Latest Oppo phones and prices in Nigeria: best affordable models

Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd, a Chinese company, was founded in 2004. The company is known for manufacturing the Oppo brand of phones and other electronics. Today, this brand is widely accepted in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. Looking at Oppo phones and prices in Nigeria, you will realise that the devices are affordable and packed with the latest features.

Which model of Oppo is best? The brand has many models, each with a unique price and features to meet the needs of different consumers. Therefore, the best model is one that satisfies your needs and wants as the consumer. From the list of the latest Oppo phones and prices in Nigeria, it is evident that the company caters for the needs of people from different income groups.

Latest Oppo phones and prices in Nigeria

What is the best affordable Oppo phone? Since Nigerians' purchasing power varies from one household to another, it is challenging to pinpoint a single model that almost everyone would consider affordable.

Below are some of the best models that you should check out in 2022.

Oppo Reno5 F - ₦139,999

Announced: 17th March 2021

17th March 2021 Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 32 MP

32 MP Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

48 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 128GB

128GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS

Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4310 mAh

How much is this Oppo phone? The Reno5 F has a price tag of about ₦139,999 or more, depending on your retailer.

Oppo A54 - ₦98,000

Announced: 26th March 2021

26th March 2021 Operating system: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2

Android 10, ColorOS 7.2 Display: 6.51 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels

6.51 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels Front camera: 16 MP

16 MP Back camera: 13 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

13 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Memory: 64GB/ 128GB

64GB/ 128GB RAM: 4GB/ 6GB

4GB/ 6GB Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0

Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

The Oppo phones price list in Nigeria shows that this is one of the relatively affordable devices in the country. It has a price tag of ₦98,000 or more.

Oppo A74 - ₦136,000

Announced: 5th April 2021

5th April 2021 Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 16 MP

16 MP Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Memory: 128GB

128GB RAM: 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB

4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS

Dual Nano-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

This Oppo phone's price is about ₦136,000.

Oppo Reno6 5G - ₦147,000

Announced: 27th May 2021

27th May 2021 Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.3

Android 11, ColorOS 11.3 Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 32 MP

32 MP Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)

64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 128GB/ 256GB

128GB/ 256GB RAM: 8GB/ 12GB

8GB/ 12GB Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh

What is Oppo's price in Nigeria? The Reno6 5G ranges about ₦147,000.

Oppo A55 - ₦115,400

Announced: 1st October 2021

1st October 2021 Operating system: Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Display: 6.51 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels

6.51 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels Front camera: 16 MP

16 MP Back camera: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

50 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Memory: 4GB/ 6GB

4GB/ 6GB RAM: 64GB/ 128GB

64GB/ 128GB Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0

Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

What is the cost of the A55 smartphone? This Oppo phone's price in Nigeria is about ₦115,400.

Oppo A16K - ₦86,900

Announced: 8th November 2021

8th November 2021 Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Display: 6.52 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels

6.52 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels Front camera: 5 MP

5 MP Back camera: 13 MP,

13 MP, Processor: Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Memory: 32GB/ 64GB

32GB/ 64GB RAM: 3GB/ 4GB

3GB/ 4GB Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, micro USB 2.0, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11

Dual Nano-SIM, micro USB 2.0, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh

The A16K model is one of the most affordable options in the market today. It has a retail price range of about ₦86,900.

Oppo K9x - ₦95,000

Announced: 23rd December 2021

23rd December 2021 Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Display: 6.49 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.49 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 16 MP

16 MP Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

64 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 128GB/ 265GB

128GB/ 265GB RAM: 6GB/ 8GB

6GB/ 8GB Modules: USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, dual Nano-SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11

USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, dual Nano-SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

The K9x model is fantastic for the modern smartphone user. It goes for about ₦95,000.

Oppo A95 - ₦200,000

Announced: 16th November 2021

16th November 2021 Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 16 MP

16 MP Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Memory: 128GB/ 256GB

128GB/ 256GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Modules: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0, dual Nano-SIM

Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0, dual Nano-SIM Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

The A95 model has a price tag of about ₦200,000.

Oppo A11s - ₦70,000

Announced: 27th December 2021

27th December 2021 Operating system: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2

Android 10, ColorOS 7.2 Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels

6.5 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels Front camera: 8 MP

8 MP Back camera: 13 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

13 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (4x1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4x1.6 GHz Kryo 240)

Octa-core (4x1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4x1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Memory: 65GB/ 128GB

65GB/ 128GB RAM: 4GB/ 8GB

4GB/ 8GB Modules: USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, dual Nano-SIM

USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, dual Nano-SIM Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

The A11s is one of the newest and most affordable models in the market. To acquire one, you should be ready to part with about ₦70,000.

Oppo A36 - ₦110,000

Announced: 10th January 2022

10th January 2022 Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Display: 6.56 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels

6.56 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels Front camera: 8 MP

8 MP Back camera: 13 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth)

13 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)

Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Memory: 256GB

256GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0

Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

This model has a price tag of about ₦110,000.

Do you want to know the latest Oppo phones and prices in Nigeria? The list above provides you with the latest and most affordable options you should consider in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng