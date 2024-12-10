Who is the highest-paid WNBA player? Top 25 biggest earners ranked
The WNBA is known for talented players who have gained global recognition not only because of their exceptional talents but also for their outstanding achievements in the sport. With their immense talent, many WNBA players now earn top salaries, reflecting their significant contributions to the game. Discover some of the highest-paid WNBA players now.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 25 highest-paid WNBA players
- 25. Azura Stevens - $192,500
- 24. Satou Sabbally - $195,000
- 23. Teaira McCowan - $195,700
- 22. Chelsea Gray - $196,267
- 21. Ariel Atkins - $200,000
- 20. Natasha Cloud - $200,000
- 19. Kelsey Plum - $200,000
- 18. DeWanna Bonner - $200,000
- 17. A'ja Wilson - $200,000
- 16. Nneka Ogwumike - $204,500
- 15. Breanna Stewart - $205,000
- 14. Sabrina Ionescu - $205,030
- 13. Kelsey Mitchell - $206,000
- 12. Kayla McBride - $206,500
- 11. Marina Mabrey - $206, 667
- 10. Alyssa Thomas - $209,000
- 9. Skylar Diggins-Smith - $211,343
- 8. Brionna Jones - $212,000
- 7. Erica Wheeler - $222,154
- 6. Natasha Howard - $224,675
- 5. Diana Taurasi - $234,936
- 4. Arike Ogunbowale - $241,984
- 3. Kahleah Copper - $245,059
- 2. Jewell Loyd - $245,508
- 1. Jackie Young - $252,450
- What is the average WNBA salary?
- How much does Brittney Griner make?
When compiling the list of the highest-paid WNBA players, we used information from trusted sports sources, including ESPN, Front Office Sports, Sportskeeda, Spotrac, and Yahoo Sports. These players are ranked based on their annual base salaries under the 2024 salary cap. These salaries do not include their endorsements and business ventures.
Top 25 highest-paid WNBA players
Women National Basketball Association players are making a good fortune from sports. They have gained immense fame. Who is the highest-paid WNBA player? Jackie Young is the biggest earner in the WNBA. Below is the list of the highest-paid women's basketball players.
|Rank
|Name
|Annual salary
|1
|Jackie Young
|$252,450
|2
|Jewell Loyd
|$245,508
|3
|Kahleah Copper
|$245,059
|4
|Arike Ogunbowale
|$241,984
|5
|Diana Taurasi
|$234,936
|6
|Natasha Howard
|$224,675
|7
|Erica Wheeler
|$222,154
|8
|Brionna Jones
|$212,000
|9
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|$211,343
|10
|Alyssa Thomas
|$209,000
|11
|Marina Mabrey
|$ 206, 667
|12
|Kayla McBride
|$206,500
|13
|Kelsey Mitchell
|$206,000
|14
|Sabrina Ionescu
|$205,030
|15
|Breanna Stewart
|$205,000
|16
|Nneka Ogwumike
|$204,500
|17
|A'ja Wilson
|$200,000
|18
|DeWanna Bonner
|$200,000
|19
|Kelsey Plum
|$200,000
|20
|Natasha Cloud
|$200,000
|21
|Ariel Atkins
|$200,000
|22
|Chelsea Gray
|$196,267
|23
|Teaira McCowan
|$195,700
|24
|Satou Sabally
|$195,000
|25
|Azura Stevens
|$192,500
25. Azura Stevens - $192,500
- Full name: Azura Breeona Stevens
- Date of birth: 1 February 1996
- Place of birth: Pawtucket, Rhode Island, United States
- Current team: Los Angeles Sparks
Azura Stevens is a basketball player from the United States who rose to fame in 2018 after being drafted sixth overall by the Dallas Wings. She played forward and centre for the Chicago Sky and helped the basketball team win a WNBA title in 2021. According to Sportskeeda, she earns an average annual salary of $192,500.
