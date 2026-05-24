President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secured victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election with 814,988 votes

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced President Tinubu's overwhelming win over Stanley Osifo in Lagos State

The APC presidential primary election took place on Saturday, May 23, 2026, demonstrating strong support for Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election in Lagos State.

Tinubu polled 814, 988 votes to defeat Stanley Osifo, who polled 1,286 votes.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who served as the collation officer, announced the result on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Sanwoolu shared the video via his X handle @Mr_JAGs on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

According to the results:

Total Registered members: 900,553

Total accredited voters: 816,174

Total Votes Cast: 816,174

Nigerians react as Tinubu wins Lagos APC presidential primary

@sam4se

A landslide. President Tinubu won his home state with over 814,000 votes. The APC is united behind him for 2027.

@AShammeh

President Tinubu GCFR wíll appreciate the Lagosians more for their turnaround during the primary election. Thank you

@jidesanwoolu. Thank you, Lagos.

@codedlife2

These numbers are from registered party members only, and the turnout across the state shows one thing clearly: structure, grassroots presence, and party loyalty matter. People can argue all they want, but numbers matter too. That said, primary strength and general elections are two different battles. In 2027, we will all witness it.

@gyonlineng

Hmm. How did Stanley get 1,186 votes? I don’t believe that in Lagos.

@Mayordavid_9

Who are those that Voted OSIFO?

@kingkunlecs

Abeg make una no Kpai Obidiots for this app Ooo.... Lagos and Ogun don already produce I.5M votes already Let the counting begin.... 2027, ẹlòmíì má yà Were mó Ọlọ́run lowo

APC presidential primary: Tinubu's major challenger opens up

Recall that President Tinubu's major challenger in the 2026 APC presidential primary election, Stanley Osifo, has commented on the outcome of the poll.

The Edo businessman described himself as a strong party man and promised to accept whatever comes out of the primary and remain in the party.

However, Osifo's position has started generating reactions from Nigerians, following the results of the primary in some states.

Read more similar stories on APC primaries:

APC primary: Tinubu's challenger loses top state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu defeated his opponent, Stanley Osifo, in Bayelsa State during the APC presidential primary election.

Tinubu polled 277,192 votes against his opponent, who scored only five votes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Osifo, a businessman from Edo state, is expected to poll a reasonable number of votes in Bayelsa, considering the fact that the oil-rich state was part of his South-South region.

Source: Legit.ng