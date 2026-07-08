NDC flagbearer Peter Obi has claimed he was being targeted by the APC-led government ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Obi, in an interview with a media personality, Chude Jideonwo, described his situation as a personal cost of being in opposition politics

Nigerians have shared mixed reactions, questioning Obi's relevance and likelihood of success in the 2027 presidential election

Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised the alarm that he was being targeted by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, adding that he was being targeted.

The 2027 presidential hopeful raised the alarm in an interview with a media personality, Chude Jideonwo, describing his current dilemma as a personal cost for being in the opposition.

Peter Obi accuses the APC of targeting his business and life Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

"The way they are going out, I might not even be alive, not only not being a candidate. Every single thing I do for a living, this government is frustrating it, deliberately. There is even the possibility that, if they have the opportunity, I will not be alive. I know I get frustration everyday, because you do things that you think would be normal; it is not normal any longer."

He cited a case in the airport where he parked his car, and the officials came to challenge him not to park at that spot, alleging that there are other cars in the same space. He also alleged that someone once invited him to a wedding and told him not to appear because he did not want the ruling government to come after him.

Nigerians react as Peter Obi raises alarm

However, the video has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Temitope raised a possible reason Obi could be targeted and not politics:

"Would it have been easy to go after you if you were into the right industries? Can they go after a farmer or a manufacturer? If they did, it would be easier to call them out. You know why you are an easy target? Because you are just a trader. You import junk into the country and make a profit from the country’s extreme consumerism. The government can decide to seize your import license, and that’ll be all. If you cry out today that your license has been seized, many of your own kinsmen will troop out to celebrate because it’s a blessing to them. Now ask yourself: what’s your true worth to your country?"

Nigerians react as Peter Obi raises assassination alarm Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Iyalaya claimed Obi did not have a chance in the 2027 election:

"He saw that he has lost relevance; he's now coming up with more unnecessary lies. Nothing will happen to you; nobody will take your life. You must contest that election so you can get your embarrassment in full dose."

Sule accused Obi of trying to avoid being checked:

"He doesn't want them to check him at the airport again; he just dey say nonsense like he think he still get immunity. Who are you that they can't check your car at the airport?"

Aemann said Obi would not perform if elected:

"If this one become president, na complain everyday o.... Shi shi work e no go do"

You can see the clip of the interview on X here:

Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo state.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng