25 best shooting guards of all time: The top SG in NBA history ranked
NBA shooting guards are known for their scoring prowess and court control. The best shooting guards of all time combine explosive offence with elite defence to dominate their eras. Discover how legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and others have impacted the sport.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Best shooting guards of all time
- 1. Michael Jordan
- 2. Kobe Bryant
- 3. Dwyane Wade
- 4. Jerry West
- 5. Allen Iverson
- 6. James Harden
- 7. Clyde Drexler
- 8. George Gervin
- 9. Ray Allen
- 10. Reggie Miller
- 11. Tracy McGrady
- 12. Joe Dumars
- 13. Vince Carter
- 14. Manu Ginobili
- 15. Klay Thompson
- 16. Earl Monroe
- 17. Mitch Richmond
- 18. Hal Greer
- 19. Joe Johnson
- 20. Sam Jones
- 21. Bill Sharman
- 22. Jimmy Butler
- 23. Michael Cooper
- 24. Lou Hudson
- 25. DeMar DeRozan
- Who is the best shooting guard of all time?
- Where does Ray Allen rank all-time?
In compiling the list of the best shooting guards of all time, we considered factors like points per game, shooting accuracy, versatility, and awards won. We used data from reliable sources such as NBA.com, ESPN, Basketball Reference, and Sports Illustrated.
Best shooting guards of all time
The shooting guard position has given rise to some of the NBA's most exceptional players. From dynamic scorers to all-around defensive anchors, the best shooting guards in the NBA have redefined the sport.
|Name
|Points per Game
|Field Goal (FG%)
|Michael Jordan
|30.1
|49.7%
|Kobe Bryant
|25.0
|44.7%
|Dwyane Wade
|22.0
|48.0%
|Allen Iverson
|26.7
|42.5%
|Clyde Drexler
|20.4
|47.2%
|James Harden
|24.7
|44.2%
|George Gervin
|26.2
|50.4%
|Reggie Miller
|18.2
|47.1%
|Ray Allen
|18.9
|45.2%
|Tracy McGrady
|19.6
|43.5%
|Joe Dumars
|16.1
|46.0%
|Paul Pierce
|19.7
|44.5%
|Vince Carter
|16.7
|43.5%
|Manu Ginobili
|13.3
|44.7%
|Klay Thompson
|19.5
|45.9%
|Earl Monroe
|18.8
|46.3%
|Mitch Richmond
|21.0
|45.5%
|Hal Greer
|19.2
|45.2%
|Joe Johnson
|16.0
|44.1%
|Sam Jones
|17.7
|45.6%
|Bill Sharman
|17.8
|42.6%
|Jimmy Butler
|17.6
|46.2%
|Michael Cooper
|8.9
|46.0%
|Lou Hudson
|20.2
|48.7%
|DeMar DeRozan
|21.0
|46.5%
1. Michael Jordan
- Date of birth: 17 February 1963
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 32,292
- Rebounds: 6,672
- Blocks: 893
- Points per Game: 30.1
- Field Goal: 49.7%
Jordan is the greatest player of all time. The former NBA player led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships, winning Finals MVP in each title run. Michael Jordan is known for scoring and defensive prowess and has won five MVP awards and ten scoring titles.
2. Kobe Bryant
- Date of birth: 23 August 1978
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 33,643
- Rebounds: 7,047
- Blocks: 640
- Points per Game: 25.0
- Field Goal: 44.7%
Bryant spent his 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The player earned five championships and two Finals MVP awards. Kobe Bryant is recognised for his scoring ability and was an 18-time All-Star.
3. Dwyane Wade
- Date of birth: 17 January 1982
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 23,165
- Rebounds: 4,933
- Blocks: 885
- Points per Game: 22.0
- Field Goal: 48.0%
Dwyane Wade's impact was most felt with the Miami Heat, where he won three NBA championships and one Finals MVP. He is also known as one of the richest NBA players in America. Wade's great clutch performances, scoring, and defensive skills have helped him secure 13 All-Star appearances.
4. Jerry West
- Date of birth: 28 May 1938
- Age: 86 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 25,192
- Rebounds: 5,366
- Points per Game: 27.0
- Field Goal: 47.4%
Jerry West is one of the oldest NBA players. His scoring ability marked his career with the Lakers. He is a 14-time All-Star and got a Finals MVP in 1969. Jerry’s remarkable shooting prowess makes him an icon in NBA history.
