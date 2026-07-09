Atiku Abubakar explained that democracy's measure is safeguarding citizens' rights, not just power authority

The former vice president strongly warned against attacks on Peter Obi and advocated for the safety and protection of all opposition leaders

Atiku called for fairness in justice, demanding Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's instant release and a focus on Nigeria's pressing challenges

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Amid President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidency, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the true measure of any democracy is not how comfortably those in power wield authority.

Rather, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate argued that it is how safely those outside government can exercise their constitutional rights.

ADC's Atiku Abubakar strongly tackles President Bola Tinubu's government again ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Peter Obi: Atiku cautions Tinubu's govt

The 79-year-old spoke ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 9, 2026, by his senior special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, obtained by Legit.ng, Atiku declared that nothing must happen to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections.

The Adamawa-born politician stressed that the safety of every opposition leader is a constitutional obligation of the Nigerian nation and a test of its democratic credentials. Obi had raised an alarm over his life.

Atiku said:

"Nothing must happen to Peter Obi. An injury to one is an injury to all. When one opposition leader is intimidated, every opposition voice is diminished. When one citizen begins to fear because of his political beliefs, democracy itself becomes the casualty."

Atiku expressed deep concern over the presidency's decision to respond to Obi's comments with personal insults and derogatory language rather than the restraint expected of a democratic government. He said that reducing political engagement to name-calling demeans the Office of the President and risks inflaming an already tense political atmosphere.

Atiku stated:

"The presidency must understand that democratic leadership demands composure, not contempt.

"When a citizen, particularly an opposition figure, voices concerns about the state of the nation or his personal safety, the first duty of government is to reassure through statesmanship, facts and responsible conduct, not through insults. Democracies are strengthened by reasoned engagement, not by invective. A government that answers every criticism with abuse projects insecurity, not confidence."

The former vice president said no government should mistake criticism for sabotage or political competition for warfare.

He said:

"The opposition is not the enemy of Nigeria. Poverty is the enemy. Hunger is the enemy. Insecurity is the enemy. Corruption is the enemy. Kidnapping is the enemy. The daily bloodletting across our communities is the enemy. A government that devotes more energy to attacking its critics than confronting these existential challenges has confused political survival with the purpose of governance."

Atiku demands El-Rufai's immediate release

Furthermore, the ADC chieftain also renewed his call for the immediate release of Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, stating that justice derives its moral authority from fairness, impartiality and fidelity to the constitution.

Atiku said:

"The continued detention of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has generated widespread public concern. Every Nigerian, irrespective of political affiliation, is entitled to due process, equal protection under the law and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a competent court. Justice must never create the appearance of selective application."

El-Rufai is currently facing ongoing trials for alleged corruption, financial misconduct, and wiretapping. His legal proceedings are taking place at the federal high court in Kaduna and the federal high court in Abuja, involving both the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The ex-Nigerian No.2 citizen concluded:

"Nothing must happen to Peter Obi. Release Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Bring home every abducted schoolchild, every teacher and every innocent Nigerian still languishing in the hands of kidnappers. Stop chasing political opponents and start confronting the crises that are bleeding our nation.

"History will not remember how fiercely a government fought its critics. It will remember whether it protected its citizens, upheld justice, rescued the vulnerable and preserved the democracy entrusted to its care."

Atiku Abubakar is widely regarded by his supporters as a pro-democracy advocate for his role in constitutional politics and opposition unity. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

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Atiku not yet retired

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku accused "anti-democratic elements" of attempting to create confusion and dampen the momentum of the ADC.

According to a statement by Atiku's media office, the former Vice President said insinuations that he has quit active politics are fake news.

Source: Legit.ng