A young lady lamented online after her South African visa application was rejected

She pointed out the reason she saw after receiving and reading the refusal letter

She also sent a message to the official who reviewed her visa application

A young Nigerian lady who applied for a South African visa earlier in March has cried out online after her visa was rejected for what she described as the silliest reason she has ever heard.

She explained in the clip that she had previously applied for visas and received approvals, as she had travelled to different countries. However, she planned to travel to South Africa with her friends for something important, but all their visa applications were rejected.

South Africa visa refusal: Nigerian lady reads rejection letter, reacts online. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/temiee_a, Getty Images/MarkRubens

Source: TikTok

Lady shares South Africa visa application experience

Speaking about why her visa was rejected, @temiee_a explained:

"It's my birthday week and according to how I planned this year, I'm supposed to be on my way to South Africa or packing my bags to be on my way, but that would not be happening because they denied me and my friends visas for the silliest reason I've ever heard."

She spoke further in the clip, explaining that she had travelled several times without getting her bank statement stamped, and that was the reason given for her visa rejection, which did not sit well with her.

She also explained in the TikTok video what led to her friend's visa rejection.

She continued:

"For me, they said my bank statement wasn't stamped, which I found very weird because I've never in my life needed to stamp my bank statement for any visa application. This is the first time I'm hearing that."

"I don't know why they would think that I forged my UK bank statement, and for my friend, they said her yellow fever vaccine card is not valid. This is someone who has travelled to over 20 countries. She has been using all her documents ever since. I just feel like they just wanted a reason why they shouldn't give us that visa."

South Africa denies Nigerian lady's visa, she reacts and shares refusal letter. Photo Source: TikTok/temiee_a

Source: TikTok

@temiee_a also spoke about the appeal process she followed. She said she submitted an appeal but never received a response. She also sent a message to the official she believed had reviewed her visa application.

She added:

"According to their email, you have 10 days to appeal. I did. I went to the bank the next day, they stamped the bank statement, and then I submitted it. I sent them an email.

"I was expecting them to get back to me in two weeks max. These guys didn't get back to me. That person in South Africa that denied our visa, God will judge you. I am actually pained, I can't lie. It pained me so much."

Reactions as lady shares visa application experience

me noted:

"Stamped Bank statements are standard in SA."

thetanakah explained

"Don’t appeal, I heard that’s more complicated. If you can apply again. Got the same feedback about bank statements and the second round was accepted within 2 days."

pinky__gcaba wrote:

"Okey countries have their own rules let’s abide by those and not compare what other countries do."

Nina explained:

"Sorry, hey I hope you try again soon. what you see in the socials is not really what's happening in the ground."

PRETTYFACE noted:

"There’s always a reason for everything. So sorry ma."

Kemieee added:

"So sorry to hear this."

Bholarslim stressed:

"Sorry my love🥺🥺🥺..We turn up on Friday, don’t worry."

Queensley added:

"God knows best sis, could be a blessing in disguise.'

Dupsydimples |Beauty/Lifestyle wrote:

"So sorry about this..its God that knows why it didn't work out. I hope you haven't spent money over there yet.. There are more birthdays and more trips. Don't let this affect you.. Enjoy your birthday cause you deserve it."

Lovie noted:

"When I applied for a schengen visa they insisted on a bank stamped statement, it happens. but on the positive side sometimes God's refusal is His protection."

Fuzelihle said:

"Oh mylove try again ok, we will be waiting to welcome you.

Watch the video of the young lady sharing her experience with the South African visa process below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her experience after her Swedish Schengen visa application was refused.

She said the reasons listed in the refusal letter did not match the information she submitted, adding that her sister, who applied with the same travel plans, was granted a visa while her own application was rejected.

Switzerland publishes Schengen visa fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Swiss government published the Schengen visa application fees for Nigerians by age group.

The report explained how much adults and children are expected to pay for a Schengen visa, while noting that some children qualify for reduced fees or are exempt from paying the application fee.

Source: Legit.ng