Manchester United reached an agreement to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos in a deal worth up to £50m

The Brazilian is set to undergo a medical at Man Utd, with Chelsea retaining a 10% sell-on clause in the transfer

Santos made 43 appearances for Chelsea last season but faced limited prospects after Moises Caicedo signed a new long-term deal

Manchester United have reached a transfer agreement with Chelsea to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos in a deal structured at £48m guaranteed, with a further £2m available in performance-related add-ons, bringing the total potential fee to £50m.

Chelsea will retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause as part of the arrangement. Santos is now preparing to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have agreed a £50m deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

Why Santos is leaving Chelsea

According to Sky Sports, the 21-year-old had become increasingly marginalised at Stamford Bridge, with a realistic path to consistent first-team football largely blocked.

The situation grew more difficult earlier this year when fellow central midfielder Moises Caicedo signed a contract extension tying him to Chelsea until 2033, effectively closing the door on Santos establishing himself as a regular starter.

Chelsea's absence from European competition next season added further weight to his decision to seek a move, limiting the number of fixtures in which he could have forced his way into consideration.

Santos originally joined Chelsea from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama and has spent time away fromthe club on loan, featuring for Premier League side Nottingham Forest and Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg, which is affiliated with Chelsea's ownership group.

Santos's record at Chelsea

Despite the squad competition he faced, Santos was not entirely absent from Chelsea's plans last season. He featured in 43 matches across all competitions, contributing three goals and four assists before the club opted to cash in rather than risk losing him on reduced terms further down the line.

The transfer represents a significant outlay for Manchester United as they continue reshaping their squad, and signals the club's intent to reinforce their midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Maresca sends message to Chelsea

Earlier, Legit.ng shared details about Enzo Maresca's recent transition from Chelsea to Manchester City, following his appointment as the new manager at City.

The former Chelsea boss has publicly apologised for the disruption his mid-season departure caused, stirring mixed reactions from the fans who feel betrayed by his decision.

Source: Legit.ng