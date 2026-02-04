Atiku Abubakar travelled to Saudi Arabia for a personal pilgrimage on February 2

The ex-Vice President (VP) encountered APC's Abdulaziz Yari at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, igniting media speculation

Atiku's team refuted claims of a private meeting with Senator Yari at the ex-VP’s Abuja residence

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar stated that on Monday, February 2, 2026, he travelled privately to Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser hajj (Umrah).

Legit.ng reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain was accompanied by associates and family members to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, when he had a chance encounter with Abdulaziz Yari, the senator representing Zamfara West. Yari is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku Abubakar clarifies details of his meeting with APC’s Yari in Abuja. Photo credit: @omonlakiki

Source: Twitter

Atiku denies meeting Yari at home

Some media reports had claimed that the presidential hopeful held a private meeting with Yari, an ex-governor of Zamfara State. But a statement on Tuesday, February 3, by Atiku's media adviser, Paul Ibe, disclaimed the information.

The statement clarified via X:

"While waiting at the departure lounge of the airport, the former Vice President had a chance encounter with the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, during which the duo greeted and exchanged pleasantries."

Legit.ng reports that ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku has chosen the ADC as his new political home after breaking away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku, one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s main challengers in the 2023 election, is also a prominent figure in the ADC coalition.

Atiku Abubakar and the ADC launch preparations to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku, Obi lead ADC coalition

Although there is a long way to go before candidates are officially announced, political commentators predict that 79-year-old Atiku could make another bid for the presidency, marking his fifth attempt.

Other political heavyweights in the coalition include former Labour Party (LP) leader Peter Obi; former Senate President David Mark, who, like Atiku, left the PDP; the party’s former chairman Uche Secondus; former Tinubu ally turned foe Nasir El-Rufai; and influential ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Despite not being one of the big parties in Nigeria, the ADC has a good national spread and an active political machinery in each state, which will no doubt be boosted with the funds and support of the political heavyweights who have joined it.

According to the constitution, the goal of the ADC is to be a "grassroots party".

Read more on Atiku Abubakar:

Atiku takes swipe at Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku took a swipe against President Tinubu, alleging that with over two years into his administration, there has been no sign that the ruling APC leader can rescue the country from widespread hunger and poverty.

The opposition leader lamented the state of hunger in the country, adding that such was unacceptable, most especially among the downtrodden and underprivileged.

Source: Legit.ng