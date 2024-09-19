Who are the lowest-paid NFL players? Positions and their salaries

The National Football League (NFL) is one of America's most popular sports leagues. It was founded in 1920 in Canton, Ohio, United States. League players earn good money, ranging in millions, although not all players make much. So, who are the lowest-paid NFL players?

Matt Araiza (L), Tyreik McAllister (C), and LJ Davis (R) are among the lowest-paid NFL players. Photo: Kevin Sabitus, Ronald Martinez, Todd Rosenberg (modified by author)

When compiling this list of the lowest-paid NFL players, we considered publicly available information from official sites such as Over the Cap, Pro Football Network, The Sporting News, and several similar sites. The figures mentioned are estimates and may not reflect the exact current annual payment of the players owing to various teams and contract changes.

Lowest-paid NFL players

You may have heard that all NFL players get paid millions of dollars and retire rich. However, nothing could be further from the truth. Although the star quarterbacks receive contracts worth millions annually, the rest of the NFL players do not. So, which players and positions get paid the least?

Rank Name Position Amount 1 Bucky Williams Center/guard $94,167 2 Ja'Quan McMillian Cornerback $790,000 3 Matt Araiza Punter $795,000 4 Brandon Bouyer-Randle Linebacker $795,000 5 Cam Lampkin Cornerback/defensive back $795,000 6 Winston Reid Lineback $795,000 7 Tyreik McAllister Wide receiver $795,000 8 LJ Davis Cornerback $795,000 9 Ryan Rehkow Punter $795,000 10 David Bada Defensive tackle $795,000

10. David Bada — $795,000

Date of birth : 24 April 1995

: 24 April 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of September 2024)

: 29 years old (as of September 2024) Team : Detroit Lions

: Detroit Lions Position: Defensive tackle

David Bada was born in Munich, Germany, where he started his football career. He played for teams like the Munich Cowboys and Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns in the German Football League. The athlete joined the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, which led him to the Washington Commanders in 2020. The Detroit Lions later signed him, but he is currently on injured reserve.

9. Ryan Rehkow — $795,000

Ryan Rehkow jogs off the field before a game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the TCU Horned Frogs on October 14, 2023, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Photo: Chris Leduc

Date of birth : 11 September 1998

: 11 September 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of September 2024)

: 26 years old (as of September 2024) Team : Cincinnati Bengals

: Cincinnati Bengals Position: Punter

Ryan Rehkow is a football punter for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL. He started playing football for the BYU Cougars in college before being signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 as an undrafted free agent.

8. LJ Davis — $795,000

Cornerback LJ Davis warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on August 24, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Todd Rosenberg

Date of birth : 30 December 1998

: 30 December 1998 Age : 25 years old (as of September 2024)

: 25 years old (as of September 2024) Team : Green Bay Packers

: Green Bay Packers Position: Cornerback

LJ Davis has played as a cornerback for the Green Bay Packers since 30 July 2024. Davis started his football career in college at Southern Utah before joining Northern Arizona University in his final year. His NFL career began when he got signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

7. Tyreik McAllister — $795,000

Tyreik McAllister of the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Date of birth : 7 April 1998

: 7 April 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of September 2024)

: 26 years old (as of September 2024) Team : Las Vegas Raiders

: Las Vegas Raiders Position: Wide receiver

Tyreik McAllister is an American footballer from Latta, South Carolina, United States. He plays wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Denver Broncos signed the talented athlete, who also played for the Charleston Golden Eagles in college.

6. Winston Reid — $795,000

Winston Reid #59 of the Cleveland Browns warms up at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett (modified by author)

Date of birth : 3 August 1999

: 3 August 1999 Age : 25 years old (as of September 2024)

: 25 years old (as of September 2024) Team : Cleveland Browns

: Cleveland Browns Position: Lineback

Winston Reid plays linebacker for the Cleveland Browns in the National Football League. He joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2024. Before the NFL, Reid had a successful college football career at Weber State. While there, he earned first-team All-Big Sky honours and All-American honours.