24. Satou Sabbally - $195,000
- Full name: Isatou Sabally
- Date of birth: 25 April 1998
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
- Current team: Dallas Wings
Isatou Sabally, popularly known as Satou Sabally, is a German-American basketball player who plays for the Dallas Wings. She joined the WNBA in 2020 when she was drafted second overall by the Dallas Wings. In 2023, she was named the WNBA's Most Improved Player. Her salary is alleged to be $195,000, as per Sportskeeda.
23. Teaira McCowan - $195,700
- Full name: Teaira McCowan
- Date of birth: 28 September 1996
- Place of birth: Bryan, Texas, United States
- Current team: Dallas Wings
Teaira McCowan was born in Bryan, Texas, United States. She started a successful basketball career during college, playing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs and being named WBCA All-American. She also won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award in college. According to Sportskeeda, her salary is alleged to be $197,700.
22. Chelsea Gray - $196,267
- Full name: Chelsea Nichelle Gray
- Date of birth: 8 October 1992
- Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States
- Current team: Las Vegas Aces
Chelsea Gray's WNBA salary is alleged to be $196,267, based on Sportskeeda. The Connecticut Sun drafted her as the 11th overall pick in 2014. She currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces. The famous athlete joined the team in 2021. She is a three-time WNBA champion.
21. Ariel Atkins - $200,000
- Full name: Ariel Atkins
- Date of birth: 30 July 1996
- Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States
- Current team: Washington Mystics
Ariel Atkins is also among the biggest earners in the WNBA. She is a basketball guard from the United States of America who rose to fame after joining the Washington Mystics in 2018. She is a two-time WNBA All-Star in 2021 and 2022. According to ESPN, the athlete's annual salary is alleged to be $200,000.
20. Natasha Cloud - $200,000
- Full name: Natasha Cloud
- Date of birth: 22 February 1992
- Place of birth: Broomall, Pennsylvania, United States
- Current team: Phoenix Mercury
Natasha Cloud is an American WNBA player who currently plays for Phoenix Mercury. She was born in Broomall, Pennsylvania, United States of America. She is among the highest-paid athletes in the WNBA. According to Sportskeeda, she allegedly earns an annual salary of $200,000.
19. Kelsey Plum - $200,000
- Full name: Kelsey Christine Plum
- Date of birth: 24 August 1994
- Place of birth: Poway, California, United States
- Current team: Las Vegas Aces
Kelsey Plum has been a member of the Las Vegas Aces since 2018. She started playing basketball during her college days. Some of her honours include the WNBA All-Rookie Team and the All-WNBA First Team. Her parents are Katie and Jim Plum, and they are also athletes. As per Marca, her salary is alleged to be $200,000.
18. DeWanna Bonner - $200,000
- Full name: DeWanna Bonner
- Date of birth: 21 August 1987
- Place of birth: Fairfield, Alabama, United States
- Current team: Connecticut Sun
DeWanna Bonner is an American-Macedonian professional basketball player who plays for the Connecticut Sun. The Phoenix Mercury selected her fifth overall in the 2009 WNBA draft. She is a six-time WNBA All-Star. According to Sportskeeda, her salary is alleged to be $200,000.
17. A'ja Wilson - $200,000
- Full name: A'ja Riyadh Wilson
- Date of birth: 8 August 1996
- Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States
- Current team: Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson is a basketball forward famous for her time with the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. She led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA Women's Basketball Championship in 2017. The athlete currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces, earning one of the highest salaries in the WNBA. According to Sportskeeda, her salary is alleged to be $200,000.
16. Nneka Ogwumike - $204,500
- Full name: Nnemkadi Chinwe Victoria
- Date of birth: 2 July 1990
- Place of birth: Tomball, Texas, United States
- Current team: Seattle Storm
Nneka Ogwumike's 2024 salary, as per Sportskeeda, is alleged to be 204,500. The Los Angeles Sparks drafted her first overall in the 2012 WNBA draft. She was named WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2012. Nneka was a member of the USA Women's U18 team that won the gold medal at the FIBA Americas Championship.
