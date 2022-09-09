Top 20 most expensive things in the world: what are they?

What is the priciest item in the world? Most people desire to own the best things in the world, no matter the cost. As a result, some people go to any length to get them. Find out what is the most expensive thing in the world money can buy.

The most expensive things in the world. Photo: @antiliahouse, @uretskyaviation, @hoodrichsuperstars on Instagram (modified by author)

The most expensive things in the world are rare and exclusive. Most importantly, only the uber-rich can afford to own most of these things. The rich unapologetically spend their money to buy these expensive things, even if it may seem absurd to others.

The most expensive thing in the world

The world is an expensive place to be, especially for those who love fine things in life. If you are wondering what is the most expensive thing in the world, here are the top 10 priciest items.

20. L'Incomparable diamond necklace - $55 million

The 637-carat "L'incomparable necklace displayed at a media event in Singapore on October 4, 2013. Photo: Roslan Rahman

The L'Incomparable diamond necklace with a market value of $55 million, is considered the costliest necklace that goes beyond human expectations. It is made of flawless 637-carat white diamond suspended from a rose gold setting studded with 90 white diamonds.

A girl in Congo discovered the spectacular diamond that serves as the necklace's centrepiece about three decades ago.

19. Graff Diamonds hallucination watch - $55 million

The Hallucination watch displayed at the booth of British jeweller Graff in Basel. Photo: Sebastien Bozon

Laurence Graff is known for producing expensive items from precious gemstones, and one of them is the Graff Diamonds hallucination watch. Currently valued at $55 million, the watch may not appear tentative.

A close look will reveal a myriad of multicoloured diamonds. For instance, the watch has 110-carat diamonds in various shapes and colours.

18. 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO - $70 million

A 1963 Ferrari 250GTO Berlinetta driven by Thomas Price from Larkspur, CA, USA, during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Mazda Raceway in Monterey, CA. Photo: Allan Hamilton

The Ferrari 250 GTO, which holds the title of one of the priciest vehicles ever sold, was manufactured in 1963 and sold privately for $70 million in June 2018. The automobile was created by Giotto Bizzarrini and Sergio Scaglietti and was planned to participate in Group 3 GT racing. It was also required to beat Aston Martin’s DP214, Shelby’s Cobra, and Jaguar’s E-Type.

17. The Garçon à la pipe painting - $104 million

Two Sotheby's employees hold up Pablo Picasso's "Garcon a la Pipe", which sold for USD 104,168,000 on 05 May 2004, at Sotheby's auction house in New York. Photo: STAN HONDA

The Garçon à la pipe painting is among the most expensive thing in the world. It was sold at Sotheby's auction on 5 May 2004 for $104 million. Pablo Picasso, the master artist, created this magnificent Garçon à la pipe painting in 1905. Picasso painted this piece when he was only 24 years old during his Rose Period in the Montmartre area of Paris.

Garçon à la Pipe is translated as "Boy with a Pipe" in English. The painting portrays a teenage boy seated in blue overalls wearing a garland of roses on his head. He holds a pipe in his left hand the wrong way around. It is currently the fifth highest-selling painting by Picasso.

16. Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I painting - $135 million

Adele Bloch-Bauer I, 1907. Found in the collection of the Neue Galerie New York. Photo: Fine Art Images

Gustav Klimt completed the Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I painting between 1903 and 1907. Also known as The Lady in Gold or The Woman in Gold, the portrait was commissioned by Adele Bloch-Bauer and her husband Ferdinand Bauer.

It was then stolen by the Nazis in 1941 and displayed at the Österreichische Galerie Belvedere in Vienna. Although the portrait has a long intriguing story, it was last sold to art collector Ronald Lauder in 2006 for $135 million. Since then, it has been displayed publicly in the Neue Galerie in New York.

15. Pointing Man Sculpture - $141.3 million

A visitor looks at the bronze statue "Walking Man I" of Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti at the Galleria Borghese Art Gallery in Rome. Photo: Andreas Solaro

L’Homme au doigt, also known as Walking Man I, is a bronze sculpture crafted by Alberto Giacometti in 1947. The craftsman made six crafts of this artwork and one artist’s proof.

This resulted in the sculpture appearing in different locations, including New York’s Museum of Modern Art, London’s Tate Gallery, and Des Moines Art Center. In 2015, billionaire Steven Cohen bought the 70-inch-tall sculpture at $141.3 million, making it the most expensive sculpture ever sold at auction.

14. Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Gullwing Uhlenhaut - $143 million

The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Gullwing Uhlenhaut is one of the most expensive things in the world. It was sold at auction in May 2022. Renowned engineer Rudi Uhlenhaut designed this extra-special Gullwing.

There are only two prototype coupe versions of Mercedes' famed Silver Arrow 300 SLR race cars. The Benz is known for its curved doors that open vertically to resemble a seagull's wings. This low-slung silver coupe features a powerful straight-eight engine.

13. Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills House - $165 million

Jeff Bezos is one man who loves expensive things. And being the owner of Amazon, his taste in items is probably high, as seen in his multi million Beverly Hills house.

Jeff acquired the house from the music mogul David Geffen at a whooping cost of $165 million, which made history as the most expensive home sale in California.

The house, which features a 13,600-square-foot mansion, two guest houses, a tennis court, a pool, and other state-of-art amenities, was built by Warner Bros. cofounder and president Jack L. Warner in 1937.

12. The Card Players painting - $250 million

The painting is one of the most expensive pieces of artwork, the work of French artist Paul Cezzane. It is part of a series considered a cornerstone of Cézanne's art during the early-to-mid 1890s.

The piece of art is an angular, moody representation of two Aix-en-Provence peasants in a card game. The Card Players painting is owned by the Al Thani family, Qatar's royal family. The family bought the picture in a single stroke at an auction for $250 million in 2011.

11. Interchange (de Kooning) - $300 million

The Interchange, also known as Interchanged, is an oil painting on canvas by Dutch-American expressionist Willem de Kooning. The Interchanged measures 200.7 by 175.3 centimetres, and the piece was finished in 1955. The painting features a fleshy pink mass at its centre, representing a seated woman.

It was sold by the David Geffen Foundation to Kenneth C. Griffin for $300 million in September 2015. The Interchange is currently at the Art Institute of Chicago on loan. It comes in second on the list of most expensive paintings, behind Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi.

10. Private Boeing 787 Dreamliner - $300 million

The private Boeing has been a center of attraction in the Dubai Airshow for quite some time now. The first private Boeing 787 crossed all the expectations of a luxurious private airline by coming with a shower for two, an entertainment lounge, a dining area, a bedroom, and a 42-inch television.

Valued at $300 million, it is only affordable to those who want privacy but still cannot compromise the essence of a sizable airline.

9. The Cullinan - $400 million

A Replica of the Imperial Crown used by Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain, on display at the HQ of the Royal Asscher Diamond sales agency, on 27 May 2004, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Koichi Kamoshida

The Cullinan is the largest rough diamond of gem quality ever found. Frederick Wells discovered the gem that weighs an incredible 3,106.75 carats in South Africa in 1905.

It is famously known as the Star of Africa and was given as a gift to King Edward VII by Louis Botha. The rough diamond was cut into nine main stones by Joseph Asscher & Co in 1908.

The main stones made Imperial State Crown, Sovereign Scepter with Cross, pendant brooch, and other jewellery. The were all owned by Queen Elizabeth II.

8. Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi painting - $450.3 million

Salvator Mundi attributed to Leonardo da Vinci Circa 1490-1519, oil on panel, 45.4 cm × 65.6 cm (25.8 in × 17.9 in), private collection. Photo: VCG Wilson

Paintings are usually very expensive. Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci is one of the world's most expensive items. It is a painting of Jesus, and the name translates to "Saviour of the World".

It was bought in 2017 by Saudi Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud.To this date, it is still the costliest painting in the whole world.

7. Villa Leopolda - $506 million

Picture of the Leopolda estate, owned by Lily Safra, taken in Villefranche-sur-Mer, French Riviera, on August 9, 2008. Photo: ERIC ESTRADE

The Villa Leopolda is the second most expensive home in the world. It was designed and built from 1929 to 1931 by an American architect, Ogden Codman Jr. The Lebanese- born Brazilian banker Edmond Safra and his wife, Lily, are the owners of the posh villa.

The villa seats on 7.3 hectares (18 acres) of grounds and was once the home of King Leopold II of Belgium. It has three swimming pools and several spacious bathrooms.

The villa was the location of Lermontov's villa in the 1948 film The Red Shoes. In addition, it was the set of the movie To Catch a Thief, shot in 1955.

6. Crown Jewel - $591 million

The Crown Of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (1937) Made Of Platinum And Containing The Famous Koh-i-noor Diamond Along With Other Gems. Photo: Tim Graham

Koh-i-noor or the Crown Jewel was mined in India and gifted to the British Queen Elizabeth during their colonial phase. The jewel, which consists of a 109-carat diamond and is currently valued at about $591 million.

