Lamine Yamal praised Lionel Messi after inspiring a 3-2 comeback against the Pharaohs of Egypt

The Barcelona teenager said Messi's response ahead of the final was different, acknowledging his former teammate's greatness

Messi progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup as Argentina continue their title defence

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has offered his thoughts on Lionel Messi's impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Yamal expressed his admiration for the Argentine captain's continued excellence on football's biggest stage.

Messi delivered yet another commanding performance in Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt, a result that booked the South American side's place in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Lamine Yamal hails the performance of Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Argentina beat Egypt to reach the quarterfinal. Photo by: Elsa and Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

The Inter Miami star set up Cristian Romero to start the comeback before scoring the second goal as Enzo Fernandez scored the winning goal, per Sofascore.

Yamal reflects on Messi's greatness

Spain winger acknowledged what Lionel Messi's performances meant against seven-time AFCON winners, Egypt.

According to Zamin, the 17-year-old said he wants to reach the final, face Messi and defeat Argentina. He said:

“Incredible. No one expected him to play at such a high level. I am very happy for Messi.

“Any good news involving them is a joy for me too. But if I reach the final, I definitely want to beat Messi.”

Messi is leading the race for the Golden Boot with 8 goals in 5 games, making him the oldest player to achieve the feat.

The 39-year-old won the World Cup with Argentina at the 2022 edition in Qatar, ending his country's 36-year wait for the trophy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sends message to Argentina

Legit.ng earlier reported that Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has cautioned Argentina against over-relying on Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He warned that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner cannot be the only driving force behind the defending champions' campaign.

Source: Legit.ng