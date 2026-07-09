Bovi has shared his verdict on the age-old Messi and Ronaldo debate, leaving football fans talking

The comedian said one answer about the two football legends could make him walk away from a business deal

According to Bovi, the debate goes beyond football and reveals how some people perceive reality

Nigerian comedian and actor Bovi Ugboma has commented on the never-ending Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

The comedian declared that while he respects those who admire Cristiano Ronaldo, anyone who confidently insists that the Portuguese icon is a better footballer than Lionel Messi should not be trusted with business.

Bovi says anyone who insists that Messi is a better footballer than Lionel Messi should not be trusted with business. Photos: Bovi/Lionel Messi/Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Instagram

Bovi made the remarks in a video shared on his Instagram page, where he explained why he believes the famous football rivalry can reveal a person's way of thinking.

Bovi explains why Messi edges Ronaldo

Speaking in the video, Bovi said he has no problem with people calling Ronaldo their favourite footballer or even naming him the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

According to him, personal preference is different from objectively comparing football ability.

"If you say Ronaldo is your favourite player, that's okay. If you say he's your GOAT, that's also okay," Bovi explained.

However, he said the conversation changes once someone insists Ronaldo is a better footballer than Messi.

According to the comedian, that conclusion ignores what he considers the obvious reality.

Bovi jokingly advised people to use the Messi-Ronaldo debate as a test before entering any business partnership.

He suggested asking potential business partners a simple football question before investing money with them.

"If he says Ronaldo is a better footballer than Messi, pick up your shoes and run," he said.

The comedian argued that people who insist on that position tend to reshape reality to suit their personal beliefs.

According to him, such a mindset could also affect how they handle serious issues outside football.

Watch the Instagram video of Bovi speaking on the Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Bovi's comments draw mixed reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@mc_lively stated:

"When you meet someone who makes the clear ROBBERY of Egypt last night about Ronaldo nko? What do you do then??? Is that person not capable of altering facts??"

@nastyblaq noted:

"That’s when I will sell everything I have and invest in that business cos RONALDO IS THE GOAT"

@sir_gagaa shared:

"I’ve said it plenty times;I love Ronaldo more than Messi but when it comes to ‘who is a better player’, I say MESSI with my full chest,and guess what-I am a Man Utd fan (The twis)

Bovi argues that anyone who insists that Ronaldo is better than Messi tends to reshape reality to suit their personal beliefs. Photo: Bovi.

Source: Instagram

Bovi Ugboma speaks on Ibom Air and Lady Saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian Bovi reacted to the Ibom Air incident involving a female passenger who allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. In a post on his Instagram story, Bovi suggested that the outburst could have been a result of a mental health disorder.

He affirmed that, while she must face the consequences of her actions under the law, she also needed to be assessed psychologically.

However, he later deleted the post, stating that he had spoken from a biased perspective, as he had not received the full details at that time

Source: Legit.ng