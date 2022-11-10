Happy New Year prayer for your partner, family and friends

Sending happy New Year prayers to your loved ones is one of the best ways to show your love to them over the past years and the coming days. A new year symbolizes a new beginning; thus, positive messages and prayers will go a long way to encourage everyone around you.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: pexels.com, @designecologist (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A happy New Year prayer gives you a chance to reflect on the ups and downs of the previous year and expresses hope that the days ahead will be better. As you usher in another year, it is the right time to share with your friends, family, and partner prayer messages to keep them optimistic.

Happy New Year prayers for family and friends

Friends and family are the closest people to you in good and bad times. There is no better moment than the beginning of another year. Try to make them feel cherished as you look forward to more days of togetherness. You can share these heartwarming New Year wishes and prayers with them.

Photo: pexels.com, @anylane (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

May this family stick together and never grow apart. May we hold each other dear this year and clasp memories in our hearts. Blessings to my family as we begin a new year.

The new year stretches out before us, brand new and beckoning, let us approach it together with a special bond that can only be found in family love.

Where love and laughter meet is where I hope to find you in the new year. I couldn’t ask for a better family to spend another year with.

Life changes, but my new year wish for you remains the same. I wish you happiness, good health, and well-being from the bottom of my heart.

Remember to thank your past years in the new year because they enabled us to reach today. Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future.

My dear family, I want you to know one thing: all that matters to me is your happiness and prosperity. Being a member of such a beautiful family is a real blessing, and I will be grateful to you forever. Happy new year!

I pray this new year for my family members. May the Lord shower you with countless blessings of happiness and love.

It’s a year of divine breakthroughs, and the awesomeness of God will touch every area of your life. May every new day in the next 365 days bring us closer to our heart desires.

I wish you the best health, love, and peace as you grace every other day this year. It’s a beautiful year, and the goodness of God will always be there for us.

I am grateful to God for the gift of this family. You have been very loving. As the new year begins, I pray the Almighty God sustains you in good health and wealth. May you never have any cause to mourn in this new year.

Having you by my side to go through this life together is wonderful. Cheers to another year of love, understanding and unity.

New Year wishes and prayers for everyone

Starting a new year is a great chance to spread good vibes to people around you. Everyone desires a nice feeling, at least at the start of the year, even if challenges are bound to come in the days ahead. Here are new year prayer messages you can send to people around you.

Photo: pexels.com, @rogersekoua (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We know this past year has been full of challenges, and we pray that the coming year brings brighter days. We are sending all our love and good wishes.

I hope the New Year starts bright and continues to shine throughout the year. Wishes for you of peace and contentment that do not cease.

May the best memories of the past year be the supers. As this new year begins, keep your attitude positive. No matter what happens as the year progresses, find the good in every situation. And if you do that the year will be good for you!

As you step into this new year, be bold and daring enough to believe in the abundant good that has been prepared for you.

With each year, changes will come. Wishes of positive changes for you and that life be good, and each day will bring a smile to your face and all nice things.

Time goes by so quickly. Let the coming year be one where you find balance, peace, and contentment.

Last year may have had its pains, but let this coming new year be full of gains. Let your attitude look forward and not back.

God bless this new year, and remember that love overcomes; God is always with us and gives us great possibilities. We wish only the best for you for this coming year.

Happy New Year prayer for my boyfriend

Sustaining a relationship is one of the challenges most couples undergo. Ending a year of a relationship is an achievement. As you start the next, a new year prayer for your boyfriend would make him feel loved. Use these prayers and wishes to make him feel renewed love as the year beginnings.

Photo: pexels.com, @andresaryton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thank you for the fun year you gave me love. May God strengthen you for more exploits with me in this exciting new year.

The journey into this new year began from the past year as we hoped and planned toward it. I am so glad that we were able to make it successfully. Happy New Year, honey. I wish you long healthy life to witness more lovely years with me.

The good Lord who has made it possible that you will step into this year shall perfect all that concerns you. Happy New Year, my heart.

Happy New Year, my world. I pray that all your good heart desires shall be met in full. May none of your expectations be cut short.

Today, we join the rest of the World to celebrate and welcome the New Year. May God bless you with wisdom, good health, knowledge, and divine grace.

Treasure, my success story last year wouldn’t have been complete without you. You are simply one in a billion able men. I wish you a happy new year dripping with amazing blessings.

The past year is gone for good. Here we are in a fresh year with many beautiful happenings in store for you. None shall elude you, dear.

Get ready for the best new year ever. We’re going to the party at the top of the world. At least, it will feel that way with you.

Happy New Year prayer to my girlfriend

Do you want to make your girlfriend feel that she has been a pillar in your relationship all year? These touching wishes and prayers will make her feel appreciated as she looks forward to another year of a great relationship.

Photo: pexels.com, @andreapiacquadio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

My prayer for you this year is for God to lift you far and above your contemporaries. Your voice shall command respect from kings and queens.

I pray that in this new year, you shall know no lack of anything good. Ever before you will ask for help, helpers shall locate you. Happy New Year, love.

I believe in you and in what you can achieve. No disillusionment is capable of hindering your victory over circumstances this year.

The dawn of a new year is here, and I am ecstatic that we have ample opportunities to renew our love and commitment in the months ahead.

May God bless you and keep you always. May He make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. He will lift His countenance upon you and give you peace.

The old one is waving goodbye, and a new one has just arrived at our door. Let us pray that God fills our hearts with love and affection for each other.

All my prayers came true the moment you became mine. My only prayer is to spend this year and every upcoming year having you in my arms. I promise to stick by you until my last breath and love you never like before.

I wish your new year to be as special as you are, your experiences as rare as our sound understanding, your faith as strong as our bond of love, and your emotions as precious as our moments of togetherness.

Bible verses for the New Year

Looking for bible verses to send your loved ones as new year wishes? The scriptures have many verses you can refer to for inspiration about new beginnings and the good things in the future. Your loved ones will be blessed with these verses for the new year.

Photo: pexels.com, @andreapiacquadio

Source: UGC

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! His great mercy has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. — 1 Peter 1:3

And God can bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.— 2 Corinthians 9:8

"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." — Jeremiah 29:11

For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen but on what is unseen since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal. — 2 Corinthians 4:17-18

Look at the nations and watch - and be utterly amazed. For I am going to do something in your days that you would not believe, even if you were told. — Habakkuk 1:5

Although your former state was ordinary, your future will be extraordinary. — Job 8:7

So then, if anyone is in Christ, that person is part of the new creation. The old things have gone away; look, new things have arrived! — 2 Corinthian 5:17

But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength; they will fly up on wings like eagles; they will run and not be tired; they will walk and not be weary. — Isaiah 40:31

Despite the fair share of challenges in the previous year, some people stood by you all along. As you begin a new year, make them feel that their presence and support in your life are not taken for granted. New year prayers are a great way to show appreciation and wish them the best in the coming year.

READ ALSO: Funny church program themes to make your congregation entertained

Legit.ng recently published an article about funny church program themes. While the church gives you spiritual nourishment, some common themes are monotonous. However, you can revive things by introducing funny program themes that could excite your congregation.

The church is the last place you could expect to find hilarious things. However, introducing funny themes is necessary since the repetition of program themes makes the church boring. A little fun brings liveliness to the church, making the congregation look forward to attending the services.

Source: Legit.ng