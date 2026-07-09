Andrey Santos: Manchester United Agree £50m Deal to Sign Chelsea Midfielder
- Manchester United reached an agreement to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos in a deal worth up to £50m
- The Brazilian is set to undergo a medical at Man Utd, with Chelsea retaining a 10% sell-on clause in the transfer
- Santos made 43 appearances for Chelsea last season but faced limited prospects after Moises Caicedo signed a new long-term deal
Manchester United have reached a transfer agreement with Chelsea to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos in a deal structured at £48m guaranteed, with a further £2m available in performance-related add-ons, bringing the total potential fee to £50m.
Chelsea will retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause as part of the arrangement. Santos is now preparing to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move to Old Trafford.
Why Santos is leaving Chelsea
According to Sky Sports, the 21-year-old had become increasingly marginalised at Stamford Bridge, with a realistic path to consistent first-team football largely blocked.
The situation grew more difficult earlier this year when fellow central midfielder Moises Caicedo signed a contract extension tying him to Chelsea until 2033, effectively closing the door on Santos establishing himself as a regular starter.
Chelsea's absence from European competition next season added further weight to his decision to seek a move, limiting the number of fixtures in which he could have forced his way into consideration.
Santos originally joined Chelsea from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama and has spent time away fromthe club on loan, featuring for Premier League side Nottingham Forest and Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg, which is affiliated with Chelsea's ownership group.
Santos's record at Chelsea
Despite the squad competition he faced, Santos was not entirely absent from Chelsea's plans last season. He featured in 43 matches across all competitions, contributing three goals and four assists before the club opted to cash in rather than risk losing him on reduced terms further down the line.
The transfer represents a significant outlay for Manchester United as they continue reshaping their squad, and signals the club's intent to reinforce their midfield options ahead of the new campaign.
Maresca sends message to Chelsea
Earlier, Legit.ng shared details about Enzo Maresca's recent transition from Chelsea to Manchester City, following his appointment as the new manager at City.
The former Chelsea boss has publicly apologised for the disruption his mid-season departure caused, stirring mixed reactions from the fans who feel betrayed by his decision.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng