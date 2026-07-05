Peter Obi has accused the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of presiding over what he described as “grand corruption”

The NDC presidential candidate cited an alleged N8.83 trillion in unbudgeted expenditure highlighted in a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) consultation report

Reiterating an earlier call for Tinubu to resign, Obi said recent developments had reinforced his position that the President should step down

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 Nigerian elections, on Sunday, July 4, 2026, called for President Bola Tinubu's resignation.

Legit.ng recalls that in June, Obi demanded President Tinubu's resignation over alleged governance failures and purported nationwide discontent.

Again, Peter Obi calls for President Bola Tinubu’s resignation. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Obi asks Tinubu to resign

The ex-Anambra state governor accused President Tinubu, who assumed office in May 2023, of being responsible for the alleged collapse of 'elementary forms of due process' in Nigeria.

Recall the IMF recently revealed that about N8.83 trillion in expenditure undertaken in 2025 is not reflected in the budget.

Following the IMF's revelation that expenditure amounting to two per cent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) was omitted from the budget process, Obi described the development as "horrible". He spoke via a statement titled 'Grand Corruption: Nigeria’s Greatest Threat'.

The presidential hopeful wrote on social media, according to The Punch:

"A few days ago, I called on President Tinubu to resign from office for incompetence, lack of capacity, lack of compassion, and failure to improve on his campaign promises. Some people thought perhaps the call was excessive. But with the daily revelations of pervasive corruption in this administration and its total lack of commitment to the welfare and security of Nigerian citizens, the only reasonable action is for President Tinubu to resign from office."

Furthermore, the NDC chieftain bemoaned "the increased evidence of rampant looting of Nigerian public finances."

Vanguard quoted Obi as saying:

"The collapse of elementary forms of due process under Tinubu and the increased evidence of rampant looting of Nigerian public finances reinforce the need for greater accountability. It is now time for Nigerian citizens to rise within the law and hold this administration to account."

Obi's full statement, as shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, is reproduced below:

Peter Obi accuses President Bola Tinubu’s administration of entrenching corruption, citing the latest findings from the IMF on Nigeria’s public finances. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

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Public commentator backs Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Benkingsley Nwashara predicted that Obi will win the 2027 presidential election.

In a social media post, the prominent public commentator explained the reason for his bold prediction of the coming contest.

In a recent interview, Obi said Nigeria's problems could turn voters against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng