Atiku Clarifies Encounter With APC’s Yari in Abuja as Ex-VP Sets Sights on Sacking Tinubu
- Atiku Abubakar travelled to Saudi Arabia for a personal pilgrimage on February 2
- The ex-Vice President (VP) encountered APC's Abdulaziz Yari at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, igniting media speculation
- Atiku's team refuted claims of a private meeting with Senator Yari at the ex-VP’s Abuja residence
FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar stated that on Monday, February 2, 2026, he travelled privately to Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser hajj (Umrah).
Legit.ng reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain was accompanied by associates and family members to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, when he had a chance encounter with Abdulaziz Yari, the senator representing Zamfara West. Yari is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Atiku denies meeting Yari at home
Some media reports had claimed that the presidential hopeful held a private meeting with Yari, an ex-governor of Zamfara State. But a statement on Tuesday, February 3, by Atiku's media adviser, Paul Ibe, disclaimed the information.
The statement clarified via X:
"While waiting at the departure lounge of the airport, the former Vice President had a chance encounter with the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, during which the duo greeted and exchanged pleasantries."
Legit.ng reports that ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku has chosen the ADC as his new political home after breaking away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Atiku, one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s main challengers in the 2023 election, is also a prominent figure in the ADC coalition.
Atiku, Obi lead ADC coalition
Although there is a long way to go before candidates are officially announced, political commentators predict that 79-year-old Atiku could make another bid for the presidency, marking his fifth attempt.
Other political heavyweights in the coalition include former Labour Party (LP) leader Peter Obi; former Senate President David Mark, who, like Atiku, left the PDP; the party’s former chairman Uche Secondus; former Tinubu ally turned foe Nasir El-Rufai; and influential ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi.
Despite not being one of the big parties in Nigeria, the ADC has a good national spread and an active political machinery in each state, which will no doubt be boosted with the funds and support of the political heavyweights who have joined it.
According to the constitution, the goal of the ADC is to be a "grassroots party".
Atiku takes swipe at Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku took a swipe against President Tinubu, alleging that with over two years into his administration, there has been no sign that the ruling APC leader can rescue the country from widespread hunger and poverty.
The opposition leader lamented the state of hunger in the country, adding that such was unacceptable, most especially among the downtrodden and underprivileged.
