President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the ruling APC presidential primary in Borno state, securing over 400,000 votes

President Tinubu's only challenger, Stanley Osayamen Osifo, failed to receive any votes in the primary election

Governor Zulum confirmed President Tinubu's victory after a 'peaceful' electoral process across Borno's LGAs

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Maiduguri, Borno state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, President Bola Tinubu has secured victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election held in Borno state.

As reported on Sunday morning, May 24, by The Punch, Tinubu polled 414,988 votes to defeat his lone challenger, Stanley Osifo, who secured zero votes during the exercise conducted across the 27 local government areas (LGAs) of the northeast state.

President Bola Tinubu overwhelmingly defeats Stanley Osifo in Borno in APC primary election. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, @FolushoxFolarin/X

Source: Twitter

Voice of Nigeria also noted President Tinubu's success in the election.

Tinubu secures over 400k votes in Borno

Nigeria's vice-president, Senator Kashim Shettima, hails from Borno state.

Governor Babagana Zulum declared Tinubu the winner of the APC presidential primary election.

Announcing the results on Saturday night, May 23, at the APC state secretariat in Maiduguri, Zulum, who served as the collation officer for the exercise, said the primary election was conducted peacefully across all local government areas.

Zulum stated:

“The presidential primary election organised by the APC was successfully conducted today, the 23rd of May, 2026, across the 27 local government areas of the state."

He disclosed that a total of 430,715 voters were registered for the exercise, out of which about 416,000 delegates and party members were accredited.

According to him:

“Out of the 430,715 registered voters in Borno state, 416,000 were accredited, while a total of 414,988 votes were cast.”

Zulul confirms Tinubu's victory

Zulum explained that two aspirants contested for the party’s presidential ticket in the state, namely President Tinubu and Osifo, an Edo-born businessman.

He said Tinubu secured all the valid votes cast during the exercise, while his challenger polled zero votes.

The governor announced:

“A total of 414,988 votes were cast in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while his contender scored zero votes in Borno state."

Declaring the final result, Prof. Zulum said:

“Therefore, I, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the State Collation Officer, hereby announce President Bola Tinubu, who scored 414,988 votes in Borno State, as the winner of the presidential primary election in Borno State held today, 23rd of May, 2026, to the glory of God and to the benefit of mankind.”

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu to receive APC certificate

Meanwhile, President Tinubu will on Sunday, May 24, receive the certificate of return and the APC flag as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The presentation will take place in Abuja, following the nationwide collation of the party’s presidential primary election results.

The event is expected to attract key figures within the ruling party, including APC governors, members of the national executive committee (NEC), the national working committee (NWC), lawmakers of the National Assembly and other party leaders.

Source: Legit.ng