Shortest MLB players: 15 smallest baseball stars throughout history

Major League Baseball was founded in 1876, and the league has attracted many top baseball players worldwide. While the sport is known for having tall players, it has featured some of the shortest MLB players. Therefore, it proves that height is not a big deal in baseball; all that matters is how best an individual can play their position.

The shortest MLB players throughout history. Photo: Transcendental Graphics, Bruce Bennett Studios, Louis Requena/MLB, Bettmann (modified by author)

It is uncommon to see a short baseball player in Major League Baseball since tall players dominate the sport. However, short players have also played in the MLB, and some have been honoured by being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, signifying how good they were at the game.

The shortest MLB players to ever play the game

Short athletes may seem disadvantaged in baseball, especially at the highest level in the MLB. However, some short baseball players have thrived and made history in the MLB. Here are short baseballers to ever play in Major League Baseball.

1. Eddie Gaedel - 3’7” (109 cm)

Eddie Gaedel, midget hired by St. Louis Browns owner Bill Veeck, takes a ball as he bats during a game on August 18, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo: Transcendental Graphics

Edward Carl Gaedel was an American baseball player born on 8 June 1925 and died on 18 June 1961, aged 36 years. He holds the record for the shortest MLB player in history with a height of 3 feet 7 inches (109 centimetres). Eddie was a pinch hitter for the St. Louis Browns in 1951.

2. Bob Emmerich - 5’3” (160 cm)

1924 Boston Braves baseball team, Bob Emmerich, Al Nixon, unidentified, Bill Cunningham, Casey Stengel, Ed Sperber, Walton Cruise, and Bill Bagwell. Photo: Bruce Bennett Studios

He was born Robert George Emmerich in New York, United States, on 1 August 1891 and passed away on 22 November 1948 when he was 57. Emmerich’s height was 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres). The baseball player plied his trade for the Atlanta Braves in Boston, Massachusetts. He was a centerfielder and pinch runner.

3. Jess Cortazzo - 5’3” (160 cm)

John Francis "Jess" Cortazzo, famous as Shine, was born on 26 September 1904, in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, United States. Jess Cortazzo stood at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. He was a pinch hitter and made his professional baseball debut for the Chicago White Sox in 1923 and retired after playing a single game. He passed away on 4 March 1963, aged 58 years.

4. Stubby Magner - 5’3” (160 cm)

He was born Edmund Burke Magner on 10 February 1888 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, United States. He was famous as Stubby Magner and was 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. He played 13 games in Major League Baseball for the New York Yankees as a shortstop and second baseman in 1911. The professional baseball player died on 6 September 1956.

5. Pompey Davalillo - 5’3” (160 cm)

He was a Venezuelan baseball player born on 30 June 1928 and died on 28 February 2013. He was nicknamed Yo-Yo and played for Washington Senators in 1953 as a shortstop. Pompey is one of the shortest professional baseball players in history, standing at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall.

6. Lee Viau - 5’4” (163 cm)

He was born Leon A. Viau on 5 July 1866 in Corinth, Vermont, United States. He played professional baseball in MLB between 1888 and 1892 for Cincinnati Red Stockings/Reds, Cleveland Spiders, Louisville Colonels, and Boston Beaneaters as a pitcher and right-fielder. Lee Viau’s height was 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). The player passed away on 17 December 1947.

7. Dinty Gearin - 5’4” (163 cm)

Dennis John Gearin is a former professional New York Giants and Boston Braves baseball player. He was born on 15 October 1897 and passed away in March 1959. The former pitcher was 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

8. Willie Keeber - 5’4” (163 cm)

William Henry Keeler, also known as Wee Willie, was an American MLB player born on 3 March 1872, in Brooklyn, New York, United States. The sports personality was 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) and played professional baseball as a right fielder between 1892 and 1910 for the Baltimore Orioles and Brooklyn Superbas. He died on 1 January 1923.

