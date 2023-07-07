Travis Kelce's girlfriend history: who has the footballer dated?

Travis Kelce is a football tight end from the United States. He is renowned for playing for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL). His popularity has raised curiosity about his dating life, and many want to know who Travis Kelce's girlfriend is and who he has dated in the past.

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks to the press during Chiefs Mini Camp on June 13, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Kyle Rivas

Travis Kelce was born on 5 October 1989 in Westlake, Ohio, United States. Travis has been in the sports industry as a quarterback since he played for UC Bearcats in 2008. Since coming into the limelight, the NFL player has reportedly been in multiple relationships. Who is Travis Kelce dating? Here is a look at his personal life and who he has dated.

Profile summary

Full name Travis Michael Kelce Nickname Zeus Gender Male Date of birth 5 October 1989 Age 33 years (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Westlake, Ohio, United States Current residence Kansas City, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’5’’ Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 250 Weight in kilograms 113 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Edward ‘Ed’ Kelce Mother Donna Kelce Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Cleveland Heights High School College University of Cincinnati Profession Football tight end Instagram @killatrav

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend list

Travis' success in the sports industry has attracted attention to his personal life. The football tight end has been linked to a few famous high-profile women in the entertainment scene. Here is Travis Kelce's dating history.

Maya Benberry (2016)

Travis and his ex-girlfriend Maya started seeing each other in 2016. Photo: @mayabenberry, @killatrav on Instagram (modified by author)

The NFL player was in a relationship with the American reality television star Maya Benberry in 2016. The duo started seeing each other when Travis starred on the E! reality show Catching Kelce in January 2016. Travis was hoping to find his soulmate on the show, and he chose Maya Benberry.

Before the reality show aired, the NFL player confirmed that he was still together with his final pick (Maya) but not at the point of talking about an engagement or marriage yet. Speaking with Lexington Herald Leader, Travis Kelce’s GF admitted that the duo started dating officially after the show’s finale aired on 8 April 2016.

Are Travis Kelce and Maya Benberry still together?

Maya and Travis' relationship did not last long, as they called it quits at the end of 2016. Their relationship lasted for about eight months. What happened between Travis Kelce and Maya? According to HollywoodLife, Kelce’s ex-girlfriend found out that the NFL player was supposedly in a relationship with Kayla Nicole, which was why they decided to call it quits.

Kayla Nicole (2016)

NFL player Travis Kelce (L) and media personality Kayla Nicole attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Kayla Nicole started in 2017. Kayla Nicole is a fashion reverie, sports journalist and former beauty pageant queen. Kayla admitted that the Kansas City tight end made the first move and stated texting her on Instagram for a few months, and that is how they knew each other.

The couple lived together, and they attended various high-profile events as a couple for about three years. However, in 2020 fans began wondering whether they were still together as they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

At that time, there were rumours that the Kansas City tight end was cheating on Kayla, which led to their separation. The NFL player denied the allegations and claimed that the cheating allegations were all false, but he was no longer together with Kayla.

In December 2020, the football tight end confirmed that he had reconciled with Kayla, and they were back together. While addressing his holiday plans, he revealed that Kayla was on his Christmas list. The couple's relationship kept going strong, and they even attended Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews‘ wedding in May 2022.

Why did Kayla and Travis break up?

There have been conflicting rumours as to why Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce broke up. Some said that Travis was stingy with his money and made Kayla pay half the amount they spent as a couple. However, the Kansas City tight end denied the allegations, saying the rumours were false. During an interview with The Pivot Podcast in January 2023, the football tight end said,

I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career…But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food...we were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about.

Zuri Hall (2023)

Travis Kelce and Zuri Hall. Photo: @killatrav, @zurihall on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The NFL player was also rumoured to be in a relationship with the American TV personality Zuri Hall. She serves as a correspondent for Access Hollywood on NBC. In October 2022, fans speculated that the duo was having a thing because one of Travis’ friends posted a video with Zuri Hall, and fans spotted Travis in the background.

The NFL fans also concluded that Zuri and Travis were together since Kayla and Zuri unfollowed each other on social media. However, the NFL player's relationship with the TV personality remains unconfirmed as he has not provided any official confirmation.

Megan Thee Stallion (2023)

Travis Kelce and Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: @killatrav, @theestallion on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The football player was seen with the Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion at a recent Country Music Awards. Fans speculated that they might be having a thing now that Megan broke up with rapper Pardison Fontaine.

The football player’s fans were more convinced that the duo might be together after Kayla unfollowed Megan and Travis on Instagram. Regarding the current relationship status of the NFL player and Megan, there is a chance that the two are just good friends because none has gone public regarding the same.

Is Travis Kelce single?

The NFL player is reportedly single as of this writing. In a January 2023 interview with The Pivot podcast, he revealed that he is free and is enjoying his life as he focuses on his profession.

FAQs

Who is Travis Kelce? He is a renowned football tight end playing for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. Is Travis Kelce married? No, the football player is not married. Who is Travis Kelce’s wife? He has dated several women in the past but has never tied the knot with any. Are Travis Kelce and Maya Benberry still together? No, the duo parted ways at the end of 2016. Who are Kelce’s ex-girlfriends? He has been linked to famous high-profile women like Maya Benberry, Kayla Nicole, Zuri Hall and Megan Thee Stallion. How tall is Travis Kelce? The football tight end stands 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres) tall.

The topic of Travis Kelce's girlfriend has been a hot one recently. The American football tight end has been linked to several high-profile women since stepping into the spotlight. As of 2023, he is presumable single and has not disclosed any info regarding his dating life.

