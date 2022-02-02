Latest Oppo phones and prices in Nigeria: best affordable models
Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd, a Chinese company, was founded in 2004. The company is known for manufacturing the Oppo brand of phones and other electronics. Today, this brand is widely accepted in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. Looking at Oppo phones and prices in Nigeria, you will realise that the devices are affordable and packed with the latest features.
Which model of Oppo is best? The brand has many models, each with a unique price and features to meet the needs of different consumers. Therefore, the best model is one that satisfies your needs and wants as the consumer. From the list of the latest Oppo phones and prices in Nigeria, it is evident that the company caters for the needs of people from different income groups.
What is the best affordable Oppo phone? Since Nigerians' purchasing power varies from one household to another, it is challenging to pinpoint a single model that almost everyone would consider affordable.
Below are some of the best models that you should check out in 2022.
Oppo Reno5 F - ₦139,999
- Announced: 17th March 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Front camera: 32 MP
- Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Processor: Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- Memory: 128GB
- RAM: 8GB
- Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4310 mAh
How much is this Oppo phone? The Reno5 F has a price tag of about ₦139,999 or more, depending on your retailer.
Oppo A54 - ₦98,000
- Announced: 26th March 2021
- Operating system: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
- Display: 6.51 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels
- Front camera: 16 MP
- Back camera: 13 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Processor: Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
- Memory: 64GB/ 128GB
- RAM: 4GB/ 6GB
- Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
The Oppo phones price list in Nigeria shows that this is one of the relatively affordable devices in the country. It has a price tag of ₦98,000 or more.
Oppo A74 - ₦136,000
- Announced: 5th April 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Front camera: 16 MP
- Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Processor: Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
- Memory: 128GB
- RAM: 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB
- Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
This Oppo phone's price is about ₦136,000.
Oppo Reno6 5G - ₦147,000
- Announced: 27th May 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.3
- Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Front camera: 32 MP
- Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)
- Processor: Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- Memory: 128GB/ 256GB
- RAM: 8GB/ 12GB
- Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh
What is Oppo's price in Nigeria? The Reno6 5G ranges about ₦147,000.
Oppo A55 - ₦115,400
- Announced: 1st October 2021
- Operating system: Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
- Display: 6.51 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels
- Front camera: 16 MP
- Back camera: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Processor: Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
- Memory: 4GB/ 6GB
- RAM: 64GB/ 128GB
- Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
What is the cost of the A55 smartphone? This Oppo phone's price in Nigeria is about ₦115,400.
Oppo A16K - ₦86,900
- Announced: 8th November 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Display: 6.52 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels
- Front camera: 5 MP
- Back camera: 13 MP,
- Processor: Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
- Memory: 32GB/ 64GB
- RAM: 3GB/ 4GB
- Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, micro USB 2.0, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh
The A16K model is one of the most affordable options in the market today. It has a retail price range of about ₦86,900.
Oppo K9x - ₦95,000
- Announced: 23rd December 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Display: 6.49 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Front camera: 16 MP
- Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Processor: Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- Memory: 128GB/ 265GB
- RAM: 6GB/ 8GB
- Modules: USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, dual Nano-SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
The K9x model is fantastic for the modern smartphone user. It goes for about ₦95,000.
Oppo A95 - ₦200,000
- Announced: 16th November 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Front camera: 16 MP
- Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Processor: Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
- Memory: 128GB/ 256GB
- RAM: 8GB
- Modules: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0, dual Nano-SIM
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
The A95 model has a price tag of about ₦200,000.
Oppo A11s - ₦70,000
- Announced: 27th December 2021
- Operating system: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
- Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels
- Front camera: 8 MP
- Back camera: 13 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Processor: Octa-core (4x1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4x1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
- Memory: 65GB/ 128GB
- RAM: 4GB/ 8GB
- Modules: USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, dual Nano-SIM
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
The A11s is one of the newest and most affordable models in the market. To acquire one, you should be ready to part with about ₦70,000.
Oppo A36 - ₦110,000
- Announced: 10th January 2022
- Operating system: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Display: 6.56 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels
- Front camera: 8 MP
- Back camera: 13 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth)
- Processor: Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
- Memory: 256GB
- RAM: 8GB
- Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
This model has a price tag of about ₦110,000.
Do you want to know the latest Oppo phones and prices in Nigeria? The list above provides you with the latest and most affordable options you should consider in 2022.