9. Walter James Vincent Maranville - 5’5” (165 cm)

Walter James Vincent Maranville was also referred to as Rabbit. He played in the MLB for 23 years for Boston Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, Brooklyn Robins, and St. Louis Cardinals. The baseball hall of fame member was 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. He lived between 1891 and 1954.

10. Gene Krapp - 5’5” (165 cm)

Eugene Hamlet Krapp played for the Cleveland Naps and Buffalo Buffeds/Blues as a pitcher between 1911 and 1915. He was born on 12 May 1887, in Rochester, New York, United States and stood at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). He passed away on 13 April 1923.

11. Freddie Patek - 5’5” (165 cm)

Shortstop Freddie Patek #37 of the Kansas City Royals singles to right field to score outfielder Lou Piniella #9 in the bottom of the tenth inning of a game. Photo: John Vawter

Freddie Joseph Patek, aka The Flea or The Cricket, was an American professional baseball player born on 9 October 1944. He also makes it to the list of the shortest baseball players with a height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). He played in Major League Baseball as a shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals and California Angels between 1968 and 1981.

12. David Eckstein - 5’6” (168 cm)

Rich Aurilia (35) hangs on to second base after hitting a double as Anaheim Angels' shortstop David Eckstein is late with the tag. Photo: Timothy A. CLARY

David Mark Eckstein was born on 20 January 1975, in Stanford, Florida, USA and is a former baseball player in MLB for the Anaheims Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres as a shortstop and second baseman. The former American athlete is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

13. Bobby Shantz - 5’6” (168 cm)

Yankee pitcher Bobby Shantz proudly displays the Rawlings Gold Glove Award presented to him here June 9th as the best fielding pitcher in the American League. Photo: Bettmann

His real name is Robert Clayton Shantz, and he was born on 26 September 1925, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, United States. The former Major League Baseball player stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). He played as a pitcher for the Philadelphia Athletics, Kansas City Athletics, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Philadelphia Phillies between 1949 and 1964.

14. Phil Rizzuto - 5’6” (168 cm)

Phil Rizzuto, Hall of Fame shortstop for the New York Yankees, jokes with the camera about his new glasses in 1955. Four eyes. Photo: Mark Rucker

Philip Francis Rizzuto was popularly known as The Scooter when he played in Major League Baseball. The former pro baseball player was an American born on 25 September 1917 and was 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. He was a shortstop for the New York Yankees between 1941 and 1956. He passed away in August 2007.

15. Lewis Robert Wilson - 5’6” (168 cm)

Hack Wilson, outfielder of the Chicago Cubs, at bat, circa 1925. Photo: The Stanley Weston

He was an American Major League Baseball player for the New York Giants, Chicago Cubs, Brooklyn Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies. The centerfielder’s height was 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). He was born on 26 April 1900 and passed away on 23 November 1948.

Frequently asked questions

Has a little person ever played in the MLB? Edward Carl Gaedel was the smallest man to play in the MLB. He was 3 feet 7 inches (109 centimetres) tall. How short is the shortest MLB player? The shortest active Major League Baseball player is Jose Altuve, with a height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). Who is the shortest MLB pitcher ever? At 5 feet 1 inches (155 centimetres), Roy Welmaker is the shortest pitcher ever in MLB. Who is the shortest MLB player to hit a home run? Eddie Gaedel is the shortest MLB athlete to hit a home run. Who is the shortest MLB Hall of Famer? William Henry Keeler was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1939. He stood at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). Does height matter in baseball? Yes. Height is advantageous for pitchers, and therefore pitchers tend to be taller compared to other baseballers in other positions. Why do taller pitchers throw faster? The taller pitchers have longer limbs and more body mass, making them throw harder and faster than the shorter pitchers. What position do bigger guys play in baseball? A big baseballer is better placed to play as a third baseman. A bigger guy can also play in positions such as first base, corner outfield, or designated hitter.

Being short does not necessarily make one a bad baseball player, as some of the shortest MLB players have been successful in the game. The above list features the shortest players in the history of Major League Baseball, and some had outstanding careers earning them a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

