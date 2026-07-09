President Bola Tinubu has nominated Lamido Yuguda Abubakar as AMCON chairman for Senate confirmation

Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the nomination to the Banking Committee for review in two weeks

Nigerians have reacted to the appointment with mixed feelings, showing optimism and criticism

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the name of Lamido Yuguda Abubakar to the Senate to be confirmed as the chairman of the board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Tinubu's request was contained in a letter that was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Wednesday, July 8.

President Bola Tinubu forwarded Lamido Yagudu Abubakar to the Senate as the new chairman of AMCON Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to the letter, the president explained that the nomination of Abubakar was in line with Section 10(1)(a) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2019, as amended, The Punch reported.

The letter reads in part:

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Mr Lamido Yuguda Abubakar as chairman of the board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).”

President Tinubu further explained that the appointment was necessary after the expiration of the tenure of the former board chairman of the corporation. He said:

“The Senate is invited to kindly note that the appointment of Mr Lamido Yuguda Abubakar is necessitated by the exit of the immediate past chairman of the board of AMCON.”

The president said he was optimistic that the Senate would act on the report as soon as possible. He added:

“While it is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee expeditiously, please accept, distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

After the president's letter was read on the floor of the Senate, Akpabio referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions for further legislative action. He asked the committee to screen the presidential nominee and report back to the Senate in two weeks.

When was AMCON established?

The Federal Government established AMCON in 2010 to stabilise the financial system in Nigeria by acquiring non-performing loans from banks and recovering the outstanding debts. According to the law that established the corporation, the Senate must confirm every appointment to the board.

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu appoints new AMCON chairman Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The announcement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Uzomajp Kingsley expressed optimism about the country:

"We shall continue to express optimism but still be watchful over them now more than ever."

Dani Mbanasor criticised Tinubu:

"Thunder fire anyone who abused late PMB for appointing all North. You see this regime, it's the worst thing that has happened to Nigeria."

Chigozie Ezeobi said the presidency should not deny the appointment later:

"You don dey create another one, make una no deny later oo."

Anthony Steve Oluchi said the Senate will confirm the appointee:

"He doesn't need to seek; it's already approved."

You can read more comments on Facebook here:

El-Rufai's wife writes Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai's wife, Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai, called for leniency from President Bola Tinubu in the handling of her husband's matter.

The ex-Kaduna first lady, in an emotional appeal to the president, maintained that the family had been traumatised by the legal dilemma of the former governor.

El-Rufai's wife told President Tinubu that her husband did not deserve the maltreatment he was going through, considering his contribution to Tinubu's victory in the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng