago Sky at Mohegan Sun Arena on 19 September 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Photo: Mike Lawrie (modified by author)

Full name: DeWanna Bonner

DeWanna Bonner Date of birth: 21 August 1987

21 August 1987 Place of birth: Fairfield, Alabama, United States

Fairfield, Alabama, United States Current team: Connecticut Sun

DeWanna Bonner is an American-Macedonian professional basketball player who plays for the Connecticut Sun. The Phoenix Mercury selected her fifth overall in the 2009 WNBA draft. She is a six-time WNBA All-Star. According to Sportskeeda, her salary is alleged to be $200,000.

17. A'ja Wilson - $200,000

A'ja Wilson reacts after scoring a basket in the fourth quarter of a game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Photo: Ian Maule (modified by author)

Full name: A'ja Riyadh Wilson

A'ja Riyadh Wilson Date of birth: 8 August 1996

8 August 1996 Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States

Columbia, South Carolina, United States Current team: Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson is a basketball forward famous for her time with the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. She led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA Women's Basketball Championship in 2017. The athlete currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces, earning one of the highest salaries in the WNBA. According to Sportskeeda, her salary is alleged to be $200,000.

16. Nneka Ogwumike - $204,500

Nneka Ogwumike plays against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on 5 September 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Full name: Nnemkadi Chinwe Victoria

Nnemkadi Chinwe Victoria Date of birth: 2 July 1990

2 July 1990 Place of birth: Tomball, Texas, United States

Tomball, Texas, United States Current team: Seattle Storm

Nneka Ogwumike's 2024 salary, as per Sportskeeda, is alleged to be 204,500. The Los Angeles Sparks drafted her first overall in the 2012 WNBA draft. She was named WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2012. Nneka was a member of the USA Women's U18 team that won the gold medal at the FIBA Americas Championship.

15. Breanna Stewart - $205,000

Breanna Stewart smiles at a press conference after defeating the Minnesota Lynx during Game Five of the 2024 WNBA Finals on 20 October 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: David L. Nemec

Full name: Breanna Mackenzie Stewart

Breanna Mackenzie Stewart Date of birth: 27 August 1994

27 August 1994 Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, United States

Syracuse, New York, United States Current team: New York Liberty

She is an American basketball power forward who plays for New York Liberty. Breanna is one of the most accomplished players in basketball history. She was named the WNBA MVP IN 2018 and 2023. Aside from her being known as a player, she is the founder of the Unrivaled Basketball League. As per Sportskeeda, her salary is $205,000.

14. Sabrina Ionescu - $205,030

Sabrina Ionescu talks to the media during a press conference after the game against the Minnesota Lynx during Game Three of the 2024 WNBA Finals on 16 October 2024. Photo: Adam Bettcher

Full name: Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu Date of birth: 6 December 1997

6 December 1997 Place of birth: Walnut Creek, California, United States

Walnut Creek, California, United States Current team: New York Liberty

The New York Liberty player was born in Walnut Creek. She started playing basketball for the University of Oregon Ducks in 2016. Sabrina Ionescu attended Miramonte High School, where she was named MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game. According to Yahoo, her salary is alleged to be $205,030.

13. Kelsey Mitchell - $206,000

Kelsey Mitchell brings the ball up the court during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on 1 September 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde (modified by author)

Full name: Kelsey Iman Mitchell

Kelsey Iman Mitchell Date of birth: 12 November 1995

12 November 1995 Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current team: Indiana Fever

The American athlete was born in Cincinnati. She got famous after being drafted second overall in the 2018 WNBA draft. Kelsey was awarded the 2023 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award. She attended Ohio State University, where she also played basketball. According to Sportskeeda, the American athlete earns an average annual salary of $206,000.

12. Kayla McBride - $206,500

Kayla McBride looks on during the game against the Connecticut Sun during Round 2, Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs on 8 October 2024, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Jordan Johnson

Full name: Kayla Renae McBride

Kayla Renae McBride Date of birth: 25 June 1992

25 June 1992 Place of birth: Erie, Pennsylvania, United States

Erie, Pennsylvania, United States Current team: Minnesota Lynx

Kayla McBride became a WNBA player in 2014 when the San Antonio Stars drafted her with the third overall pick. In 2011, she won a gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 Women's World Championship. Her annual average salary is alleged to be $206,500. Kayla has a sister, Karlee, who is also an athlete.

11. Marina Mabrey - $206, 667

Marina Mabrey looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter of Game Five of the Semi-Finals during the WNBA Playoffs at Target Center on 8 October 2024. Photo: David Berding

Full name: Marina Mabrey

Marina Mabrey Date of birth: 14 September 1996

14 September 1996 Place of birth: Belmar, New Jersey, United States

Belmar, New Jersey, United States Current team: Chicago Sky

Marina Mabrey is an American basketball player born in Belmar, New Jersey, United States. She was drafted in the second-round 19th pick overall by the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks in 2019. She was named ACC All-Freshman Team in 2016 and won the Coppa Italia in 2023. Her salary is alleged to be $206,667.

10. Alyssa Thomas - $209,000

Alyssa Thomas looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second quarter of Game Five of the Semi-Finals during the WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Photo: David Berding (modified by author)

Full name: Alyssa Thomas

Alyssa Thomas Date of birth: 12 April 1992

12 April 1992 Place of birth: Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, United States

Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, United States Current team: Connecticut Sun

Alyssa Thomas is an American professional basketball forward for the Connecticut Sun. She played basketball for the University of Maryland and was named the ACC Female Athlete of the Year for her last three seasons. She is recognized as one of the greatest players in Maryland's history. According to Essentially Sports, the basketball player earns a salary of $209,000.

9. Skylar Diggins-Smith - $211,343

Skylar Diggins-Smith looks on during the game on 19 September 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Barry Gossage

Full name: Skylar Kierra Diggins-Smith

Skylar Kierra Diggins-Smith Date of birth: 2 August 1990

2 August 1990 Place of birth: South Bend, Indiana, United States

South Bend, Indiana, United States Current team: Seattle Storm

Skylar Diggins-Smith's contract with the Seattle Storm makes her one of the highest-paid WNBA players. She allegedly earns an annual salary of $211,343. She joined the Seattle Storm in February 2024. She has earned five gold medals while representing USA Basketball.

8. Brionna Jones - $212,000

Brionna Jones prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Washington Mystics on 27 June 2024 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Photo: Stephen Gosling

Full name: Brionna Jones

Brionna Jones Date of birth: 18 December 1995

18 December 1995 Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America

Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America Current team: Connecticut Sun

Brionna James is also among the biggest earners in the WNBA. According to Sportskeeda, she is on a one-year contract with Connecticut Sun and earns an annual salary of $212,000. During her junior year, she led Aberdeen High School, where she studied, to a state championship.

7. Erica Wheeler - $222,154

Erica Wheeler looks on during halftime of game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun. Photo: Erica Denhoff (modified by author)

Full name: Erica Wheeler

Erica Wheeler Date of birth: 2 May 1991

2 May 1991 Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current team: Indiana Fever

Erica Wheelers is a basketball guard who started playing with the Women's National Basketball Association in 2015. She also played for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2021 as their starting point guard. Her salary is alleged to be $222,154. In 2023, she signed a two-year 404,308 contract with the Indiana Fever.

6. Natasha Howard - $224,675

Natasha Howard reacts after a play against the Phoenix Mercury at the College Park Center on 3 July 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill

Full name: Natasha Howard

Natasha Howard Date of birth: 2 September 1991

2 September 1991 Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, United States

Toledo, Ohio, United States Current team: Dallas Wings

Natasha Howard is among the highest-paid WNBA players. She joined the Women's National Basketball Association when the Indiana Fever selected her 5th overall in the 2014 WNBA draft. Her salary is alleged to be $224,675. She won three WNBA championships in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

5. Diana Taurasi - $234,936

Diana Taurasi looks on the first quarter game in Game Two of Round One of the WNBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on 25 September 2024. Photo: Stephen Maturen

Full name: Diana Lorena Taurasi

Diana Lorena Taurasi Date of birth: 11 June 1982

11 June 1982 Place of birth: Glendale, California, United States

Glendale, California, United States Current team: Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi is a famous basketball player widely known as one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time. She came into the limelight when playing college basketball at the University of Connecticut. She won three World Cup titles with USA Basketball in 2018, 2014, and 2010. According to Sportskeeda, her salary is alleged to be $234,936.

4. Arike Ogunbowale - $241,984

Who Arike Ogunbowale looks on during the first half against the New York Liberty at College Park Center on 12 September 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Full name: Arike Ogunbowale

Arike Ogunbowale Date of birth: 2 March 1997

2 March 1997 Place of birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Current team: Dallas Wings

According to Essentially Sports, Arike Ogunbowale's salary is alleged to be $241,984. She plays for the Dallas Wings, where she was drafted in April 2019. In addition to her salary as an athlete, she endorses brands through her social media platforms. The player gained fame playing for the University of Notre Dame.

3. Kahleah Copper - $245,059

Kahleah Copper looks on during the game against Team Germany as part of the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase on 23 July 2024 in London, England, at O2 Arena. Photo: Joe Murphy (modified by author)

Full name: Kahleah Copper

Kahleah Copper Date of birth: 28 August 1994

28 August 1994 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current team: Phoenix Mercury

Kahleah Copper is an American basketball small forward playing for Phoenix Mercury. She joined the WNBA in 2016 after being drafted as the 7th overall pick by the Washington Mystics. Kahleah rose to fame in 2021 when she was named a WNBA All-Star for the first time. According to Marca, her annual salary is alleged to be $245,059.

2. Jewell Loyd - $245,508

Jewell Loyd during shoot around in Phoenix, Arizona on 20 July 2024 as part of WNBA All-Star. Photo: Juan Ocampo

Full name: Jewell Loyd

Jewell Loyd Date of birth: 5 October 1993

5 October 1993 Place of birth: Lincolnwood, Illinois, United States of America

Lincolnwood, Illinois, United States of America Current team: Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. She plays guard for the Seattle Storm and reportedly earns an annual salary of $245,508. Following her third year in the league, Jewell won her first WNBA championship in 2016 and was named the 2015 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

1. Jackie Young - $252,450

Jackie Young #13 of Team United States as the team celebrates with their gold medals at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Photo: Tim Clayton

Full name: Jacquelyn Young

Jacquelyn Young Date of birth: 16 September 1997

16 September 1997 Place of birth: Princeton, Indiana, United States

Princeton, Indiana, United States Current team: Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young is among the highest-paid WNBA players. According to Essentially Sports, her salary is alleged to be $252,450 as of 2024. The player currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces. Before her fame, she led Princeton High School to the 2015 Indiana High School Athletics Association Class 3A state championship. She played with Perth Lynx from 2021 until 2022.

What is the average WNBA salary?

According to Statista, the average WNBA annual salary for the 2023/2024 season was $119,590. In the NBA, the average annual salary was over $12 million.

How much does Brittney Griner make?

Brittney Griner earns a good salary but is not among the top 25 biggest earners. The American basketball player's salary is alleged to be $150,000 as of 2024. She is currently playing for the Phoenix Mercury.

The above are among the highest-paid WNBA players in 2024. These players are recognised worldwide due to their excellent talents. They have made great achievements in their basketball careers, making them loved and adored by many basketball enthusiasts. Their salaries are a true reflection of their hard work.

