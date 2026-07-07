Aslam Aliyu, a key ally of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in Zamfara state, resigned from ADC and joined the APC

Aliyu cited the opposition's failure to present a credible governance blueprint as the reason for her defection

APC national chairman Nentawe Yilwatda welcomed Aliyu, saying she made the right switch to the ruling party

Aslam Aliyu, a prominent ally of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and a leading figure in Zamfara state's opposition circles, has left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aliyu announced the move in a statement released on Sunday, July 5, in Abuja, saying nearly two decades of working within Atiku's political camp had led her to conclude that the opposition was incapable of offering Nigerians a credible path forward.

Aslam Aliyu, a prominent ally of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has defected from the ADC to the APC. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

"For almost two decades, I worked tirelessly within the political camp of H.E Atiku Abubakar ADC Presidential Candidate 2027. Throughout that entire period, my loyalty never wavered.

"However, after almost two decades of dedicated engagement, it has become undeniably clear that the opposition lacks a meaningful development blueprint or a viable and sustainable national rescue plan," she said in the statement.

Why Aliyu left the ADC

The Zamfara-born politician accused the ADC of offering nothing beyond criticism of the government, describing the party's approach as devoid of concrete solutions, The Cable reported.

She argued that meaningful political participation must be anchored in measurable progress rather than what she termed "theatrical criticism."

Declaring her backing for President Bola Tinubu, Aliyu urged Nigerian youths, women, and opposition members she described as forward-thinking to join the current administration's political project ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"I am a mother, calling on patriotic Nigerian youths, women, and forward-thinking opposition members to abandon counterproductive politics and join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," she said.

"There is no vacancy in Aso Rock Villa, as Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge as the winner of the presidential election come 2027, by the grace of Almighty Allah."

APC chairman welcomes Aliyu's defection

APC national chairman Nentawe Yilwatda received the defection warmly, posting a message on X on Monday praising the move, Vanguard reported.

"Welcome to the All Progressives Congress, Gimbiya Dr Aslam Aliyu. You have made the right switch to join millions of other Progressives across Nigeria in furthering the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are proud to have you in our folds," Yilwatda wrote.

Aliyu previously served as leader of Project Atiku Abubakar (PAA) 2027 and Zamfara Top 10, a coalition of digital media campaigners and online mobilisers committed to advancing the ADC presidential candidate's bid.

As recently as July 2025, Atiku himself publicly referred to her as a "top Zamfara politician" during a meeting with her team, acknowledging the group's contributions to opposition mobilisation efforts.

34 House of Assembly aspirants dump ADC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 34 Katsina State House of Assembly aspirants from 18 local government areas dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The assembly aspirants defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing their new political tent as a formidable party. They cited injustice, poor leadership, and lack of opportunities as their reasons for defecting to the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng