Ikeja, Lagos state - Prophet Kingsley Oladapo Aitafo of Oneness in Christ Ministry stated that Martins Vincent Otse, a social media activist popularly known as VeryDarkman, should be prayed for, as he may be facing a potential trap.

Legit.ng reports that the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) cleric shared the prophetic message in a recent Facebook post.

Kingsley Aitafo delivers his 2026 prophecies, urging followers to pray for public figures Atiku Abubakar and VeryDarkMan. Photo credits: @vdmempire, @atiku

The preacher also predicted that ‘weather disasters’ would occur in 2026 and issued a warning about ceaseless plane accidents.

Prophet Aitafo said:

“Nigeria's economy is about to move forward. Very soon, I see the economy increasing which will favour every citizen of Nigeria.

“Weather disasters will be worse in 2026, excessive winds, excessive water overflow, tsunamis, earthquakes, and serious floods should be prayed against.”

He continued:

“Let's keep praying for Donald Trump to end his tenure in peace so he would not be cut short by assassination or sickness, so he should take care of his health.

“We should pray against sickness for many of the members of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet because dying in London will be many among them.

“Plane crashes will still continue and be more because the weather disasters will be much in 2026.”

Furthermore, Aitafo stated that God’s promise for Nigeria has not changed, adding that kidnapping and insecurity will reduce in 2026.

He said:

“Let’s pray for some ex-presidents in Nigeria and some foreign nations because many of them will exit in 2026.

“Tinubu's winning will be easier than in 2023, and you see, Nigeria has a divine agenda that will be fulfilled. Nigeria would not be divided, and no war in Nigeria.

“Atiku should pray against health crisis, and he should stop wasting his money. Peter Obi will get an offer like ‘work for me and I will hand over to you’, but he should make sure the agreement is sealed very well.

"Goodluck Jonathan should not contest because it will be a waste of time and resources, but they will want to push him.

“Rauf Aregbesola and Nasir El-Rufai and many of them will just be like coming to the market on the second day of market because they would not matter at all, and VeryDarkMan (also called VDM) should be prayed for because I see a trap set for him, and if he enters in, nobody will hear of him again.

“Kidnapping and security issues in Nigeria will go down, but it is politically-motivated and many of their sponsors and those using it to fight the government, many of them will be exposed and disgraced.”

The full 'prophetic' message can be viewed here.