15. Breanna Stewart - $205,000
- Full name: Breanna Mackenzie Stewart
- Date of birth: 27 August 1994
- Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, United States
- Current team: New York Liberty
She is an American basketball power forward who plays for New York Liberty. Breanna is one of the most accomplished players in basketball history. She was named the WNBA MVP IN 2018 and 2023. Aside from her being known as a player, she is the founder of the Unrivaled Basketball League. As per Sportskeeda, her salary is $205,000.
14. Sabrina Ionescu - $205,030
- Full name: Sabrina Ionescu
- Date of birth: 6 December 1997
- Place of birth: Walnut Creek, California, United States
- Current team: New York Liberty
The New York Liberty player was born in Walnut Creek. She started playing basketball for the University of Oregon Ducks in 2016. Sabrina Ionescu attended Miramonte High School, where she was named MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game. According to Yahoo, her salary is alleged to be $205,030.
13. Kelsey Mitchell - $206,000
- Full name: Kelsey Iman Mitchell
- Date of birth: 12 November 1995
- Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
- Current team: Indiana Fever
The American athlete was born in Cincinnati. She got famous after being drafted second overall in the 2018 WNBA draft. Kelsey was awarded the 2023 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award. She attended Ohio State University, where she also played basketball. According to Sportskeeda, the American athlete earns an average annual salary of $206,000.
12. Kayla McBride - $206,500
- Full name: Kayla Renae McBride
- Date of birth: 25 June 1992
- Place of birth: Erie, Pennsylvania, United States
- Current team: Minnesota Lynx
Kayla McBride became a WNBA player in 2014 when the San Antonio Stars drafted her with the third overall pick. In 2011, she won a gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 Women's World Championship. Her annual average salary is alleged to be $206,500. Kayla has a sister, Karlee, who is also an athlete.
11. Marina Mabrey - $206, 667
- Full name: Marina Mabrey
- Date of birth: 14 September 1996
- Place of birth: Belmar, New Jersey, United States
- Current team: Chicago Sky
Marina Mabrey is an American basketball player born in Belmar, New Jersey, United States. She was drafted in the second-round 19th pick overall by the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks in 2019. She was named ACC All-Freshman Team in 2016 and won the Coppa Italia in 2023. Her salary is alleged to be $206,667.
10. Alyssa Thomas - $209,000
- Full name: Alyssa Thomas
- Date of birth: 12 April 1992
- Place of birth: Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, United States
- Current team: Connecticut Sun
Alyssa Thomas is an American professional basketball forward for the Connecticut Sun. She played basketball for the University of Maryland and was named the ACC Female Athlete of the Year for her last three seasons. She is recognized as one of the greatest players in Maryland's history. According to Essentially Sports, the basketball player earns a salary of $209,000.
9. Skylar Diggins-Smith - $211,343
- Full name: Skylar Kierra Diggins-Smith
- Date of birth: 2 August 1990
- Place of birth: South Bend, Indiana, United States
- Current team: Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith's contract with the Seattle Storm makes her one of the highest-paid WNBA players. She allegedly earns an annual salary of $211,343. She joined the Seattle Storm in February 2024. She has earned five gold medals while representing USA Basketball.
8. Brionna Jones - $212,000
- Full name: Brionna Jones
- Date of birth: 18 December 1995
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America
- Current team: Connecticut Sun
Brionna James is also among the biggest earners in the WNBA. According to Sportskeeda, she is on a one-year contract with Connecticut Sun and earns an annual salary of $212,000. During her junior year, she led Aberdeen High School, where she studied, to a state championship.
7. Erica Wheeler - $222,154
- Full name: Erica Wheeler
- Date of birth: 2 May 1991
- Place of birth: United States of America
- Current team: Indiana Fever
Erica Wheelers is a basketball guard who started playing with the Women's National Basketball Association in 2015. She also played for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2021 as their starting point guard. Her salary is alleged to be $222,154. In 2023, she signed a two-year 404,308 contract with the Indiana Fever.
6. Natasha Howard - $224,675
- Full name: Natasha Howard
- Date of birth: 2 September 1991
- Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, United States
- Current team: Dallas Wings
Natasha Howard is among the highest-paid WNBA players. She joined the Women's National Basketball Association when the Indiana Fever selected her 5th overall in the 2014 WNBA draft. Her salary is alleged to be $224,675. She won three WNBA championships in 2017, 2018, and 2020.
5. Diana Taurasi - $234,936
- Full name: Diana Lorena Taurasi
- Date of birth: 11 June 1982
- Place of birth: Glendale, California, United States
- Current team: Phoenix Mercury
Diana Taurasi is a famous basketball player widely known as one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time. She came into the limelight when playing college basketball at the University of Connecticut. She won three World Cup titles with USA Basketball in 2018, 2014, and 2010. According to Sportskeeda, her salary is alleged to be $234,936.
4. Arike Ogunbowale - $241,984
- Full name: Arike Ogunbowale
- Date of birth: 2 March 1997
- Place of birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
- Current team: Dallas Wings
According to Essentially Sports, Arike Ogunbowale's salary is alleged to be $241,984. She plays for the Dallas Wings, where she was drafted in April 2019. In addition to her salary as an athlete, she endorses brands through her social media platforms. The player gained fame playing for the University of Notre Dame.
3. Kahleah Copper - $245,059
- Full name: Kahleah Copper
- Date of birth: 28 August 1994
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Current team: Phoenix Mercury
Kahleah Copper is an American basketball small forward playing for Phoenix Mercury. She joined the WNBA in 2016 after being drafted as the 7th overall pick by the Washington Mystics. Kahleah rose to fame in 2021 when she was named a WNBA All-Star for the first time. According to Marca, her annual salary is alleged to be $245,059.
2. Jewell Loyd - $245,508
- Full name: Jewell Loyd
- Date of birth: 5 October 1993
- Place of birth: Lincolnwood, Illinois, United States of America
- Current team: Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. She plays guard for the Seattle Storm and reportedly earns an annual salary of $245,508. Following her third year in the league, Jewell won her first WNBA championship in 2016 and was named the 2015 WNBA Rookie of the Year.
1. Jackie Young - $252,450
- Full name: Jacquelyn Young
- Date of birth: 16 September 1997
- Place of birth: Princeton, Indiana, United States
- Current team: Las Vegas Aces
Jackie Young is among the highest-paid WNBA players. According to Essentially Sports, her salary is alleged to be $252,450 as of 2024. The player currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces. Before her fame, she led Princeton High School to the 2015 Indiana High School Athletics Association Class 3A state championship. She played with Perth Lynx from 2021 until 2022.
What is the average WNBA salary?
According to Statista, the average WNBA annual salary for the 2023/2024 season was $119,590. In the NBA, the average annual salary was over $12 million.
How much does Brittney Griner make?
Brittney Griner earns a good salary but is not among the top 25 biggest earners. The American basketball player's salary is alleged to be $150,000 as of 2024. She is currently playing for the Phoenix Mercury.
The above are among the highest-paid WNBA players in 2024. These players are recognised worldwide due to their excellent talents. They have made great achievements in their basketball careers, making them loved and adored by many basketball enthusiasts. Their salaries are a true reflection of their hard work.
Legit.ng recently published an article about the richest authors in the world, ranked by their net worth. These authors have turned their words into fortune and global recognition. They have amassed immense wealth through captivating novels and fiction.
The literary world has some of the wealthiest creators whose works have inspired many readers. They include authors like Pleasant Rowland, Olivia Harrison and Barbara Taylor Bradford. Read the article to uncover the richest authors.
Source: Legit.ng
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian Oroo has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since 2021. His main area of specialization is on topics regarding lifestyle, celebrities, news, and many more. He won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Brian graduated with a Bsc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) in 2021. In 2023, Brian finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com