5. Allen Iverson
- Date of birth: 7 June 1975
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 24,368
- Rebounds: 3,394
- Blocks: 164
- Points per Game: 26.7
- Field Goal: 42.5%
Allen Iverson’s career is known for his scoring ability. He earned an MVP award and four scoring titles. Primarily with the Philadelphia 76ers, the player’s fearless style and crossover made him one of the most electrifying players of his era.
6. James Harden
- Date of birth: 26 August 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 24,233 (and counting)
- Rebounds: 5,547
- Blocks: 531
- Points per Game: 24.7
- Field Goal: 44.2%
James Harden has revolutionised the shooting guard position with his three-point shooting and step-back jumper. He left a significant mark with the Houston Rockets as an MVP and three-time scoring champion.
7. Clyde Drexler
- Date of birth: 22 June 1962
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 22,195
- Rebounds: 6,677
- Blocks: 719
- Points per Game: 20.4
- Field Goal: 47.2%
Clyde Drexler was a remarkable athlete who played a significant role in the NBA during the 1990s. Drexler helped the Portland Trail Blazers and later the Houston Rockets, where he won a championship in 1995. He was a 10-time All-Star and won two NBA championships
8. George Gervin
- Date of birth: 27 April 1952
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 20,708
- Rebounds: 3,607
- Blocks: 670
- Points per Game: 26.2
- Field Goal: 50.4%
“The Iceman” George Gervin was a scoring machine for the San Antonio Spurs. He led the league in scoring four times. His smooth playing style and graceful scoring ability made him one of the most prominent players of the 1970s and 1980s.
9. Ray Allen
- Date of birth: 20 July 1975
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 24,505
- Rebounds: 5,272
- Blocks: 244
- Points per Game: 18.9
- Field Goal: 45.2%
Ray Allen is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. He was crucial in two NBA championships with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Known for his three-point shooting, he held the record for most career three-pointers made until recently.
10. Reggie Miller
- Date of birth: 24 August 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 25,279
- Rebounds: 4,182
- Blocks: 229
- Points per Game: 18.2
- Field Goal: 47.1%
Reggie Miller is one of the most gifted players in the NBA. He spent his entire career with the Indiana Pacers, becoming one of the best three-point shooters and clutch performers in NBA history. His shooting skills and competitive edge made him a five-time All-Star and a revered figure in Indiana sports.
11. Tracy McGrady
- Date of birth: 24 May 1979
- Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 18,381
- Rebounds: 5,276
- Blocks: 759
- Points per Game: 19.6
- Field Goal: 43.5%
Tracy McGrady, known for his scoring and athleticism, made seven All-Star appearances and won two scoring titles. Though injuries limited his career, he made a significant impact with teams like the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.
12. Joe Dumars
- Date of birth: 24 May 1963
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 16,401
- Rebounds: 2,203
- Blocks: 211
- Points per Game: 16.1
- Field Goal: 46.0%
Joe Dumars was known for his defensive prowess and clutch scoring with the Detroit Pistons, helping them win two NBA championships. He was named Finals MVP in 1989 and made six All-Star appearances, showcasing his consistency and leadership.
13. Vince Carter
- Date of birth: 26 January 1977
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 25,728
- Rebounds: 6,606
- Blocks: 902
- Points per Game: 16.7
- Field Goal: 43.5%
Vince Carter is known for his dunking and longevity. He played 22 seasons in the NBA and was an eight-time All-Star. His influence during his time with the Toronto Raptors popularised the game in Canada, where he showcased his high-flying style and versatility.
14. Manu Ginobili
- Date of birth: 28 July 1977
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 14,043
- Rebounds: 3,697
- Blocks: 230
- Points per Game: 13.3
- Field Goal: 44.7%
Manu Ginobili was known for his skilful playmaking and clutch performances with the San Antonio Spurs, where he won four NBA championships. He is a two-time All-Star, and a critical member of the Spurs’ championship runs. The player remains one of the most influential international players in NBA history.
15. Klay Thompson
- Date of birth: 8 February 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 14,392 (and counting)
- Rebounds: 2,945
- Blocks: 261
- Points per Game: 19.5
- Field Goal: 45.9%
Klay Thompson is known for his sharpshooting and lockdown defence. He has been instrumental in the Golden State Warriors' four championships and is a five-time All-Star. His incredible shooting ability makes him one of the most respected shooters in National Basketball Association history.
16. Earl Monroe
- Date of birth: 21 November 1944
- Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 17,454
- Rebounds: 2,796
- Points per Game: 18.8
- Field Goal: 46.3%
Known as “The Pearl,” Earl Monroe was famous for his creative, flashy style and scoring prowess with the Baltimore Bullets and New York Knicks. Monroe was a four-time All-Star and key in the Knicks' 1973 championship.
17. Mitch Richmond
- Date of birth: 30 June 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 20,497
- Rebounds: 3,801
- Blocks: 206
- Points per Game: 21.0
- Field Goal: 45.5%
Mitch Richmond is one of the highest-paid athletes. He was a consistent scoring threat, primarily with the Sacramento Kings and also won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. Richmond is a six-time All-Star and the 1989 Rookie of the Year. His shooting and scoring ability earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame.
18. Hal Greer
- Date of birth: 26 June 1936
- Age: 88 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 21,586
- Rebounds: 5,665
- Points per Game: 19.2
- Field Goal: 45.2%
Hal Greer was a key scorer and clutch performer with the Philadelphia 76ers, leading them to the 1967 NBA championship. He is known for his mid-range jumpers. Greer was a ten-time All-Star and remains one of the most respected guards of his era.
19. Joe Johnson
- Date of birth: 29 June 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 20,405
- Rebounds: 5,171
- Blocks: 308
- Points per Game: 16.0
- Field Goal: 44.1%
Joe Johnson is known for his isolation scoring. He made seven All-Star appearances and was especially effective with the Atlanta Hawks. “Iso Joe” played 18 seasons where he showcased his clutch scoring ability.
20. Sam Jones
- Date of birth: 24 June 1933
- Age: 91 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 15,411
- Rebounds: 4,305
- Points per Game: 17.7
- Field Goal: 45.6%
Sam Jones was a clutch performer and versatile scorer for the Boston Celtics. He has contributed to ten NBA championships and has five All-Star selections with the Celtics. His game-winning shots and smooth mid-range jumpers helped the Celtics dominate the 1960s.
21. Bill Sharman
- Date of birth: 25 May 1926
- Age: Deceased on 25 October 2013
- Points Scored: 12,665
- Rebounds: 2,779
- Points per Game: 17.8
- Field Goal: 42.6%
Bill Sharman is one of the best white NBA players of all time. He was an eight-time All-Star and key player for the Boston Celtics. He contributed to four Celtics championships, was one of the first great free-throw shooters, and later became a Hall of Fame coach.
22. Jimmy Butler
- Date of birth: 14 September 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 14,129
- Rebounds: 4,982
- Blocks: 269
- Points per Game: 17.6
- Field Goal: 46.2%
Jimmy Butler is another shooter known for his defensive tenacity and leadership. He has been a crucial player for the Miami Heat, leading them to the 2020 NBA Finals. The player is a six-time All-Star.
23. Michael Cooper
- Date of birth: 15 April 1956
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 7,729
- Rebounds: 2,349
- Blocks: 450
- Points per Game: 8.9
- Field Goal: 46.0%
Michael Cooper is known for his elite defence. The player was pivotal in the Lakers’ “Showtime” era, helping them win five NBA titles. As a 1997 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Cooper’s versatility on defence made him a key player in one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties.
24. Lou Hudson
- Date of birth: 11 July 1944
- Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 17,940
- Rebounds: 4,124
- Points per Game: 20.2
- Field Goal: 48.7%
Lou Hudson was known for his smooth shooting and scoring with the St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks. He is a six-time All-Star who consistently averaged over 20 points per game throughout his career, making him one of the most reliable scorers of his time.
25. DeMar DeRozan
- Date of birth: 7 August 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 21,685
- Rebounds: 4,583
- Blocks: 282
- Points per Game: 21.0
- Field Goal: 46.5%
DeMar DeRozan is a skilled scorer known for his mid-range shooting. He has been a multiple-time All-Star, primarily with the Toronto Raptors and later with the Chicago Bulls.
Who is the best shooting guard of all time?
Michael Jordan is regarded as the best shooting guard of all time due to his extraordinary scoring ability, defensive prowess, and leadership. His six NBA championships, five MVP awards, and 10 scoring titles solidify his position as the greatest in the shooting guard role.
Where does Ray Allen rank all-time?
Ray Allen is often ranked among the top 10 shooting guards of all time. His three-point shooting skills and clutch performances in key games have made him a legend, particularly his game-tying shot in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.
These best shooting guards of all time exemplify the skill, versatility, and resilience needed to excel in the NBA. Each player has left a lasting mark on the game through scoring, defence, and other iconic moments that inspire fans and players.
Legit.ng recently published the richest NBA players in the world and their net worths in 2024. The NBA attracts billions of fans annually and is considered one of the richest sports in the world.
Throughout the years, the NBA has seen numerous players amass significant wealth on and off the court. With a global audience in the millions, the sport has transformed many athletes into multimillionaires and even billionaires. Read the article to discover the wealthiest NBA players globally.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.