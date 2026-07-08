Sunday Dare claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is favoured to win the 2027 election due to ongoing reforms

Dare emphasised President Tinubu's strong chances against competitors Atiku Abubakar and Peter Gregory Obi

Nigeria's general elections have been set for early 2027, with APC's Tinubu seeking a second term in office

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and public communication, has said that the incumbent Nigerian leader currently remains the most favoured candidate to win the 2027 presidential election, citing the federal government’s ongoing reforms and his principal's pedigree.

In a recent interview on the Mic ON Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, Dare explained that barring a major political upset, the odds remain in Tinubu’s favour.

Sunday Dare says President Bola Tinubu will defeat former Anambra Governor Peter Obi and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to win the 2027 election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Dare backs Tinubu for second term

The government's representative said:

“One thing that can make him (Tinubu) win the election is to stay the course of the reforms he has chosen and see them concluded."

Asked about the possibility of President Tinubu losing the 2027 elections, the presidential spokesperson replied:

"This president will not lose that election. We live in this country, we are mining the data. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will get a second term. He will not lose the election. He stands tall among all the other contestants. He will not lose the election. He will win the election."

Dare added:

"Let the time come. We are ready for the elections. But we are also ready for the battle."

Watch the X video of Dare addressing Nigerians on the forthcoming election below:

President Tinubu strengthened his status as the ruling party’s top member in the 2027 elections after winning overwhelming support in primaries against sole challenger Stanley Osifo in late May.

The primaries are part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide nomination process. The president already in 2025 received backing of the ruling party after he was endorsed as its candidate for the 2027 vote, leaving little room for a competitive contest in the primaries.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi set to clash

Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, a longtime APC chieftain, is seeking a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

APC stalwarts believe President Bola Tinubu remains the party's frontrunner and favourite to win the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more on the 2027 election

2027 election: Political stakeholder makes prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okezie James Atani, a prominent member of the ruling APC, asserted that “President Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.”

Atani made the bold claim recently via his verified X account.

Sharing a 49-second throwback video of Tinubu making campaign promises, the self-styled pastor claimed the Nigerian leader "has kept that promise."

Source: Legit.ng