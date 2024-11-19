25 best shooting guards of all time: The top SG in NBA history ranked

NBA shooting guards are known for their scoring prowess and court control. The best shooting guards of all time combine explosive offence with elite defence to dominate their eras. Discover how legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and others have impacted the sport.

Legendary shooting guards Michael Jordan (L), James Harden(C), Ray Allen (R). Photo: Ezra Shaw, Rich Schultz, Mike Ehrmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In compiling the list of the best shooting guards of all time, we considered factors like points per game, shooting accuracy, versatility, and awards won. We used data from reliable sources such as NBA.com, ESPN, Basketball Reference, and Sports Illustrated.

Best shooting guards of all time

The shooting guard position has given rise to some of the NBA's most exceptional players. From dynamic scorers to all-around defensive anchors, the best shooting guards in the NBA have redefined the sport.

Name Points per Game Field Goal (FG%) Michael Jordan 30.1 49.7% Kobe Bryant 25.0 44.7% Dwyane Wade 22.0 48.0% Allen Iverson 26.7 42.5% Clyde Drexler 20.4 47.2% James Harden 24.7 44.2% George Gervin 26.2 50.4% Reggie Miller 18.2 47.1% Ray Allen 18.9 45.2% Tracy McGrady 19.6 43.5% Joe Dumars 16.1 46.0% Paul Pierce 19.7 44.5% Vince Carter 16.7 43.5% Manu Ginobili 13.3 44.7% Klay Thompson 19.5 45.9% Earl Monroe 18.8 46.3% Mitch Richmond 21.0 45.5% Hal Greer 19.2 45.2% Joe Johnson 16.0 44.1% Sam Jones 17.7 45.6% Bill Sharman 17.8 42.6% Jimmy Butler 17.6 46.2% Michael Cooper 8.9 46.0% Lou Hudson 20.2 48.7% DeMar DeRozan 21.0 46.5%

1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan holding a basketball in the locker room. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17 February 1963

17 February 1963 Age : 61 years old (as of 2024)

: 61 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 32,292

32,292 Rebounds : 6,672

: 6,672 Blocks : 893

: 893 Points per Game : 30.1

: 30.1 Field Goal: 49.7%

Jordan is the greatest player of all time. The former NBA player led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships, winning Finals MVP in each title run. Michael Jordan is known for scoring and defensive prowess and has won five MVP awards and ten scoring titles.

2. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant smiles in the fourth quarter during the game against the Chicago Bulls on 19 November 2009 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 23 August 1978

: 23 August 1978 Age : 46 years old (as of 2024)

: 46 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 33,643

33,643 Rebounds : 7,047

: 7,047 Blocks : 640

: 640 Points per Game : 25.0

: 25.0 Field Goal: 44.7%

Bryant spent his 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The player earned five championships and two Finals MVP awards. Kobe Bryant is recognised for his scoring ability and was an 18-time All-Star.

3. Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade runs down court against the Indiana Pacers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2013 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 17 January 1982

: 17 January 1982 Age : 42 years old (as of 2024)

: 42 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 23,165

23,165 Rebounds : 4,933

: 4,933 Blocks : 885

: 885 Points per Game: 22.0

22.0 Field Goal: 48.0%

Dwyane Wade's impact was most felt with the Miami Heat, where he won three NBA championships and one Finals MVP. He is also known as one of the richest NBA players in America. Wade's great clutch performances, scoring, and defensive skills have helped him secure 13 All-Star appearances.

4. Jerry West

Date of birth: 28 May 1938

28 May 1938 Age : 86 years old (as of 2024)

: 86 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored : 25,192

: 25,192 Rebounds : 5,366

: 5,366 Points per Game : 27.0

: 27.0 Field Goal: 47.4%

Jerry West is one of the oldest NBA players. His scoring ability marked his career with the Lakers. He is a 14-time All-Star and got a Finals MVP in 1969. Jerry’s remarkable shooting prowess makes him an icon in NBA history.

5. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson walks onto the court to deliver the game ball before the game against the Boston Celtics in a 2012 Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Photo: Drew Hallowell

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 7 June 1975

: 7 June 1975 Age : 49 years old (as of 2024)

: 49 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored : 24,368

: 24,368 Rebounds : 3,394

: 3,394 Blocks : 164

: 164 Points per Game: 26.7

26.7 Field Goal: 42.5%

Allen Iverson’s career is known for his scoring ability. He earned an MVP award and four scoring titles. Primarily with the Philadelphia 76ers, the player’s fearless style and crossover made him one of the most electrifying players of his era.

6. James Harden

James Harden reacts after a three-point basket in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs. Photo: Tim Warner

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 26 August 1989

: 26 August 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 24,233 (and counting)

24,233 (and counting) Rebounds : 5,547

: 5,547 Blocks : 531

: 531 Points per Game: 24.7

24.7 Field Goal: 44.2%

James Harden has revolutionised the shooting guard position with his three-point shooting and step-back jumper. He left a significant mark with the Houston Rockets as an MVP and three-time scoring champion.

7. Clyde Drexler

Clyde Drexler on the court during a game against North Carolina State in 1983. Photo: Andy Hayt

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 June 1962

22 June 1962 Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)

62 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 22,195

22,195 Rebounds: 6,677

6,677 Blocks: 719

719 Points per Game: 20.4

20.4 Field Goal: 47.2%

Clyde Drexler was a remarkable athlete who played a significant role in the NBA during the 1990s. Drexler helped the Portland Trail Blazers and later the Houston Rockets, where he won a championship in 1995. He was a 10-time All-Star and won two NBA championships

8. George Gervin

George Gervin during a game in 1996. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 27 April 1952

27 April 1952 Age : 72 years old (as of 2024)

: 72 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored : 20,708

: 20,708 Rebounds : 3,607

: 3,607 Blocks : 670

: 670 Points per Game: 26.2

26.2 Field Goal: 50.4%

“The Iceman” George Gervin was a scoring machine for the San Antonio Spurs. He led the league in scoring four times. His smooth playing style and graceful scoring ability made him one of the most prominent players of the 1970s and 1980s.

9. Ray Allen

Ray Allen reacts after making a three-pointer against the Indiana Pacers during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs. Photo: Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 20 July 1975

20 July 1975 Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)

49 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 24,505

24,505 Rebounds : 5,272

: 5,272 Blocks : 244

: 244 Points per Game: 18.9

18.9 Field Goal: 45.2%

Ray Allen is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. He was crucial in two NBA championships with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Known for his three-point shooting, he held the record for most career three-pointers made until recently.

10. Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller stands on the court during the game against the Toronto Raptors at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24 August 1965

24 August 1965 Age : 59 years old (as of 2024)

: 59 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 25,279

25,279 Rebounds : 4,182

: 4,182 Blocks : 229

: 229 Points per Game: 18.2

18.2 Field Goal: 47.1%

Reggie Miller is one of the most gifted players in the NBA. He spent his entire career with the Indiana Pacers, becoming one of the best three-point shooters and clutch performers in NBA history. His shooting skills and competitive edge made him a five-time All-Star and a revered figure in Indiana sports.

11. Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady smiles after making a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Photo: Nick Laham

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 24 May 1979

: 24 May 1979 Age : 45 years old (as of 2024)

: 45 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 18,381

18,381 Rebounds : 5,276

: 5,276 Blocks : 759

: 759 Points per Game: 19.6

19.6 Field Goal: 43.5%

Tracy McGrady, known for his scoring and athleticism, made seven All-Star appearances and won two scoring titles. Though injuries limited his career, he made a significant impact with teams like the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.

12. Joe Dumars

Joe Dumars dribbles the ball upcourt against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1991 at The Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24 May 1963

24 May 1963 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 16,401

16,401 Rebounds : 2,203

: 2,203 Blocks : 211

: 211 Points per Game: 16.1

16.1 Field Goal: 46.0%

Joe Dumars was known for his defensive prowess and clutch scoring with the Detroit Pistons, helping them win two NBA championships. He was named Finals MVP in 1989 and made six All-Star appearances, showcasing his consistency and leadership.

