The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated its call on President Bola Tinubu to sack his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the allegation by Adeniyi Adeyemi, the controversial director-general of an agency that did not exist, the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

NDC, which is a new trending opposition party in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections, recalled its earlier claim against Gbajabiamila, who was the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, citing "massive corruption scandal involving fake agency and sale of appointments."

NDC reiterates calls on President Bola Tinubu to sack Femi Gbajabiamila Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

For months, Adeyemi has paraded himself as the DG of the disputed agency with photos of him alongside prominent figures in the country circulating online. However, the presidency has denied giving him any appointment, maintaining that the agency did not exist, as a lawsuit has been filed against him amid the brewing controversy.

In a renewed call on Tuesday, July 7, the NDC wrote:

"Greetings, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT. This is a kind reminder that you are yet to act on our demands. Your Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who is being accused of massive corruption, is still holding sway in that position."

However, the renewed call by the new opposition party has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Fletcher claimed that the NDC should sack its spokesperson too:

"You couldn't even suspend or sack your own social media handler after he openly declared he doesn't believe in your party's presidential candidate. Yet you're out here acting like the moral authority on party discipline. The hypocrisy is glaring."

Tosin alleged that the NDC is not acting as a strong opposition:

"Weak opposition tweeting to a president who doesn't use x. You guys are not ready. Since it is easy to tweet from the comfort of your home, you can as well keep enjoying that comfort till 2031. If Tinubu and his previous co-traveller were only tweeting pre-2015, they wouldn't be anywhere now. The earlier you guys know the role of opposition and play your game well, the better. For now, all I see are lame noise makers."

Sheyi expressed disappointment about the NDC:

"Very weak opposition. Are you using X to demand your nonsense from the president? Can you write officially and mail it to Aso Rock? This kind of "food is ready" kind of opposition is disappointing and weak. Learn opposition properly."

Adunbi said the NDC should fix its internal issues:

"Come, NDC, is Mr Femi Gbajabiamila your chief of staff or that of Mr President? Go and fix your deregulation issue."

You can read the NDC's renewed call on X here:

Source: Legit.ng