A Nigerian man shared his US visa interview experience on TikTok after 15 applicants before him were all rejected at the Lagos embassy

The TikTok creator @lotannam revealed the exact words the interviewing official said to him before his visa was approved

He also showed viewers what an American visa looks like after finding his own copy while tidying his room

A Nigerian man has gone viral after recounting a nerve-wracking US visa interview at the Lagos embassy, where every single applicant ahead of him walked away with a rejection before his number was called.

The TikTok creator, known as @lotannam, shared the story in a video that has since caught the attention of many Nigerians curious about the visa application process.

Man displays his US visa after approval, shares what happened at the embassy. Photo Source: TikTok/lotannam

Source: TikTok

Man shares US visa interview experience

He began by showing viewers what an American visa actually looks like, explaining that he stumbled across his own while reorganising his room.

He said in the TikTok video:

"This is what an American visa looks like. I was just arranging my room and I came across this stuff. You see this visa, na here my congratulations start," he said.

Inside the Lagos US Embassy

Describing the atmosphere at the embassy on the day of his appointment, @lotannam painted a tense picture. Applicants were seated and called up in numbered order, with the outcome of each interview becoming clear to everyone waiting in the room.

"I go Lagos embassy, everybody wey dey there dey chop no. You go sit down depending on your case then you go get number. If them deny your visa for there, everybody knows," he recounted.

He was assigned number 16 that day. By the time his turn arrived, all 15 people who had gone before him had been turned down. With that weight hanging over him, he stepped up to face an interviewing official he described as someone who was not smiling.

Despite the intimidating run of rejections, the encounter took a different turn for @lotannam. After reviewing his documents, the official delivered a verdict he was not expecting.

"This man tells me, 'Everything looks fine on my end, your documents are all good and up to date, so your visa is approved,'" he shared.

The moment stood in sharp contrast to what the 15 applicants before him had experienced, and his retelling of it struck a chord with many Nigerians who are navigating the often unpredictable US visa process.

Watch @lotannam recount his US visa approval story on TikTok:

Lady shares US visa rejection letter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her experience after her US visa application was rejected multiple times despite submitting what she believed were complete documents.

She later applied for admission to a university in the United States and eventually got her student visa approved, sharing the document the embassy gave her after the earlier visa refusals.

Source: Legit.ng