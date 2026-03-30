Atiku Abubakar has quashed rumours of quitting active politics amidst allegations of confusion by anti-democratic elements

The former vice president emphasised the importance of formal communication over misleading social media claims

Atiku has been a prominent political figure and perennial candidate, having been on the ballot as a presidential contestant in at least six attempts

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, opposition leader Atiku Abubakar has accused "anti-democratic elements" of attempting to create confusion and dampen the momentum of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to a statement by Atiku's media office on Monday, March 30, obtained by Legit.ng, the former Vice President said insinuations that he has quit active politics are fake news.

Atiku Abubakar denies reports of retiring from politics, accusing anti-democratic elements of spreading false claims ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku says still a presidential aspirant

The statement reads:

"We wish to state, for the record, that information circulating on social media about a purported meeting of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, with stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in which the former Vice President allegedly decided to “step aside and retire from active politics,” is entirely false and deliberately misleading.

"The Waziri Adamawa has not in recent times held any such meeting with ADC stakeholders at the national level. The only recent engagement he had was with stakeholders of the ADC in Adamawa State last Thursday.

"An issue as fundamental and consequential as exiting active politics cannot, and would never, be communicated through rumours, faceless sources, or third-party fabrication. Such a decision, if ever taken, would be formally conveyed through the Atiku Media Office."

The full statement can be read below in this X post:

Atiku faces seventh presidential attempt

Adamawa-born Atiku has always had an appetite for big battles.

During his tenure as Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007, Atiku opposed the wave of adoption of Islamic law across parts of the country’s Muslim-majority north, the highest-profile Muslim politician from the region to do so.

He also backed opposition to a bill to amend the constitution and elongate the tenure of then-President Olusegun Obasanjo, a move that would scuttle Atiku’s ambition to succeed his boss.

Adamawa-born politician Atiku Abubakar, known for opposing northern Islamic law adoption and constitutional amendments during his vice presidency. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

This 2026, Atiku faces one of the biggest battles of his political career: securing the ADC presidential ticket in a party revitalised in 2025. If he emerges as the party's presidential flagbearer, it is the 79-year-old’s record seventh attempt to occupy the highest office in the land, with four of his previous losses coming at primaries.

Read more on Atiku Abubakar:

Atiku slams President Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku said the future of Nigerians has been "effectively mortgaged" to President Bola Tinubu, his family, and associates.

The opposition leader compared Tinubu's alleged integration of his business interests into Lagos's public enterprises to his purported efforts at the federal level.

Source: Legit.ng