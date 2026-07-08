2027 Presidential Election: Sunday Dare Predicts Winner, "Ready For The Battle"
- Sunday Dare claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is favoured to win the 2027 election due to ongoing reforms
- Dare emphasised President Tinubu's strong chances against competitors Atiku Abubakar and Peter Gregory Obi
- Nigeria's general elections have been set for early 2027, with APC's Tinubu seeking a second term in office
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and public communication, has said that the incumbent Nigerian leader currently remains the most favoured candidate to win the 2027 presidential election, citing the federal government’s ongoing reforms and his principal's pedigree.
In a recent interview on the Mic ON Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, Dare explained that barring a major political upset, the odds remain in Tinubu’s favour.
Dare backs Tinubu for second term
The government's representative said:
“One thing that can make him (Tinubu) win the election is to stay the course of the reforms he has chosen and see them concluded."
Asked about the possibility of President Tinubu losing the 2027 elections, the presidential spokesperson replied:
"This president will not lose that election. We live in this country, we are mining the data. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will get a second term. He will not lose the election. He stands tall among all the other contestants. He will not lose the election. He will win the election."
Dare added:
"Let the time come. We are ready for the elections. But we are also ready for the battle."
Watch the X video of Dare addressing Nigerians on the forthcoming election below:
President Tinubu strengthened his status as the ruling party’s top member in the 2027 elections after winning overwhelming support in primaries against sole challenger Stanley Osifo in late May.
The primaries are part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide nomination process. The president already in 2025 received backing of the ruling party after he was endorsed as its candidate for the 2027 vote, leaving little room for a competitive contest in the primaries.
Tinubu, Atiku, Obi set to clash
Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, a longtime APC chieftain, is seeking a second term.
Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
Read more on the 2027 election
- 2027: APC rubbishes El-Rufai's move to SDP as presidency dismisses threat to unseat Tinubu
- 2027: Northern leaders make early moves against Tinubu, woo ex-president to run
- Tinubu, Atiku or Obi? Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on 2 candidates who could win 2027 election
2027 election: Political stakeholder makes prediction
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okezie James Atani, a prominent member of the ruling APC, asserted that “President Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.”
Atani made the bold claim recently via his verified X account.
Sharing a 49-second throwback video of Tinubu making campaign promises, the self-styled pastor claimed the Nigerian leader "has kept that promise."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.