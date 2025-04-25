A Nigerian man raised the alarm as his sister went missing while going to write her JAMB exam in Lagos

He mentioned her last location and the last message she sent to her sister during her trip from Epe to Ajah

Many who came across the post lamented the route she took and prayed for her safe and quick return

A Nigerian man on X raised the alarm as his sister went missing while on her way to write the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

The young lady had moved from Epe to Ajah on Thursday, April 24, 2025, for her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Lady goes missing after leaving for JAMB exam. Photo: X/ @Rickson_, JAMB

Source: UGC

In an X post by @Rickson____, the man stated that the exam was scheduled for Friday, April 25, 2025, as the exams kicked off.

He added that it’s been almost 24 hours they heard from her, as he shared the message she sent to her other sister.

The post read:

“It’s almost 24hrs we haven’t heard from my sister, she was going to Epe from Ajah around 1pm yesterday (Thursday) for her jamb exam today…. The last msg she sent her other sister was that “I’m scared I Tink I enter rong car my eyes is itchy e be like I want to slip.”

Another post by @Majorjohnson1 stated that the girl’s name was Esther and her examination was supposed to be held by 9 am on Friday.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as JAMB candidate goes missing

@MistAr_Juice said:

"I pray she’s safe. But imagine imagine @JAMBHQ scheduling exams for 6:30am. What time do you want these kids to get to their centres???"

@BashirH00404265 said:

"Why will you allow her to go alone? Even adults are not safe around that axis. I pray she comes back safely."

@uccy_r said:

"Everyone should know about the Google Maps location-sharing feature. It’s very easy to set up, completely free, and incredibly useful. When your loved ones go out, make sure you can see their live location. I pray this girl returns home safely, this is heartbreaking."

@olatunegie said:

"Chai, this Lekki-Epe is too risky and people need to be careful of those cars around that axis…if you can get a tracker to track her phone or her last locations would be good to trace her whereabouts."

@Davardad said:

"Nobody was talking when Jamb was starting madness.... 98% of people writing jamb are kids, but you put them mls away and even put ridiculous time....."

@Persia51526417 said:

"Haaaa . Epe to Ajah thats not up to an hour . Why haven't the Police force did something about this. They are quick to find online Abuser but can't find her since yesterday.”

Lady goes missing after leaving for JAMB exam. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt Photo for illustration use only.

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a lady shared how she opposed her father while writing her JAMB exam.

Lady who wrote JAMB at 14 emerges BGS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the overall best-graduating student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Aishat Dauda, has opened up about her achievements.

Dauda went viral when she disclosed that she wrote JAMB at 14 and got admission at 15.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, Dauda shared how she started education early, her inspiration, and how she made first class.

Source: Legit.ng