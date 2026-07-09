El-Rufai's wife, Asiya, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in her husband's case after the family failed to meet his bail conditions

Asiya El-Rufai said obtaining a property attestation from the Kaduna State traditional council proved impossible, blocking bail compliance

Nigerians reacted sharply online, with many questioning why a former governor of El-Rufai's stature could not meet the financial requirements

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- The family of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has called on President Bola Tinubu to step in after they were unable to meet the bail conditions set by the court handling his case.

The ADC chieftain's wife, Asiya, said the family had been unable to secure the required property attestation from the traditional council of Kaduna State, which was among the documents demanded to complete bail formalities.

El-Rufai family calls for presidential help as court bail conditions leave them vulnerable. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

She stated this while speaking in a broadcast aired by ARISE News, "El-Rufai: Family Seeks Presidential Intervention" on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

“In the High Court, he was denied bail. In the Federal High Court, he was granted bail with terms that are not viable. In the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, Justice Ekwo granted him bail for two sureties, N200 million each, with property worth N200 million in GRA Kaduna. He also said that the Traditional Council of Kaduna State must give attestation. Now, efforts to get this became impossible. The Traditional Council would not give that attestation.

“So we’re appealing to the President just to tell them to allow the law to take its course. Give him a fair hearing. Allow the courts to be the arbiters.”

Bail conditions prove too difficult to meet.

Asiya indicated that efforts to obtain the necessary attestation for property located in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Kaduna proved futile. The traditional council's involvement in the documentation process added a layer of bureaucracy that the family said made compliance practically unachievable.

Nigerians react to El-Rufai's bail struggle

The announcement drew sharp and sceptical responses from Nigerians on social media, with many expressing disbelief that a former governor and federal minister could not meet the bail conditions.

@Chimex_C_klass wrote: "I don't believe that these jail terms of #200m and worth the same amount in sureties are hard for him as a Nigerian politician."

@Mitchubak was equally dismissive: "#400m impossible for El Rufai? That's a capital joke."

@samuelT23109996 added: "Stop this madness, the almighty El Rufai, how can he not. Do you guys think everyone is daft like you guys?"

@FIXA_App raised concerns about legal strategy: "Is she the one representing El-Rufai in court? If she is, that's a bad move. A national security accusation is a serious legal matter. He needs a calm, disciplined and formidable legal fighter, not someone appearing emotionally overwhelmed by the situation."

@LEOBLASTY directed criticism at the court: "Imagine what a judge is requesting. What is the problem of this country? It is as if the judge is not even interested in the substance of the case. Normally, he should want the accused in his best state for a fair trial."

Watch the ARISE News broadcast that triggered the public debate below:

Asiya El-Rufai calls on Tinubu as doubts cloud her husband’s case. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

ICPC arrests El-Rufai’s personal doctor

Recall that Professor Bello Abubakar was arrested for misleading the ICPC about Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's medical attendance.

El-Rufai was caught attending a political meeting during a supposedly sanctioned medical visit.

ICPC accused El-Rufai of breaching court-approved conditions in custody.

Atiku reacts to El-Rufai's bail conditions

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku Abubakar warned against weaponising bail for Mallam El-Rufai.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate raised concerns over bail conditions affecting El-Rufai's constitutional rights.

The former Vice President called for a fair judicial process to protect El-Rufai and other accused individuals in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng