Latest Samsung phones and prices in Nigeria: Best affordable models

Samsung is one of the globally known electronics brands. The manufacturer takes pride in producing high-quality products that meet the consumers' needs. Many Nigerians prefer this brand because it is reliable, feature-packed, and affordable. A look at different Samsung phones and prices in Nigeria shows there is something for people who earn different amounts.

Are you looking for the latest Samsung phone and its price? This brand is known for releasing multiple devices every year. Usually, the smartphone models are categorised into series. It is crucial for you should let your budget and desired features guide you when picking your next gadget.

Best Samsung phones and prices in Nigeria

Which Samsung phone is best and cheap? There are numerous models in the market, but the best is one that meets your needs and contains all features you consider important in a phone. Some judge based on the storage capacity, others on the camera or other features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G - ₦375,000

Announced: 4th January 2022

4th January 2022 Operating system: Android 12, One UI 4

Android 12, One UI 4 Display: 6.4 inches dynamic AMOLED 2X with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.4 inches dynamic AMOLED 2X with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 32 MP

32 MP Back camera: 12 MP (wide), 8 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide)

12 MP (wide), 8 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide) Processor: Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 680)/ Octa-core (1x2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3x2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 680)/ Octa-core (1x2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3x2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 128GB/ 256GB

128GB/ 256GB RAM: 6GB/8GB

6GB/8GB Modules: NFC, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, WiFi, single/ dual Nano-SIM

NFC, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, WiFi, single/ dual Nano-SIM Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh

How much is the latest Samsung phone in Nigeria? The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is one of the latest devices in Nigeria, and it has a retail price of about ₦375,000.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core - ₦49,700

Announced: 15th November 2021

15th November 2021 Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition)

Android 11 (Go edition) Display: 6.5 inches PLS TFT with a resolution 720 x 1600 pixels

6.5 inches PLS TFT with a resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Front camera: 5 MP

5 MP Back camera: 8 MP

8 MP Processor: Octa-core (4x1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4x1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (4x1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4x1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 32GB

32GB RAM: 2GB

2GB Modules: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB 2.0, single/ dual Nano-SIM

Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB 2.0, single/ dual Nano-SIM Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh

Which is the latest Samsung phone and its price in Nigeria? The Galaxy A03 Core is one of the latest releases, and it has a retail price of ₦49,700.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G - ₦259,000

Announced: 24th September 2021

24th September 2021 Operating system: Android 11, One UI 3.1

Android 11, One UI 3.1 Display: 6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 32 MP

32 MP Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro)

64 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro) Processor: Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 670)

Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Memory: 128GB

128GB RAM: 6GB/ 8GB

6GB/ 8GB Modules: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, dual Nano-SIM, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, dual Nano-SIM, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh

The Galaxy M52 5G is a great device with impressive features. This Samsung phone's price in Nigeria is about ₦259,000 but may vary depending on the store you visit.

Samsung Galaxy A03s - ₦81,000

Announced: 18th August 2021

18th August 2021 Operating system: Android 11, One UI 3.1 Core

Android 11, One UI 3.1 Core Display: 6.5 inches PLS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels

6.5 inches PLS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels Front camera: 5 MP

5 MP Back camera: 13 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

13 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Memory: 32GB/ 64GB

32GB/ 64GB RAM: 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB

2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0

Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

How much is a Samsung phone? The prices vary depending on the model and its features. The Galaxy A03s has a retail price of about ₦81,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G - ₦550,000

Announced: 11th August 2021

11th August 2021 Operating system: Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.0

Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.0 Display: 6.7 inches Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels

6.7 inches Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels Front camera: 10 MP

10 MP Back camera: 12 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide)

12 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide) Processor: Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 680)

Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Memory: 128GB/ 256GB

128GB/ 256GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Modules: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, Nano-SIM

Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, Nano-SIM Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a stylish and classy device with a retail price of about ₦550,000. It is a high-end model that runs on the latest Android software and has many impressive features.

Samsung Galaxy M32 - ₦180,000

Announced: 21st June 2021

21st June 2021 Operating system: Android 11, One UI 3.1

Android 11, One UI 3.1 Display: 6.4 inches Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.4 inches Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 20 MP

20 MP Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 64GB/ 128GB

64GB/ 128GB RAM: 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB

4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

Dual Nano-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh

This device has a retail price of about ₦180,000.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G - ₦82,250

Announced: 3rd June 2021

3rd June 2021 Operating system: Android 11, One UI Core 3.1

Android 11, One UI Core 3.1 Display: 6.6 inches TFT with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.6 inches TFT with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 8 MP

8 MP Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (depth)

48 MP (wide), 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 64GB/ 128 GB

64GB/ 128 GB RAM: 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB

4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB Modules: Single/ dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0

Single/ dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

The Galaxy A22 5G is one of the new models available in Nigeria. The Samsung A series price in Nigeria is relatively affordable for many people. The A22 5G model's retail price starts from ₦82,250 and may be higher depending on the store you make your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy A52 - ₦209,000

Announced: 17th March 2021

17th March 2021 Operating system: Android 11, One UI Core 3.1

Android 11, One UI Core 3.1 Display: 6.6 inches TFT with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.6 inches TFT with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 8 MP

8 MP Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (depth)

48 MP (wide), 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 64GB/ 128GB

64GB/ 128GB RAM: 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB

4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB Modules: Single/ dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0

Single/ dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

The Galaxy A52's cost is about ₦209,000.

Samsung Galaxy A72 - ₦285,000

Announced: 17th March 2021

17th March 2021 Operating system: Android 11, One UI 3.1

Android 11, One UI 3.1 Display: 6.7 inches Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.7 inches Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 32 MP

32 MP Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro)

64 MP (wide), 8 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)

Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Memory: 128GB/ 256GB

128GB/ 256GB RAM: 6GB/ 8GB

6GB/ 8GB Modules: Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, single/ dual Nano-SIM

Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, single/ dual Nano-SIM Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh

The Galaxy A72 is a fantastic device with impressive features that the modern person will love. It has an estimated retail price of ₦285,000.

Samsung Galaxy A32 - ₦185,000

Announced: 25th February 2021

25th February 2021 Operating system: Android 11, One UI 3.1

Android 11, One UI 3.1 Display: 6.4 inches Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.4 inches Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 20 MP

20 MP Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro), 5 MP (depth)

64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro), 5 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 64GB/ 128GB

64GB/ 128GB RAM: 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB

4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB Modules: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh

The Galaxy A32 smartphone has a retail price of about ₦185,000.

Do you wish to know the latest Samsung phones and prices in Nigeria? The list above contains the best options in 2022 for you to consider.