13. Vince Carter

Vince Carter reacts against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Amway Arena. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26 January 1977

26 January 1977 Age : 47 years old (as of 2024)

: 47 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 25,728

25,728 Rebounds : 6,606

: 6,606 Blocks : 902

: 902 Points per Game : 16.7

: 16.7 Field Goal: 43.5%

Vince Carter is known for his dunking and longevity. He played 22 seasons in the NBA and was an eight-time All-Star. His influence during his time with the Toronto Raptors popularised the game in Canada, where he showcased his high-flying style and versatility.

14. Manu Ginobili

Manu Ginobili spurs in the second half at American Airlines Center on 14 November 2017 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28 July 1977

28 July 1977 Age : 47 years old (as of 2024)

: 47 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored : 14,043

: 14,043 Rebounds : 3,697

: 3,697 Blocks : 230

: 230 Points per Game: 13.3

13.3 Field Goal: 44.7%

Manu Ginobili was known for his skilful playmaking and clutch performances with the San Antonio Spurs, where he won four NBA championships. He is a two-time All-Star, and a critical member of the Spurs’ championship runs. The player remains one of the most influential international players in NBA history.

15. Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on 24 October 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 8 February 1990

8 February 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 14,392 (and counting)

14,392 (and counting) Rebounds : 2,945

: 2,945 Blocks : 261

: 261 Points per Game: 19.5

19.5 Field Goal: 45.9%

Klay Thompson is known for his sharpshooting and lockdown defence. He has been instrumental in the Golden State Warriors' four championships and is a five-time All-Star. His incredible shooting ability makes him one of the most respected shooters in National Basketball Association history.

16. Earl Monroe

Earl Monroe shoots a foul shot against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1975 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 21 November 1944

21 November 1944 Age : 80 years old (as of 2024)

: 80 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 17,454

17,454 Rebounds : 2,796

: 2,796 Points per Game: 18.8

18.8 Field Goal: 46.3%

Known as “The Pearl,” Earl Monroe was famous for his creative, flashy style and scoring prowess with the Baltimore Bullets and New York Knicks. Monroe was a four-time All-Star and key in the Knicks' 1973 championship.

17. Mitch Richmond

Mitch Richmond during a National Basketball Association game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Matt A. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 30 June 1965

: 30 June 1965 Age : 59 years old (as of 2024)

: 59 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 20,497

20,497 Rebounds : 3,801

: 3,801 Blocks : 206

: 206 Points per Game: 21.0

21.0 Field Goal: 45.5%

Mitch Richmond is one of the highest-paid athletes. He was a consistent scoring threat, primarily with the Sacramento Kings and also won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. Richmond is a six-time All-Star and the 1989 Rookie of the Year. His shooting and scoring ability earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame.

18. Hal Greer

Hal Greer playing on the court during an exhibition game at Charles Boehm Junior High School in 1968. Photo: Jack Rosen

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26 June 1936

26 June 1936 Age : 88 years old (as of 2024)

: 88 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 21,586

21,586 Rebounds : 5,665

: 5,665 Points per Game: 19.2

19.2 Field Goal: 45.2%

Hal Greer was a key scorer and clutch performer with the Philadelphia 76ers, leading them to the 1967 NBA championship. He is known for his mid-range jumpers. Greer was a ten-time All-Star and remains one of the most respected guards of his era.

19. Joe Johnson

Date of birth: 29 June 1981

29 June 1981 Age : 43 years old (as of 2024)

: 43 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 20,405

20,405 Rebounds : 5,171

: 5,171 Blocks : 308

: 308 Points per Game : 16.0

: 16.0 Field Goal: 44.1%

Joe Johnson is known for his isolation scoring. He made seven All-Star appearances and was especially effective with the Atlanta Hawks. “Iso Joe” played 18 seasons where he showcased his clutch scoring ability.

