The United States Air Force published the official monthly salaries of its enlisted personnel across multiple ranks

The salary list covered ranks from E-1 Airman Basic through to E-5 Staff Sergeant, with figures converted to naira

An E-5 Staff Sergeant earns $3,342.90 monthly in the first two years, equivalent to over N4.6 million

The United States Air Force has released the official monthly pay figures for its enlisted personnel, revealing what airmen at various ranks take home during their first two years of service.

The published figures cover five enlisted grades, from the entry-level E-1 Airman Basic all the way up to the E-5 Staff Sergeant, and have drawn considerable attention, particularly among Nigerians comparing the earnings to local wages.

US Air Force releases monthly salaries of Airman, Senior Airman and Staff Sergeant. Photo Source: US Air Force

Source: Twitter

US Air Force enlisted pay by rank

According to the US Air Force's official pay and benefits information, an E-1 Airman Basic receives a monthly salary of $2,407.20 during the first two years of service. At current exchange rates, this converts to approximately N3,313,029.

The next grade up, the E-2 Airman, earns $2,697.90 per month within the same two-year window, which translates to roughly N3,713,119 in naira.

An E-3 Airman First Class takes home $2,836.80 monthly, equal to about N3,904,287, while an E-4 Senior Airman receives $3,142.20 each month, approximately N4,324,609 in naira.

Staff Sergeant's monthly earnings

At the E-5 level, a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force earns $3,342.90 per month during the first two years of enlistment. Converted to naira, this amounts to N4,600,833 monthly.

The release of these figures follows similar salary disclosures from the UK military, which recently published the pay of its own army personnel across different ranks.

UK Army publishes salaries of recruits, privates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK military published the annual salaries of commissioned officers in the British Army.

The report showed how much lieutenants, captains, majors, and other senior officers earn yearly, with the figures converted from pounds to naira for easier understanding.

Source: Legit.ng