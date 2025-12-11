Lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju has said by aiming for the presidency, Peter Obi is working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

In a scathing social media post on Wednesday, December 10, Adeyanju accused Obi's Obidient movement of being a "fraud"

Criticising staunch Obi supporters for 'political extremism,' Adeyanju vowed not to vote for the former Anambra governor in the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Deji Adeyanju, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) director of new media, has claimed that Peter Obi will work for President Bola Tinubu "again".

According to Adeyanju, Obi, the leader of the Obidient movement worldwide, "will never agree" to work with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday night, December 10:

“My prediction about 2027 is that Peter Obi will work for Bola Tinubu again. He will never agree to work with the coalition against Tinubu. Only people benefiting from the Obidient fraud and fundraising scam are still with him. Even the most stupid student of politics and history can decipher what Obi is doing. I will rather vote a dog than vote Obi and his political extremist supporters can go to hell for all I care.”

Obi stands by ADC coalition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that in July, Obi said although some members of the ADC opposition coalition were old and “failed” politicians, he would work with them in the 2027 election because of their vast experience in governance.

Obi, who declared his 2027 presidential ambition, spoke when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s 'Sunday Politics'.

Some Nigerian politicians, drawn from various political parties in the country, formed the National Opposition Coalition Group to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The group adopted the ADC as its platform for the 2027 general elections.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, was among those leading the coalition group.

Apart from Atiku and Obi, other promoters of the coalition include former Governors Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Atiku registers as ADC member

In November, former Vice President Atiku officially joined the ADC.

The 79-year-old picked up his ADC membership card at his birthplace in Jada local government area (LGA) of Adamawa State.

The presidential hopeful's grassroots registration of the new opposition platform became public knowledge earlier, while the message was put up on his X account, complemented by images of him receiving his ADC membership card and a jersey branded ‘Waziri 01’.

For former Anambra State governor Obi, he remains part of the broader opposition coalition but is yet to become a card-carrying member of the ADC.