5. Cam Lampkin — $795,000

Date of birth : 31 July 2001

: 31 July 2001 Age : 23 years old (as of September 2024)

: 23 years old (as of September 2024) Team : Los Angeles Rams

: Los Angeles Rams Position: Cornerback/defensive back

Cam Lampkin is a cornerback/defensive back for the Los Angeles Rams. He was signed as an undrafted free agent after 2024. He played for the Utah State Aggies and Washington State in the collegiate Cougars. On 14 September 2024, the young athlete was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

4. Brandon Bouyer-Randle — $795,000

Linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle of the Texas Tech Red Raiders is honoured at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. Photo: John E. Moore III

Date of birth : 5 February 1997

: 5 February 1997 Age : 27 years old (as of September 2024)

: 27 years old (as of September 2024) Team : Cleveland Browns

: Cleveland Browns Position: Linebacker

Brandon Bouyer-Randle is a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns. His NFL career journey started in 2023 when he became an undrafted free agent and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The athlete also practised with the Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders.

3. Matt Araiza — $795,000

Matt Araiza of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Date of birth : 16 May 2000

: 16 May 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of September 2024)

: 24 years old (as of September 2024) Team : Kansas City Chiefs

: Kansas City Chiefs Position: Punter

Matt Araiza, famously known as the "Punt God," is a Kansas City Chiefs punter in the NFL1. He became well known when he played college football at San Diego State University, where he set the record for best punt yardage in the NCAA season. Araiza was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2022 but was released due to legal issues.

2. Ja'Quan McMillian — $790,000

Ja'Quan McMillian #29 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sideline during the national anthem at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Perry Knotts

Date of birth : 4 June 2000

: 4 June 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of September 2024)

: 24 years old (as of September 2024) Team : Denver Broncos

: Denver Broncos Position: Cornerback

Ja'Quan McMillian is an American professional football player for the Denver Broncos in the NFL. He has played cornerback since he was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Before joining the NFL, he played football at East Carolina University.

1. Bucky Williams — $94,167

Bucky Williams at Velocity Sports Performance Charlotte (L). The NFL player during a game at The Chargers (R). Photo: @chargers.united, @waynethreemeals on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 20 March 2000

: 20 March 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of September 2024)

: 24 years old (as of September 2024) Team : Los Angeles Chargers

: Los Angeles Chargers Position: Center/guard

Bucky Williams plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. He played college football at Appalachian State 12 before signing with the Chargers as a free agent in 2024.

What is the average NFL salary in 2024?

The average NFL salary contract value has increased recently due to new sports developments and increased revenues. The average NFL salary in 2024 is estimated to be $2.8 million.

The average NFL yearly salary has also increased due to improved salary caps. The NFL league has set a cap of $255.4 million per club in 2024. According to, the New England Patriots have the highest cap space, set at $43.763 million.

Who are the lowest-paid NFL players?

According to Over the Cap, Bucky Williams will be the lowest-paid NFL player in 2024. The former Ringgold High School player has signed a free-agent three-year contract with the Los Angeles Charge and will be paid $94,167 annually.

Who is the highest-paid NFL player?

According to Over the Cap, the three highest-paid NFlayers in 2024 are Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers, and Trevor Laurence of the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks have contracts worth $55 million per year.

What is the NFL minimum for salary practice squad?

According to The Sporting News, as of 2023, practice squad players with two or fewer seasons make $12,000 per week. The rate is equivalent to $216,000 for 18 weeks.

In 2024, with the practice squad, players with two or fewer seasons make an average of $12,500 weekly. The rate for 18 weeks is $225,000. The practice squad salary is set to increase each year throughout the rest of the current CBA.

What is the average NFL salary by position?

NFL players are paid according to their position. Some positions, such as football quarterback and tackle, pay more than Fullback or Punter. Below is a table showing the average salary in the NFL by position as of 2023.

Position Average salary (2023) Left tackle $8.95 million Quarterback $4.86 million Right tackle $5.13 million Inside linebacker $3.86 million Outside linebacker $3.7 million Edge rusher $3.23 million Guard $2.5 million Defensive end $3 million Defensive tackle $2.5 million Centre $2.39 million Kicker $2.23 million Safety $2.2 million Tight end $2.06 million Wide receiver $2.28 million Cornerback $2 million Running back $1.79 million Punter $1.52 million Fullback $1.72 million Long snapper $1.07 million

What is the NFL player's salary per month?

The NFL pays its players weekly, and one season has 18 weeks. Their salaries vary depending on whether they play, their experience, and their performance.

Bucky Williams of the Los Angeles Charge is among the lowest-paid NFL players in 2024. The minimum wage increases yearly, and the introduction of the CBA protects players from being exploited by teams.

