2026 World Cup: Yamal Send Message to Lionel Messi After Argentina Beat Egypt to Reach Quarterfinal
- Lamine Yamal praised Lionel Messi after inspiring a 3-2 comeback against the Pharaohs of Egypt
- The Barcelona teenager said Messi's response ahead of the final was different, acknowledging his former teammate's greatness
- Messi progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup as Argentina continue their title defence
Spain winger Lamine Yamal has offered his thoughts on Lionel Messi's impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Yamal expressed his admiration for the Argentine captain's continued excellence on football's biggest stage.
Messi delivered yet another commanding performance in Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt, a result that booked the South American side's place in the World Cup quarterfinals.
The Inter Miami star set up Cristian Romero to start the comeback before scoring the second goal as Enzo Fernandez scored the winning goal, per Sofascore.
Yamal reflects on Messi's greatness
Spain winger acknowledged what Lionel Messi's performances meant against seven-time AFCON winners, Egypt.
According to Zamin, the 17-year-old said he wants to reach the final, face Messi and defeat Argentina. He said:
“Incredible. No one expected him to play at such a high level. I am very happy for Messi.
“Any good news involving them is a joy for me too. But if I reach the final, I definitely want to beat Messi.”
Messi is leading the race for the Golden Boot with 8 goals in 5 games, making him the oldest player to achieve the feat.
The 39-year-old won the World Cup with Argentina at the 2022 edition in Qatar, ending his country's 36-year wait for the trophy.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic sends message to Argentina
Legit.ng earlier reported that Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has cautioned Argentina against over-relying on Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
He warned that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner cannot be the only driving force behind the defending champions' campaign.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.