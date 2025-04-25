British rapper Stefflon Don is making headlines over her latest post on social media despite her connection with Burna Boy

The music star took to her Instagram page to seemingly throw shade as she named the real giant of Africa

Interestingly, Stefflon’s post drew the attention of many netizens, and a number of them agreed with her

British rapper, Stephanie Victoria Allen aka Stefflon Don, has praised the president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, on social media.

The music star, who is also famed for formerly dating Nigerian singer and self-styled African giant, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, reacted to the impressive things President Traore has done in Burkina Faso.

President Traore, who was recently targeted in a coup, stopped the export of unrefined gold to Europe and established a national gold refinery to boost the economy of Burkina Faso and add value to the country. In addition, he reportedly rejected loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, paid off Burkina Faso’s local debts, and made bold moves to reduce his country’s dependency on international organisations.

Just recently, President Traore made education free in Burkina Faso, among other great steps in the right direction. Traore’s moves drew the attention of many people all over the world, including the British rapper, Stefflon Don.

She took to her official Instagram page to put a spotlight on President Traore by posting his photo for her 4.1 million followers to see. In the comment section of the post, Stefflon Don also called the President of Burkina Faso the real African Giant.

In her words:

“The real Giant of Africa”

See her post below:

Recall that Stefflon Don dated Burna Boy, who was known to call himself the African Giant. However, the Nigerian singer has turned down opportunities to take up activism, leading to many Nigerians questioning his African Giant tag.

Netizens react as Stefflon Don calls President Traore the real African Giant

Stefflon Don’s post about the president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, being the real African Giant was met with mixed reactions from netizens. While the majority of them agreed with her, others noted that her post was shade at Burna Boy:

Prima_donnar said:

“This shade is so respectful, it has fact and the fear of God in it.”

Opeyemioluwa_12 said:

“A man who loves his people more than himself a true leader 🙌.”

Benitavitus said:

“The working president 🙌🔥.”

Nyarigemaxwel said:

“This guy erased all debt in barely a year , our Kenyan president is still begging for loans 😢.”

Babrahairway said:

“No lies were told at all, burkinafaso is the best right now cos the president is working no be small…this one wey we Dey over 2 years now never do anything than to dey borrow money up and down and Dey travel up and down!”

Coupe__deca said:

“This lady can’t stop thinking of Burna boy 😂😂.”

Bujuar said:

“Yes he is the giant of Africa. Ibrahim Traore must be protected.”

Edadeks said:

“It’s not shade. It’s true.”

Ego__oyibo280 said:

“No lies at all! That man came with full force😂 Man is not smiling and Burkina Faso would be so glad he took over power.”

Mrkingimeh wrote:

“No be lie. This young president of Burkina Faso is really transforming his country. The other old kangaroo leaders in Africa should learn from him what it truly means to love ones country as a leader.”

Invnoel07 said:

“Yes, he is the real giant of Africa. If you see the statement as a beef to Burna boy, means your thought process is still very backward.”