5. Air Force One - $660 million

Air Force One is the most expensive private jet in the world. It is a triple-decker with 4000 square feet of space and is owned by the United States Air Force.

This private jet can be fuelled mid-air, making it self-sufficient at airports worldwide. It can carry 26 crew members and 100 passengers and flies at a speed of about 650 miles per hour.

It is equipped with advanced secure communications apparatus, allowing the aircraft to function as a mobile command centre. It has a conference/dining room quarters for the president, offices, two galleys and an area that can be converted to a hospital.

4. Antilia - $2 billion

Antilia, the Ambani building, the most expensive private Antilia, the Ambani building, property in the world, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Asia. Photo: Alex Robinson

This is the most expensive private home in the world. The Antilia is on a private island off the coast of Mumbai, India. It is owned by the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani. He is also the owner of Antilia real estate company which has offices in Mumbai.

This humongous home is 27 stories high of 173 metres tall, over 37,000 square metres. It has a ballroom, a 50-seat movie theatre and nine high-speed elevators. Other features include three helipads, air traffic control, and 168 vehicles parking space.

It also boasts a pool, gym, spa, temple, and snow room that spits snowflakes out from the walls. The home was constructed to withstand an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.0.

3. Hubble Space Telescope - $2.1 billion

In this photograph, the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) is clearing the cargo bay during its deployment on April 25, 1990. Photo: HUM Images

The Hubble Space Telescope holds the Guinness Book of world records for being the most expensive telescope, with a raking value of $2.1 billion.

It was first debuted in 1990 and has been used in various renowned scientific discoveries such as confirming that the universe is still expanding and aiding in understanding the universe's age. The telescope uses 25-foot solar panels to harvest solar energy and enhances astronomers’ vision to see things in outer space.

2. Yacht History Supreme - $4.8 billion

The History Supreme yacht is the most expensive thing ever. It was built by a renowned luxury designer from the UK called Stuart Hughes. It took him three years to complete the yacht.

This luxurious superyacht is believed to be owned by Malaysian businessman Robert Kuok. He is the founder and owner of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.

The History Supreme is 30 meters long, has a crew of 70 and can travel at a speed of 22 knots. 100,000 kg of solid gold and platinum was used to construct this superyacht, raising its price tag. Areas of the yacht adorned in gold include the deck, railings, dining area, and anchor.

A centrepiece in the main bedroom is made of a meteorite rock and a statue of genuine T-Rex bones. In addition, it has other extravagances like wine glasses made of an 18-carat diamond.

1. The International Space Station- $150 billion

The most expensive item in the world is space-related and valued at $150 billion. The International Space Station took 12 years to conceptualize and design, with various space experts supervising its construction.

What is the number 1 most expensive thing in the world?

The Hubble Space Telescope is the number one most expensive thing in the world, with its design and construction costs totalling $150 billion.

What are the top 3 most expensive things in the world?

The following are the top three expensive things in the world.

The International Space Station - $150 billion

Yacht History Supreme - $4.8 billion

Hubble Space Telescope - $2.1 billion

What is the most expensive thing ever sold?

Salvator Mundi painting by Leonardo da Vinci is the most expensive painting ever sold for $450 million. The painting was sold to Saudi Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud in 2017.

What is the most expensive thing made by humans?

The The International Space Station is the most expensive thing ever made by humans. It took 12 years to build and the construction was supervised by various high-tech engineers.

Summary table of the most expensive things in the world

No Item Price 1 The International Space Station $150 billion 2 Yacht History Supreme $4.8 billion 3 Hubble Space Telescope $2.1 billion 4 Antilia $2 billion 5 Air Force One $660 million 6 Crown Jewel $591 million 7 Villa Leopolda $506 million 8 Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi painting $450.3 million 9 The Cullinan $400 million 10 Private Boeing 787 Dreamliner $300 million 11 Interchange (de Kooning) $300 million 12 The Card Players painting $250 million 13 Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills House $165 million 14 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Gullwing Uhlenhaut $143 million 15 Pointing Man Sculpture $141.3 million 16 Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I painting $135 million 17 The Garçon à la pipe painting $104 million 18 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO $70 million 19 Graff Diamonds hallucination watch $55 million 20 L'Incomparable diamond necklace $55 million

There are numerous things considered as the most expensive thing in the world. The rich are able to purchase these exclusive things because they can afford them. These pricy items are waiting for the highest bidder, from the most expensive painting to the most expensive home.