20. Sam Jones

Sam Jones dribbles the ball upcourt against the Philadelphia 76ers during an NBA basketball game circa 1965. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24 June 1933

24 June 1933 Age : 91 years old (as of 2024)

: 91 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 15,411

15,411 Rebounds : 4,305

: 4,305 Points per Game : 17.7

: 17.7 Field Goal: 45.6%

Sam Jones was a clutch performer and versatile scorer for the Boston Celtics. He has contributed to ten NBA championships and has five All-Star selections with the Celtics. His game-winning shots and smooth mid-range jumpers helped the Celtics dominate the 1960s.

21. Bill Sharman

Bill Sharman during a practice workout at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 May 1926

25 May 1926 Age: Deceased on 25 October 2013

Deceased on 25 October 2013 Points Scored: 12,665

12,665 Rebounds : 2,779

: 2,779 Points per Game : 17.8

: 17.8 Field Goal: 42.6%

Bill Sharman is one of the best white NBA players of all time. He was an eight-time All-Star and key player for the Boston Celtics. He contributed to four Celtics championships, was one of the first great free-throw shooters, and later became a Hall of Fame coach.

22. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler looks to pass the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on 15 March 2013 in Oakland, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 14 September 1989

14 September 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 14,129

14,129 Rebounds : 4,982

: 4,982 Blocks : 269

: 269 Points per Game : 17.6

: 17.6 Field Goal: 46.2%

Jimmy Butler is another shooter known for his defensive tenacity and leadership. He has been a crucial player for the Miami Heat, leading them to the 2020 NBA Finals. The player is a six-time All-Star.

23. Michael Cooper

Michael Cooper raises his finger to signify the Lakers are #1 at the end of the game. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 15 April 1956

15 April 1956 Age: 68 years old (as of 2024)

68 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 7,729

7,729 Rebounds : 2,349

: 2,349 Blocks : 450

: 450 Points per Game: 8.9

8.9 Field Goal: 46.0%

Michael Cooper is known for his elite defence. The player was pivotal in the Lakers’ “Showtime” era, helping them win five NBA titles. As a 1997 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Cooper’s versatility on defence made him a key player in one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties.

24. Lou Hudson

Date of birth: 11 July 1944

11 July 1944 Age : 80 years old (as of 2024)

: 80 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 17,940

17,940 Rebounds : 4,124

: 4,124 Points per Game: 20.2

20.2 Field Goal: 48.7%

Lou Hudson was known for his smooth shooting and scoring with the St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks. He is a six-time All-Star who consistently averaged over 20 points per game throughout his career, making him one of the most reliable scorers of his time.

25. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan looks on in the second half against Arizona State of the game at Galen Center on 15 January 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Victor Decolongon

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 7 August 1989

7 August 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 21,685

21,685 Rebounds : 4,583

: 4,583 Blocks : 282

: 282 Points per Game: 21.0

21.0 Field Goal: 46.5%

DeMar DeRozan is a skilled scorer known for his mid-range shooting. He has been a multiple-time All-Star, primarily with the Toronto Raptors and later with the Chicago Bulls.

Who is the best shooting guard of all time?

Michael Jordan is regarded as the best shooting guard of all time due to his extraordinary scoring ability, defensive prowess, and leadership. His six NBA championships, five MVP awards, and 10 scoring titles solidify his position as the greatest in the shooting guard role.

Where does Ray Allen rank all-time?

Ray Allen is often ranked among the top 10 shooting guards of all time. His three-point shooting skills and clutch performances in key games have made him a legend, particularly his game-tying shot in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

These best shooting guards of all time exemplify the skill, versatility, and resilience needed to excel in the NBA. Each player has left a lasting mark on the game through scoring, defence, and other iconic moments that inspire fans and players.

Legit.ng recently published the richest NBA players in the world and their net worths in 2024. The NBA attracts billions of fans annually and is considered one of the richest sports in the world.

Throughout the years, the NBA has seen numerous players amass significant wealth on and off the court. With a global audience in the millions, the sport has transformed many athletes into multimillionaires and even billionaires. Read the article to discover the wealthiest NBA players globally.

Source: Legit.ng