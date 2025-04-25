A Nigerian lady has shared the interesting story of how she met her husband at the Redeemed Christian Church of God

A Nigerian lady shared the romantic story of how she met the man who would later become her husband.

According to the lady, she met her husband in church and their relationship kicked off and ended in marriage.

In a video interview posted on TikTok, Ayo Adams, the lady Oluwbukola Akinbolusire said she attends the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

She noted that she met her husband on a particular day she attended bible study, also known as 'Digging Deep', in RCCG.

After she noticed the man and liked him, she promptly searched for his number on the church's WhatsApp group and sent him a message.

That was how their relationship started and later ended in marriage.

Her words:

"I met my husband in church. I don't want to be too spiritual, but I still can. So, I met my husband on a Tuesday, on a Digging Deep. I attend Redeemed. While I was still reading my Bible, I saw a guy walked in. I saw his leg. And then the Holy Spirit ministered to me that that's your husband. And I looked up. I actually chatted him first, not to say I love you, but I just chatted him first. I took his number on the Whatsapp group in church."

According to the lady, she and her husband have been married for six years.

Reactions as Nigerian lady meets husband in church

@Temilade Elizabeth Adedoyin said:

"I never for once attend digging deep for my church, next week Tuesday we dig it together oooo."

@oluwamodupetemi1 said:

"I met mine in the bus oooo…..I was I in between him and the driver in front…aft few minutes,I started sleeping ooo.oga carry my head on his shoulder."

@BENIN CITY HAIRSTYLIST said:

"RCCG has done more good than harm to us. Because this will soon be my story. We're Redeemers United in Love."

@obee7 said:

"How does God speak to you people so easily, telling you that's your husband. I've been asking him this question for almost 2 years now."

@handmadefootwearinibadan said:

"As dem don remove me from church WhatsApp group… what’s the way forward?"

