Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government for alleged budgetary manipulations and public ridicule

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has exposed itself to even greater public ridicule and suspicion.

Atiku slammed the Presidency for attempting to rescue the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, from the mounting allegations surrounding the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) scandal.

Atiku Abubakar slams alleged Tinubu budget manipulations. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Former Vice President said fresh revelations from the 2026 Appropriation Act have exposed a disturbing pattern of budgetary manipulations.

He said there is a deliberate concealment of questionable projects in obscure agencies for the apparent purpose of diverting public funds.

This was contained in a statement issued by Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 and made available to Legit.ng.

Atiku said the Tinubu administration inserted billions of naira for road construction projects on page 2236 of the Appropriation Act, 2026, under the budget of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

He argued that the commission was established to address the national emergency of millions of out-of-school children, not to construct roads.

Atiku lamented that the decision to convert an education commission into a contractor for road projects is a cruel betrayal of the very children the Commission was created to serve.

He said this is happening at a time when over 20 million Nigerian children remain outside the classroom, and the Almajiri crisis continues to threaten the future of an entire generation.

“The unavoidable conclusion is that the administration’s henchmen have once again resorted to the now familiar tactic of hiding questionable projects in backwater agencies where public scrutiny is minimal and where funds can be more easily diverted.

“This is the height of irresponsibility. It is the height of impunity. Indeed, it is the height of evil.”

The ADC flagbearer said Tinuu’s government cannot simply wave away these allegations with press statements and political sophistry.

Atiku said the evidence increasingly points to a disturbing culture of impunity.

Atiku questions Tinubu’s use of education funds for road projects. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Getty Images

Atiku launches fresh attack on Tinubu’s govt

Recall that Atiku condemned President Tinubu’s administration for recurring governance scandals. He said the controversy surrounding the PFIPC exemplifies the growing issue of accountability in Nigeria.

The ADC presidential candidate said public trust erodes as investigations appear selective, favouring the powerful over ordinary citizens.

Atiku reacts to Presidency's statement on "fake agency"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku claimed President Tinubu's government is compromised by internal fraudsters.

The ADC presidential candidate criticised the Presidency's explanation as a public confession of institutional failure.

The former vice president said contradictions arise over the existence and funding of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC)

Source: Legit.ng